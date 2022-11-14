Bakeries
Union Special Downtown Raleigh
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
We’re open downtown!!!
Location
401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH, NC 27601
Gallery
