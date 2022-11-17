Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Grill and Tap

1,369 Reviews

$$

1686 N Higley Rd

Suite #101

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
1LB Smoked Wings
Chicken Tenders

Appetizers

Pretzel Basket

$13.49

Locally baked pretzel bites and sticks served with white queso and beer mustard

Spinach Dip

$14.29

UNION queso blended with spinach, artichoke, cream cheese, Parmesan, and roasted garlic in a bread bowl with tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$13.99

Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce and cream cheese, topped with Monterey jack, cilantro, tortilla chips and toast points

Poutine

$13.99Out of stock

House fries topped with Daily's bacon, Kilt Lifter beer gravy, garlic mayo, shredded jack, cheese curds, and green onion

Hummus & Veggies

$12.99

Roasted garlic, parsley, EVOO, carrot, cucumber, bell pepper, celery and naan

Brussels sprouts

$11.99

Roasted brussel sprouts in a pear-soy glaze, and green onions

Nachos

$14.29

UNION queso, jack cheese, tortilla chips, cowboy caviar, jalapeño cilantro crema, sliced fresh jalapeño, side of house salsa

Quesadilla

$10.99

Toasted flour tortilla, Monterey jack, cowboy caviar, jalapeño cilantro crema chipotle sour crema and salsa on the side

Chips and Dips

$12.49

Greek Flat Bread

$13.49

1/2 Smoked Wings

$11.29

Smoked in house and fall off the bone tender. A fan favorite!!

1LB Smoked Wings

$17.29

Smoked in house and fall off the bone tender. A fan favorite!!

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless wings with southern style breading. Choice of homemade wing sauce, buttermilk ranch or blue cheese, and celery

Burgers

Classic Burger

$14.49

LTO, Choice of bun

Its Hot in Here

$15.99

Grilled jalapeños, bacon, Pepper Jack, chipotle lime sour cream, LTO, jalapeño focaccia

BBQ Bacon

$15.99

Daily's bacon, onion straws, cheddar, whiskey BBQ

Bacon,Bacon,Bacon

$15.99

Double the Daily's bacon, bacon mayo, pickle, cheddar, LTO

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.99

Herbed mushroom and carmelized onion , Swiss cheese, horsey sauce, brioche

Bacon and Brie

$15.99Out of stock

Melted brie cheese, arugula, bacon jam, fig jam

Game Burger

$18.99

Sandwiches

Union Club

$15.29

House turkey, ham, avocado, Daily's bacon, bacon mayo, Swiss, LTO, toasted sourdough

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.29

Thinly sliced ribeye, bell pepper, onion, mushroom, melted Swiss cheese, horsey sauce, toasted potato roll

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.29

Corn beef, Swiss, 1000 island, sauerkraut, marbled rye

Cubano

$15.29

Sweet pork, ham, pickles, Swiss, beer mustard, mayo, fig glaze, pressed telera

California Grilled Chicken

$15.29

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, lettuce,

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.29

Handmade chicken tenders, UNION queso, buffalo hot sauce, Sriracha aioli, LTO, brioche bun

Turkey Pesto Panini

$15.29

House roasted turkey, basil pesto, roma tomato, swiss cheese, pressed telera

B.L.A.T.

$15.29

Entrees

Kilt Lifter Stroganoff

$16.39

Bacon braised beef, Kilt Lifter gravy, mushrooms, sour cream, caramelized onion, egg noodles, green onion, garlic bread

Cajun Jambalya

$15.39

Andouille sausage, jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken breast, celery, bell pepper, onion, spicy Cajun broth, green onion on jasmine rice

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Panko breaded cod served with house fries, coleslaw, tartar and lemon

Pesto Pasta

$15.29Out of stock

Grilled chicken, pesto, queso, grilled zucchini, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan, cavatappi noodles

Elote Mac and Cheese

$14.49

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.99

Cowboy caviar, citrus slaw, jalapeno creama, montery jack cheese, pickled red onion on corn tortillas

Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Handmade southern style chicken tenders, your choice of sauce. Served with fries

Buddha Bowl

$14.69

Grilled chicken breast, jasmine rice, veggie medley, pear-soy sauce, green onion, and chow mein

Pork Schnitzel

$15.99

Breaded and fried pork tenderloin with mashed potatoes, green beans, and Dijon ale cream sauce

Chicken Tacos

$14.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99Out of stock

Desserts

One Pound Brownie

$7.99

Fresh Baked chocolate brownie, Häagen-Dazs ice cream, chocolate sauce, powdered sugar

Fried Cheesecake

$7.99

Deep-fried gooey cheesecake chimichanga, ice cream, strawberries, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Soups/Salads

Union Cobb

$13.29

Diced chicken, avocado, egg, ham, tomato, cucumber, Monterey jack, bacon, spring greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.29

House chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, Monterey jack cheese and romaine lettuce

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$13.29

Romaine, Caesar dressing, house crouton, parmesan

Southwest Chicken

$13.99

Cajun grilled chicken, avocado, cowboy caviar, blue corn tortilla strips, jack cheese, cucumbers, spring mix

Steak Salad

$14.99

Soup Cup

$5.99

Chefs rotating selection

Soup Bowl

$7.99

Chefs rotating selection

Side Salad

$3.99

Spring greens, cherry tomato, croutons, cucumber

Side Caesar

$3.99

Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesidilla

$6.99

Three mini cheese crips on corn tortilla

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kraft mac and cheese

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.99

Marinated and grilled chicken breast

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

White bread with American cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids cheeseburger with American Cheese

Kids Tender

$5.99

Two hand breaded chicken tenders

Sides

Basket House Fry

$4.25

Thick cut breaded fries

Basket Shoestrings

$3.99

Thin cut and crispy

Side Slaw

$1.99

House made dressing and mixed cabbage

Side Fresh Veggie

$1.99

Seasonal mixed veggies

Side Cup Mac

$4.50

Cavatappi noodles with Union queso

Basket Chips & Salsa

$4.99

House salsa

Basket Garlic Parm Fries

$5.25

Tossed in garlic-herb butter, and parmesan

Basket Cajun Fries

$5.25

Thick cut fries with cajun seasoning

Basket Pesto Fries

$5.25Out of stock

Thick cut fries tossed with parmesan and pesto

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Mashed red potatoes

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1686 N Higley Rd, Suite #101, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

