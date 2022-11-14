Union Special imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Union Special Downtown Raleigh

review star

No reviews yet

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103

RALEIGH, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Melt
Union Egg Sandwich
Quinoa Bowl!!

>PASTRY!

The basis for our entire pastry program. Sifted wheat and whole spelt flour are used to promote great flavor and texture. Local buttermilk is used to flavor and culture the dough to enhance texture

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Videri Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Our Plain Croissant Dough with VIDERI Chocolate Batons

Twice Baked Pecan Croissant

$4.50

Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.50

Savory Croissant Dough, Locally Smoked Pork, Gruyere Cheese

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Whole Wheat Pound Cake with Cinnamon Filling and a Streusel Topping

>COOKIES

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Blue Corn Cookie

$2.00

Pumpkin Cookie *Vegan*

$2.00

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie *vegan*

$2.00Out of stock

>BREAD!

Union Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft

People's Loaf

$5.00Out of stock

Our white bread is made with whole grain natural levain, low protein white flour, olive oil, and commercial yeast. Soft just like the grocery, but without the chemicals added to preserve it for weeks. 12” x 5” pan loaf.

> MAINS!

Union Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Collard Green Pesto, Fontina Cheese, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$11.00

House-made Tomato Soup & a classic Grilled Cheese on our Union Sour

Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

Yogurt, Granola, Fruit, Bee Pollen, Honey, Coconut Chia Pudding

Beet Salad

$12.00

Mesculin greens, savory granola, pickled pumpkin, roasted beets, sweet potato vinaigrette

Quinoa Bowl!!

$10.00

Quinoa, kale, pickled red onion, roasted tomatoes, fried chickpeas, sweet potato vin. Fresh!!

Cold Vegan Sandwich

$10.00

Romesco, sprouts, tomato, cucumbers, lettuces, tahini, on toasted sandwich sourdough.

HOT Vegan Sandwich

$11.00

Beets, sweet potatoes, sprouts, greens, romesco , tahini, toasted sourdough

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere Cheese, Crisp Apples, Arugula, Roasted Tomato Aioli on Sliced Sourdough

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Beer-braised pork shoulder, ham, gruyere, honey mustard, B&B pickles. Pressed on a semolina roll.

Hot Ham Sandwich

$13.00

Gruyere, Bacon Braised & Pickled Cabbage, Honey Mustard, Arugula on Our Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad

Union BLT

$12.00

Chow Chow Aioli, Hot House Tomatoes on Toasted Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Whole wheat tortilla, romaine lettuce, seared chicken thigh, fontina cheese, pickled red onion, diced tomato, homemade tahini Caesar dressing Allergens: sesame in dressing Can be made dairy free

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, White Cheddar, Egg, Tomato, Green Goddess Dressing

Triple Decker Club

Triple Decker Club

$13.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Mayo, Gruyere, Lettuce, Tomato, Roasted Garlic Aioli, thick cut people’s loaf.

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Turkey, White Cheddar, Bacon, Ranch, Shredduce, Tomato Served on our Semolina Hoagie

Italian

$12.00

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone, Mayo, Shredduce, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Champagne Vinaigrette Served on our Semolina Hoagie

Honey-Apple Grilled Cheese Special!

$11.00

Grilled cheese on sourdough bread, with white cheddar cheese, green apple, ham, and honey drizzle!

> SIDES!

2 Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Build Your Own Egg & Cheese (or without cheese) on Brioche Bun, Biscuit, or Croissant w/ Scrambled Eggs + Fontina Cheese Add-on Bacon, Sausage, Tomato Slice OR ALL THREE!

House-Made Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Toast w/ Butter & House-made Jam

$3.00

Hashbrown

$1.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Butter & House-made Jam

$1.00

Biscuit W/ Butter & Jam

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt 2 oz.

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar 2 oz.

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Chips - BBQ 2 oz.

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Chips - Rosemary & Garlic 2 oz.

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Chips - Cream Cheese & Chive 2 oz.

$3.00

Carolina Kettle Chips - Jalapeno and Queso 2oz.

$3.00

Bee Sting Honey Sriracha

$3.00Out of stock

> For The Kiddos!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Fontina & White Cheddar served on our Sourdough. Side Option of Hashbrown or Apple Sauce

PB&J

$5.00

Peanut Butter & House-made Jam on our Sourdough. Side Option of Hashbrown or Apple Sauce

Kids Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

> COFFEE, ESPRESSO & TEA

Black & White Roasters Drip Coffee - The Classic

$2.75

Slingshot Iced Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$1.50

Americano (iced or hot)

$3.00

Union Latte (iced or hot)

$4.50

Union Cappuccino (hot only)

$3.50

Chai Latte (iced or hot)

$3.50Out of stock

Dirty Chai Latte (iced or hot)

$4.50Out of stock

Unsweet Black Tea

$2.50

Patsy's House of Tea

$3.50

Coffee Tote 96 oz *Please Order 48 hours in Advance*

$25.00

Serves 8-10 people

> NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVVIES

Sparkling Water 16 oz

Sparkling Water 16 oz

$3.50Out of stock
Natalie's Orange Juice 16 oz.

Natalie's Orange Juice 16 oz.

$3.00

12 oz. Whole Milk

$3.00

Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.50
Coca-Cola Classic

Coca-Cola Classic

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
Sprite!

Sprite!

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re open downtown!!!

Location

401 FAYETTEVILLE ST SUITE 103, RALEIGH, NC 27601

Directions

Gallery
Union Special image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Element Gastropub
orange star4.7 • 222
421 Fayetteville Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Night Rider Delivery Menu
orange starNo Reviews
416 West South Street Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brew Coffee Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2310 Bale St Raleigh, NC 27608
View restaurantnext
Union Special - Gateway Plaza
orange star4.5 • 253
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102 Raleigh, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
LA HORCHATERIA
orange starNo Reviews
2261 Newhope Church rd Raleigh, NC 27511
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in RALEIGH

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RALEIGH
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston