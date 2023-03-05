American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges
Union Kitchen
842 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A modern American restaurant featuring comfort food with global influences
Location
43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flora - West Hartford - 45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor
No Reviews
45 Raymond Rd 2nd floor W Hartford, CT 06107
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hartford
More near West Hartford