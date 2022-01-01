Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas

3,579 Reviews

$$

1108 S Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

FAMILY PACKS MENU

UNION CLASSICS

$95.00

THE TAILGATE

$150.00

SHARE PLATE FAMILY

$49.95

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$59.95

Charcuterie Box

$49.95

Key Lime Pie (Whole Pie)

$24.95

PB Pie (Whole Pie)

$24.95

Family Pack Brussels

$19.95

Family Pack Mac n' Cheese

$19.95

Event Liquor

Titos

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Tanqueray No10

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00Out of stock

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hangar 1

$12.00

Hangar Citron

$12.00

Hangar Mandarin

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Stoli Blueberi

$9.00

Stoli Raspberi

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Belvedere Pear

$15.00

Titos

$10.00

Locals Only

$10.00

DBL Well Vodka

$14.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Chopin

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Hangar 1

$22.00

DBL Hangar Citron

$22.00

DBL Hangar Mandarin

$22.00

DBL Ketel One

$18.00

DBL Russian Standard

$16.00

DBL Stoli Blueberi

$16.00

DBL Stoli Raspberi

$16.00

DBL Stoli Vanilla

$16.00

DBL Three Olives Pear

$16.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

DBL Wheatley

$18.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Barrhill Tomcat*

$11.00

Bluecoat

$10.00

Bluecoat Barrel Rsv*

$13.00

Botanist*

$13.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Nolets

$12.00

St George Botanivore*

$12.00

St George Terroir*

$13.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Uncle Vals

$11.00

DBL DBL Well Gin

$14.00

DBL Bluecoat

$20.00

DBL Bluecoat Barrel Rsv

$26.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Nolets

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Captain Spice

$9.00

Captain White

$9.00

3 Sheets Cask*

$25.00

Malibu

$9.00

Myers

$9.00Out of stock

Pampero*

$12.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00Out of stock

Zacapa*

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$14.00

DBL Captain Spice

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$16.00

DBL Myers

$18.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$18.00

DBL Zacapa

$28.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Cinco de Mayo Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Casamigos Anejo

$19.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Clase Azul Silver

$27.00

Corralejo Anejo

$17.00

Corralejo Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$34.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio 70 Anejo

$13.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00Out of stock

Fortaleza Blanco

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00Out of stock

Herradura Reposado

$13.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Illegal Joven Mezcal

$11.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$17.00

Mijenta Blanco

$12.00

Mijenta Repo

$14.00Out of stock

Montelobos

$14.00

Solento Anejo

$20.00

Solento Blanco

$16.00

Solento Repo

$18.00

El Jimador INFUSION

$12.00

DBL Well Tequila

$14.00

DBL Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$26.00

DBL Corralejo Anejo

$26.00

DBL Corralejo Blanco

$20.00

DBL Corralejo Reposado

$24.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$28.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Reposado

$26.00

DBL Fortaleza Blanco

$28.00

DBL Fortaleza Reposado

$32.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$28.00

DBL Hornitos

$16.00

DBL Illegal Joven Mezcal

$24.00

DBL Montelobos

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$28.00

American Prairie

$14.00Out of stock

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blanton's

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Bulliet Infusion

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown

$12.00

Devil's Share*

$32.00

Few

$15.00

Fireball

$9.00

HW Double Rye

$14.00Out of stock

High West American Prairie

$15.00

Hudson Baby

$19.00

Hudson Rye*

$19.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jack Single Barrel

$14.00

Jameson

$10.00

Knob Creek

$17.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Masterson Whiskey

$12.00

Redbreast 12

$19.00

Redbreast 15

$22.00

Rhetoric*

$24.00Out of stock

Seagrams 7

$9.00Out of stock

Skrewball

$9.00Out of stock

Spice Tree*

$19.00

Teeling

$15.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Toki

$15.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Whistle Pig 10YR*

$15.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 15YR*

$26.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig 18YR*

$38.00Out of stock

Whistle Pig Boss Hog*

$42.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodinville Bourbon

$11.00Out of stock

Woodinville Rye

$11.00Out of stock

DBL Well Whiskey

$14.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$24.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulliet

$20.00

DBL Bulliet Infusion

$22.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$20.00

DBL Crown

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$20.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$16.00

DBL Skrewball

$18.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$20.00

DBL Woodinville Bourbon

$22.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$22.00

Ardbeg*

$19.00

Balvenie 12*

$25.00

Bruch Port Charlotte*

$22.00

Bruchladdich*

$16.00

Dewars*

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12*

$21.00

Glenlivet 12*

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black*

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Blue*

$45.00

Macallan 12*

$25.00

MaCallan 18YR*

$45.00Out of stock

Oban*

$28.00

Spaniard*

$28.00

Spice Tree*

$19.00

Glengoyne 12yr*

$12.00

Tamdhu 15yr*

$17.00

Absinthe

$14.00

Amaretto diSarrono

$10.00

Antica Swt Vermouth

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Buttershots

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse | Green

$14.00

Chartreuse | Yellow

$14.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Cynar

$12.00

Falernum

$10.00

Fernet

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Hennessey VS

$19.00

Hennessey Privlege

$21.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Baileys Irish Crm

$9.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Midori

$9.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Mr Black Coffee

$9.00

Peachtree

$7.00

Remy Tercet

$32.00

Remy VSOP

$14.00

Suze

$10.00

Vya Dry Vermouth

$8.00

California Soul

$15.00

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Spiked Hot Chocolate

$11.00

Walking on Sunshine

$15.00

2 Kool 2 Be 4 Gotten

$15.00

Mr Fox

$16.00

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Wipeout

$15.00

Bad Moon Rising

$15.00

Vincent Vega

$15.00Out of stock

Purple Haze

$15.00

N/A Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Blueberry Hill

$7.00

Highway 101

$7.00

Java Jive

$7.00

Orange Fizz

$7.00

V-Bloody Mary

$5.00

V-Bacon Bloody Mary

$6.00

V-Strawberry Fields

$7.00

V-Mule

$6.00

V-Mojito

$7.00

Event Beer

E - Juneshine Can Midnight

$11.00

E - Sculpin

$9.00

E - Pacifico

$6.00

E - Busweiser

$5.00

E - Corona

$6.00

E - Random Can

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

16oz Bud Light

$5.00

16oz Stella

$7.00

16oz Firestone 805 Blonde

$8.00

16oz Newtopia Chai Me A River

$8.00

16oz Weihenstephaner Hefe

$8.00

16oz Dos XX

$6.00

16oz Alesmith .394 Pale Ale

$8.00

16oz Pizza Port Swamis IPA

$8.00

16oz The Pupil IPA

$9.00

16oz BP Sculpin

$9.00

16oz Orange Wit Coronado

$8.00

16 oz Local Roots Island Vibes

$11.00

16oz Helia Sunday of Summer

$8.00

16oz Ashland Mango Strawberry

$7.00

16oz Hazy Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

16 oz Nitro Black House

$9.00

16oz Lagunitas Little Sumpin'

$8.00

16oz Pure Tropical Mist

$8.00

Sample

16oz Juneshine Mango Day Dream

$7.00

16oz Ale Smith Nut Brown

$8.00

16 oz Artifex Bog Trotter

$8.00

16 oz Coors Light

$6.00

16oz Black Plague Hazy Scandal

$8.00

16 oz Coronado Orange Ave Whit

$8.00Out of stock

Event Wine

GL-Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GL-Daou Chardonnay

$12.00

GL-Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$13.00

GL-Educated Guess Reserve

$13.00

GL-Intercept Pinot

$15.00

Red Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

GL-Unshackled Cabernet

$15.00

GL-Robert Hall Cabernet

$13.00

GL-Meomi Pinot

$12.00

GL-Intercept Pinot

$15.00

GL-Daou Cabernet

$15.00

GL-Educated Guess Reserve

$13.00

GL-La Posta Pizella Malbec

$12.00

GL-Decoy Merlot

$15.00

GL-Seghesio Zin

$15.00

BT-Unshackled Cabernet

$56.00

BT-Robert Hall Cabernet

$44.00

BT-Meomi Pinot

$44.00

BT-Intercept Pinot

$58.00

BT-Daou Cabernet

$58.00

BT-Educated Guess Res

$48.00

BT-La Posta Pizella Malbec

$44.00

BT-Decoy Merlot

$58.00

BT-Seghesio Zin

$58.00

GL-Whispering Angel The Beach Rose'

$13.00

GL- Sonoma Cutrer

$15.00

White Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

GL-Daou Chardonnay

$12.00

GL-Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$12.00

GL-Chalk Hill Sauv Blanc

$15.00

GL-Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GL-A to Z Riesling

$12.00

GL-Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$13.00

GL-Nautilus Sauv Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

BT-Sonoma Cutrer Chard

$52.00

BT-$20 Corkage

$20.00

BT-Chalk Hill

$58.00

BT-Villa Sandi Pinot Grigio

$42.00

BT-A-Z Riesling

$44.00

BT-Trimbach Pinot Blanc

$48.00

BT-Daou Chardonnay

$46.00

BT-Kim Crawford Sav Blanc

$46.00

BT-Nautilus

$40.00Out of stock

GL-Cran Mimosa

$7.00

GL-OJ Mimosa

$7.00

GL-GF Mimosa

$7.00

GL-Pine Mimosa

$7.00

GL-Martini & Rossi

$7.00

BT-Chandon (Split)

$13.00

BT-Chandon

$40.00

BT-Courtage Rose (Split)

$13.00

BT-Prosecco (Split)

$13.00

BT-Perrier Jouet

$80.00

BT-Veuve Yellow Label

$105.00

BT-Veuve Rose

$115.00

BT-Runinart

$200.00

BT-Dom Perignon

$295.00

BT-Martini & Rossi

$30.00

Event Cocktails

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
1108 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

