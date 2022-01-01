Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Union Jack Pub - Westfield WESTFIELD

review star

No reviews yet

110 S Union St

Westfield, IN 46074

Order Again

Popular Items

Create A Meal
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks

$10.50

Championship Corn Dogs

$9.50

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Onion Ring Basket

$10.00

Pub Sticks

$11.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Queso & Chips

$9.50

Seitan Wings (VEGAN)

$10.50

Spinach & Artichoke Con Queso

$12.00

Veggie Basket (CAN BE VEGAN)

$10.50

Wings (Full)

$14.50

Wings (Half)

$9.50

Soups

French Onion

$5.00+

Quinoa Chili (VEGAN)

$4.50+

White Bean Chili

$5.00+

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

My Chick Salad

$14.50

My Seitan Salad (VEGAN)

$16.00

Pub Dinner Salad

$8.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Caesar Salad (Side)

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Jackfruit (VEGAN)

$14.00

Bristol Club

$12.50

Cajun Chicken Club

$12.50

Cuban

$13.00

Double Decker BLT

$12.00

Hot Sicilian

$12.50

Italian Beef

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

PICNIC Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

PICNIC Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

PICNIC Spicy BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

PICNIC VEGAN Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Cajun Turkey Burger

$13.50

Patty Melt (can be vegetarian)

$13.00

Portabella Burger (VEGAN)

$12.00

AO Burger (Build Your Own)

$12.00

Wraps

California Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Buffalo Seitan Wrap (VEGAN)

$13.50

Entrees

Bayou Pasta

$17.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Jackfruit Flatbread (VEGAN)

$14.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.50

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Fishless "Fish" And Chips (VEGAN)

$13.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$18.50

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Queso Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pizza

7" Personal Pan Pizza

$12.00

10" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)

$16.00

14" Deep Dish (Please allow 45 minutes)

$20.50

10" Traditional (Please allow 45 minutes)

$15.00

16" Traditional (Please allow 45 minutes)

$19.50

Stuffed Pizza (Please allow 45 minutes)

$17.00

Thin Crust

$15.00

Gluten Free Crust

$14.50

Specialty Pizzas

10" Meat Head (Please allow 45 minutes)

$23.00Out of stock

14" Meat Head (Please allow 45 minutes)

$32.00Out of stock

10" Veggie Delight (Please allow 45 minutes)

$22.00

14" Veggie Delight (Please allow 45 minutes)

$30.00

12" Italian Pesto

$19.50

10" Deluxe (Please allow 45 minutes)

$21.00Out of stock

16" Deluxe (Please allow 45 minutes)

$29.50Out of stock

Pizza Margherita

$20.00

Hawaiian BBQ (Please allow 45 minutes)

$23.00

Kids

Create A Meal

$6.50

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Choc’late Lovin’ Spoon Cake

$9.00

Classic New York Style Cheesecake

$6.50

House Made Nutella Donut Holes

$6.50

Caramel Chocolate Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate

$6.50

Vegan Keylime

$6.50

Vegan Strawberry Cheescake

$6.50

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Movies in the Plaza

Picnic

Out of stock

Kids Picnic

Out of stock

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Carrot Sticks & Hummus

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Coleslaw

$2.00Out of stock

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Fries Basket

$5.00

Fries Side

$3.00

Fruit Side

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.00

Queso

$1.95

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

PICNIC Mac & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

PICNIC VEGAN Potato Salad

$4.00Out of stock

PICNIC VEGAN Slaw

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

For more than 40 years, Union Jack has been serving the Indianapolis community and surrounding areas. we are proud to be a small, family owned business and we are thankful for the support.

Location

110 S Union St, Westfield, IN 46074

Directions

Gallery
Union Jack Pub - Westfield image
Union Jack Pub - Westfield image
Union Jack Pub - Westfield image

Map
