American
Gastropubs
Bars & Lounges

Union Kitchen

842 Reviews

$$

43 Lasalle Rd.

West Hartford, CT 06107

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern American restaurant featuring comfort food with global influences

Website

Location

43 Lasalle Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107

Directions

