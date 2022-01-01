Union Pie Co. imageView gallery

Union Pie Co. 214 Moon Clinton Rd

review star

No reviews yet

214 Moon Clinton Rd

Coraopolis, PA 15108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (12 Cut)
8-cut (Regular)
(8 cut) Half Fried Sicilian

Pizzas

8-cut (Regular)

8-cut (Regular)

$10.99

8- cut Buffalo Chicken

$14.95

Sliced Chicken Breast, Red Onion, and Buffalo Sauce

8-cut Philly Cheesesteak

$14.95

Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, green peppers, and red onions, topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese

8-cut Pizza of the Month

$14.95

8-cut Union Meatz

$14.95

8-cut Steak ranchero

$14.95

8-cut White pizza

$11.99
Large (12 Cut)

Large (12 Cut)

$13.99

Large Buffalo Chicken

$19.95

Sliced Chicken Breast & Buffalo Sauce topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$19.95

Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, green peppers & red onions topped with provolone and mozzarella cheese

Large Pizza of the Month

$19.95

Large Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Slice and shaved sirloin, French fries, topped with ranch, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

Large Union Meatz

$19.95

Bacon, Pepperoni, sausage, and sliced ham

Steelers 2 LG special

Steelers 2 LG special

$24.99

2 LG plain pizzas

Large BBQ Chicken

$19.95

Large 1 topping breadstix 2 liter

$20.99

Family meal deal

$29.99

Fried Sicilian

(8 cut) Half Fried Sicilian

$10.99
(16 cut) Full Fried Sicilian

(16 cut) Full Fried Sicilian

$17.99

Steeler Special #1

$19.99
Steelers Sicilian special

Steelers Sicilian special

$19.99

16 cut 1 topping and a 2 liter

Calzones

Pizza Calzone (2 regular toppings)

$12.99

A unique 12" half-moon of our fresh dough, baked to a golden brown and stuffed with Whole Mile Mozzarella Provolone and Ricotta Cheeses, Fresh Basil and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of Red Tomatoe Sauce.

Meatball Calzone

$12.99

Hot Sausage Calzone

$12.99

Hoagies

Half Italian Hoagie

Half Italian Hoagie

$6.49

Ham ,Hard salami, Cooked Salami, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Onion

Half Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$6.99

Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Banana peppers

Half Steak Hoagie

$6.49

Slice and shaved sirloin steak, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Red onions

Half Philly Steak Hoagie

$6.99

Our Steak Hoagie with Green Peppers, Red Onions, provolone, and mozzarella cheese

Half Meatball Hoagie

$6.99

Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,

Half Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$6.99

House Roasted Chicken, Whole Mile Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.

Half Grilled Chicken Hoagie

$6.99

Half Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$6.99

Half BBQ Chicken Hoagie

$6.99

Half chicken BLT

$6.99

Full BBQ Chicken

$11.49

Full Buffalo Chicken

$11.49

Full Chicken Parmesan

$11.49

Chicken, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.

Full Chicken Philly

$11.49

Full Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$11.49

Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Banana Peppers

Full Grilled Chicken

$11.49
Full Italian Hoagie

Full Italian Hoagie

$10.99

Ham, Hard and Cooked Salami, mozzarella and provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Red Onion with Golden Italian dressing on the side

Full Meatball Hoagie

$11.49

Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,

Full Philly Steak

$11.49

Full Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Sliced and Shaves Sirloin Steak, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Cold Italian

$10.99

Any 2 hoagie Special

$19.99

Chicken BLT

$11.49

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.

Small Salad Roma

$6.99

Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.

Large Salad Roma

$8.99

Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.

Add Fries To Small

$1.49

Add Fries to Large

$1.99

2 salad special

$18.99

Sides

Boneless Wings (10)

$8.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Breadsticks

$5.99

Our fresh pizza dough rolled into golden breadsticks.

Cheddar Cheese Poppers

$6.99
Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

12" inches or our fresh dough topped with a Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone blend, garlic parmesan and a drizzle of butter served with a side of Red Tomato Sauce.

Fries

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99
Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99

Any Regular Topping can be subsituted at no charge and added for $1.40.

Side of Italian

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Boneless Wings (15)

$12.99

Boneless Wings (25)

$19.99

Dessert

Cinna stix

$7.99

Wedgies

Grilled Chicken Wedgie

$12.99

Stk Wedgie

$12.99

Italian Wedgie

$12.99

Gyros

Lamb Gyro

$6.99

Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Steak Gyro

$6.99

Platter w/fries

$3.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$1.75

2 Liter Bottle

$2.50

Water

$1.25

Lunch specials

Any hoagie, fries and can of pop

$10.99

Any gyro, fries and can of pop

$10.99

Reg 1 topping pizza and can of pop

$10.99

Any salad and can of pop

$10.99

10 boneless wings, fries and can of pop

$10.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

214 Moon Clinton Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108

Directions

Gallery
Union Pie Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Spring Spirits - Sewickley
orange starNo Reviews
418 Beaver Street Sewickley, PA 15143
View restaurantnext
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Industry Public House North Fayette
orange star3.7 • 478
140 Andrew Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
7851 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Altered Genius Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
411 Merchant St Ambridge, PA 15003
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
orange starNo Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coraopolis

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar - Coraopolis
orange star4.7 • 249
1032 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Jailhouse Saloon
orange star4.0 • 1
929 5th Ave Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coraopolis
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Wexford
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (284 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monaca
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston