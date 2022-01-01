Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Union Jack Pub

4,474 Reviews

$$

921 Broad Ripple Ave

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Popular Items

14" Indy Style Deep
7" Personal Pan Pizza
16" Traditional

Desserts

Choc’late Lovin’ Spoon Cake

$9.00

Classic New York Style Cheesecake

$6.50

House Made Nutella Donut Holes

$6.50

Caramel Chocolate Cake

$7.50

Vegan Chocolate

$6.50

Vegan Keylime

$6.50

Vegan Strawberry Cheescake

$6.50

Carrot Cake

$7.50

Starters

Bavarian Pretzel Bread Sticks

$10.50

Championship Corn Dogs

$9.50

Cheese & Bacon Fries

$10.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Onion Ring Basket

$10.00

Pub Sticks

$11.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.00

Queso & Chips

$9.50

Seitan Wings (VEGAN)

$10.50

Spinach & Artichoke Con Queso

$12.00

Veggie Basket (CAN BE VEGAN)

$10.50

Wings (Full)

$14.50

Wings (Half)

$9.50

Pickle Fries Basket

$9.50Out of stock

Mini Wings

$12.00

Soups

French Onion

$5.00+

Quinoa Chili (VEGAN)

$4.50+

White Bean Chili

$5.00+

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

My Chick Salad

$14.50

My Seitan Salad (VEGAN)

$16.00

Pub Dinner Salad

$8.00

Salmon Caesar Salad

$18.00

The Wedge

$12.00

Caesar Salad (Side)

$5.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids

Create A Meal

$6.50

Entrees

Bayou Pasta

$17.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$11.50

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Fishless "Fish" And Chips (VEGAN)

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Queso Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Hawaiian Jackfruit Flatbread

$14.50

Vegan Bourbon Jackfruit Pasta

$18.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Cajun Turkey Burger

$13.50

Patty Melt (can be vegetarian)

$13.00

Portabella Burger (VEGAN)

$12.00

AO Burger (Build Your Own)

$12.00

Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

BBQ Pulled Jackfruit (VEGAN)

$14.00

Bristol Club

$12.50

Cajun Chicken Club

$12.50

Cuban

$13.00

Double Decker BLT

$12.00

Hot Sicilian

$12.50

Impossible Philly Sub

$16.00

Italian Beef

$14.00

Reuben

$13.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$13.00

Wraps

Buffalo Seitan Wrap (VEGAN)

$13.50

California Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Veggie Wrap

$10.50

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Pizza

7" Personal Pan Pizza

$12.00

10" Indy Style Deep

$16.00

14" Indy Style Deep

$20.50

10" Traditional

$15.00

16" Traditional

$19.50

Stuffed Pizza

$17.00

Thin Crust

$15.00

Gluten Free Crust

$14.50

Specialty Pizzas

10" Meat Head

$23.00

14" Meat Head

$32.00

10" Veggie Delight

$22.00

14" Veggie Delight

$30.00

12" Italian Pesto

$19.50

10" Deluxe

$21.00

16" Deluxe

$29.50

Pizza Margherita

$20.00

Hawaiian BBQ

$23.00

Sides

Applesauce

$2.00

Baked Beans

$2.00

Caesar Salad Side

$5.00

Carrot Sticks & Hummus

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Vegan Coleslaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Fries Basket

$5.00

Fries Side

$3.00

Fruit Side

$2.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Potato Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Pickle Fries Side

$4.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$4.00

Hummus

$2.50

Midnights Party

Waffle Bar

$12.00

Popcorn Bar

$3.00

Cookie

$4.00

'Tis The Damn Season (Cider & Rum)

$8.00

Champagne Problems (Mimosa Bar)

$8.00

London Boy

$9.00

Draught Beer

Bad Dad Because I Said So 16oz

$6.50

Bare Hands Dbl Thai Peanut 13oz

$6.50

Blakes Apple Lantern 16oz

$6.50

Burn Em Juice Puns 16oz

$6.50

Destihl Apple Pie Sour 13oz

$6.50

DuClaw Sweet Baby Chai 16oz

$6.50

Freigeist Dortmunder 16oz

$6.50

Goodwood IPA 16oz

$6.50

Hi Wire Pink Lemonade 16oz

$6.50

Lexington Barrel Aged Pumpkin 10oz

$5.00

New Holland Super Space 10oz

$6.75

New Holland Ichabod 16oz

$6.50

People's Farmer's Daughter 16oz

$6.50

Pontoon Witching Hour 10oz

$7.50

Praga Dark Lager 16oz

$6.50

Rhinegeist Wet Hopped 16oz

$6.50

Rochester Mills Nitro Milkshake 16oz

$6.50

Switchyard Cran Blossom 13oz

$6.50

The Following Drinks

Out of stock

Are Not Yet On So Please

Out of stock

Do Not Ring Past Here

Out of stock

Tax Man DeFallt 16oz

$6.50

Hi Wire Mountain Water 16oz

$3.00

Urban Artifact Pinwheel 16oz

$6.50

Fat Head Spooky Tooth 13oz

$6.50

Goose Island Wild Herd 16oz

$6.50

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale 16oz

$6.50

Toppling/Half 18 Hours from Brooklyn 16oz

$6.50

Featured Cocktails

Detour

$11.00

Peachy Patio View

$12.00

Phase Two

$11.00

Pimms Cup

$10.00

Schott in the Dark

$12.50

Seedlip Madras (NA)

$9.00

The Bulldozer

$11.00

Holiday Cocktails

Autumn Sangria

$9.00

Friends At Cholita

$10.00

Jingle Juice

$7.00

Maple Old Fashioned

$11.00

Miracle on Union St

$7.00

Mrs. Claus' Wild Side

$8.00

Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice

$12.00

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Santa's Seltzer

$8.00

Sugar Cookie Martini

$12.00

Summer Hang On

$9.00

The Grinch

$9.00

Trio of Hot Chocolates

$12.00

Hogwarts Butterbeer

$6.00

Yule Mule

$8.00

Santas Lil Helper

$8.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Gingerale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

IBC Root Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.75

Red Bull Diet

$4.75

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Soda Pitcher

$7.00

Tonic

$2.75

Pumpkin Bar Crawl

BC Ichibod $4.50

$4.50

BC Lexington $4.50

$4.50

BC Apple Jack $4

$4.00

BC Spooky Seltzer $3

$3.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

pub (pŭb) n. 1859, slang shortening of public house. A place where families and friends share meals, laughs, tears, ideas, celebrations ... Life.

Website

Location

921 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

