Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Union Jack's - Columbia 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy

2,180 Reviews

$$

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Columbia, MD 21044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Fish and Chips
Bread Pudding (single serving)

Gift Cards

Gift Card

Order a gift card for pickup or delivery!

Starters

Maryland Crab Dip

$16,500.00Out of stock

Lump crab, cream cheese, cheddar cheese, old bay, and Colman's mustard. Served with crostinis.

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of: Sauces - Mild, Hot, Newcastle Brown Ale Barbecue. Dry Rubs - Sriacha Lime, Old Bay, Zesty Lemon Pepper. Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Ale-battered tenders with your choice of BBQ or honey mustard sauce.

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Ale-battered long cut dill slices, served with a side of remoulade sauce.

Peach and Brie Flatbread

$14.00

Roasted peaches, brie, corn, and mozzarella cheese topped with a hot honey drizzle.

Onion Rings

$9.00Out of stock

Thick cut, beer-battered onions, served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.50

Grilled chicken, pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions, topped with pico de gallo, served along side aji verde and chipolte cream sauce.

House Pretzels

$9.00

Warm Bavarian style pretzel sticks brushed with garlic butter. Served with a side of Colman's sweet and spicy mustard sauce.

Chicken Nachos

$16.50

Tortilla chips, topped with seasoned chicken, cheddar jack cheese, queso and jalapenos. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo on the side.

Sliders

$12.00

Three fresh beef patties, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and a pickle on a brioche slider bun.

Chicken Banger Roll

$13.00

House made egg roll stuffed with diced chicken, onion and banger slices

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$16.00

8 jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, grilled and server with our home made new castle bbq sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$14.00Out of stock

chopped spinach, and artichoke hearts with Pecorino Romano cheese sauce, served with tortilla chips.

Crab Balls

$16.00

5 Lump Crab balls lightly fried, served with remoulade

Salads

Lady Jane Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, pistachios, red grapes, and goat cheese. Served with a house-made champagne vinaigrette on the side.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Hearts of romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, and shredded Parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing on the side.

Southwest Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese and scallions. Served with a house-made chipotle ranch dressing on the side.

Jack's Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, carrots, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

Sandwiches

"The Burger"

$13.50

Eight ounce fresh beef burger with cheese.

One-Eyed Jack

$15.50

Eight ounce fresh beef burger, fried egg, smoked gouda cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and a dill pickle. Served on a toasted English muffin.

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Plant based burger, with roasted tomato, English cucumber, red onion, baby arugula, and guacamole. Served on a brioche bun.

London Steak Sandwich

$16.60

Six ounce steak, provolone cheese, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, and aioli. Served on toasted french bread,

Cajun Chicken Club

$14.00

Blackened chicken breast, provolone cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato with a chipotle ranch spread. Served on Texas Toast.

Jack's Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Traditional Ale-battered Haddock, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and remoulade on a toasted brioche bun. Served along side English-style chips.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, arugula, and a hot honey sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

King Reuben

$14.50

Shaved first cut corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on toasted rye bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken breasts, hearts of romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing inside a flour tortilla.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.00Out of stock

Pan seared Jumbo lump crack cake served on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and remoulade

Entree's

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Two Ale-battered Haddock fillets. Served with thick cut English-style chips, Fuji apple slaw and a side of remoulade.

Shrimp and Chips

$17.00

Six jumbo Ale-battered shrimp, thick cut English-style chips, served with Togarashi aioli.

London Broil

$21.00

Nine ounce grilled tenderloin served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, and broccoli. Served with mushroom bordelaise.

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta with grilled blackened chicken breast. Tossed in a rose cream sauce with diced tomatoes and onions, Cajun spices and shredded Parmesan cheese.

Citrus Salmon

$20.50

Pan seared salmon fillet, served over top over jasmine scented rice, and steamed broccoli. Served with a citrus beurre blanc sauce.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Ground beef, carrots, peas, onions, fresh herbs, and a veal demi-glace. Topped with white cheddar Yukon gold mashed potato crust.

Fish Tacos

$14.50

Three blackened haddock, served in a soft flour tortilla. Topped with cilantro-citrus slaw, aji verde, and avocado cream sauce. Served along side corn and black bean rice.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Three flour tortillas with sauteed shrimp inside. Topped with cilantro-citrus slaw, aji verde, and avocado cream sauce. Served along side corn and black bean rice.

Bangers and Mash

$16.00

Three English banger sausages, mixed with sauteed onions, a veal demi-glace. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes.

Seafood Pasta

$21.00

Linguine noodles served in a white wine cream sauce with tomatoes. Sauteed shrimp, lump crab, and mussels are mixed in.

Pizza

London Bridge

$16.50

Goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, red onions, apple wood smoked bacon, mozzarella cheese, baby arugula. Topped with a balsamic glaze, and extra virgin olive oil.

The Newcastle

$14.00

Seasoned chicken, mozzarella and gouda cheeses, roasted red peppers, red onions. Topped withour house-made BBQ sauce, and cilantro.

White Cliffs of Dover

$13.00

Shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, shredded parmesan cheese, and minced garlic, and extra virgin olive oil.

Parliament Margherita

$13.00

Extra virgin olive oil brushed crust with fresh mozzarella, shredded mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and basil.

Mayfair Traditional Cheese

$12.00

Shredded mozzarella cheese, with tomato-basil sauce, and your choice of any available options for an up charge.

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Texas toast, with white american cheese. Served with shoestring french fries.

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 fried pieces of chicken tenderloin served with shoe string french fries. Your choice of dipping sauce.

Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Pizza

$8.00

Topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$8.00

Two mini beef patties topped with cheddar cheese served on brioche slider buns. Served with shoe string french fries.

Family Size Items

Fish and Chips for 2

$35.00

Fish and Chips for 4

$70.00

Shrimp and Chips for 2

$32.00

Shrimp and Chips for 4

$64.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta for 2

$29.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta for 4

$58.00

Bangers and Mash for 2

$32.00

Bangers and Mash for 4

$64.00

Cottage Pie for 2

$26.00

Cottage Pie for 4

$52.00

Fish Tacos for 2

$27.00

Fish Tacos for 4

$54.00

Shrimp Tacos for 2

$31.00

Shrimp Tacos for 4

$62.00

Chicken Wings 20 Count

$38.00

Chicken Wings 40 Count

$76.00

Chicken Tenders 20 Count

$37.00

12 Cheeseburger Sliders

$46.00

12 fresh beef patties, apple-wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and a pickle on lightly toasted brioche slider buns.

12 House Pretzels

$34.00Out of stock

12 warm Bavarian style pretzel sticks brushed with garlic butter, and served with Colman's sweet and spicy mustard sauce.

Side Items

Broccoli

$4.00

Fuji Slaw

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

English Style Chips

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Black Bean and Corn Rice

$4.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding (single serving)

$7.00

Brioche, custard, walnuts with vanilla bean ice cream and caramel sauce.

Brownie Sundae (single serving)

$6.00

Warm fudge brownie with vanilla bean ice cream. Served with chocolate, caramel, and whipped cream.

Cheesecake (single serving)

$6.00

with Raspberry Sauce and Whipped Cream

Chocolate Cake (single serving)

$6.00

7-layer decadent chocolate cake topped with milk chocolate shavings

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Occupying over 9,000 square feet in the heart of Columbia, Maryland, makes this 'Mega-Pub' one of Columbia’s largest entertainment venues and home to your 'One-Stop-Shop' for food and entertainment! Come on down and enjoy either lunch, dinner or brunch at this British-style restaurant/pub. The menu features traditional British fare as well as time-honored American restaurant cuisine. Or try kickin' back after work at our lively watering hole featuring 30 beers on tap from England, Europe or 'State-Side'.

Location

10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD 21044

Directions

Gallery
Union Jack's - Columbia image
Union Jack's - Columbia image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Food Market Columbia - 10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G
orange starNo Reviews
10480 Little Patuxent Pky Suite 150 G Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
GrillMarx Steakhouse & Raw Bar - Columbia - 10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy
orange star4.3 • 192
10175 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Iron Bridge Wine Company
orange starNo Reviews
10435 State Route 108 Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
The Ale House Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,118
6480 Dobbin Center Way Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Maiwand Kabob - Columbia Crossing
orange star4.5 • 3,141
6131 Columbia Crossing Circle ste. T-2 Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Ale House Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,118
6480 Dobbin Center Way Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House - Walrus - Columbia
orange star4.3 • 3,086
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Tino's Italian Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.5 • 1,671
8775 Centre Park Dr Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
Cazbar
orange star4.6 • 1,093
9400 Snowden River Pkwy Columbia, MD 21045
View restaurantnext
The Turn House - 11130 Willow Bottom Drive
orange star4.3 • 681
11130 Willow Bottom Drive Columbia, MD 21044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
Clarksville
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Ellicott City
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Elkridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston