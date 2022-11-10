Union Pie Co. imageView gallery
Pizza

Union Pie Co. 1914 Brownsville Rd

No reviews yet

1914 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (12 Cut)
Regular (8 Cut)
Small Fries

Pizzas

The “OBJ”

The “OBJ”

$20.99

This Large Specialty pizza is named after the Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr this pizza is topped with onions, bacon, and jalapeños with your choice or red or white sauce

Regular (8 Cut)

Regular (8 Cut)

$11.99

BBQ Chicken (Reg)

$15.95

Grilled chicken smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese

Buffalo Chicken (Reg)

$15.95

Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly (Reg)

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onion& Peppers

Chix Bac Ranch (Reg)

$15.95

Grilled chicken, Bacon, and Ranch

Honey Jalapeño Chicken (Reg)

$15.95

Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Jalapeno, Orange Blossom, Honey Drizzle topped with a Butter Drizzle

Philly Cheesesteak (Reg)

$15.95

Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese

Pizza of the Month (Reg)

$15.95

Steak Ranchero (Reg)

$15.95

Steak, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries and Ranch

Stk Bacon Ranch (Reg)

$15.95

Union Meatz (Reg)

$15.95

Topped with Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni

Chicken Ranchero (Reg)

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries, Ranch

Spinach Florentine (Reg)

$15.95

Gyro pizza

$15.95
Large (12 Cut)

Large (12 Cut)

$14.99

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Grilled chicken smothered in sweet baby rays topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.99

Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese

Large Chicken Ranchero

$20.99

Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French Fries, Ranch

Large Honey Jalapeño Chicken

$20.99

Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Jalapeno, Orange Blossom, Honey Drizzle topped with a Butter Drizzle.

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$20.99

Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, Sautéed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Olive Oil & Parmesan/Romano Blend.

Large Pizza of the Month

$20.99

Large Stk Ranchero

$20.99

Steak, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries, and Ranch

Large Union Meatz

$20.99

Topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.99

Our seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, and ranch

Large Spinach Florentine

$20.99
Large Gyro Pizza

Large Gyro Pizza

$20.99

Real Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions , 50/50 Provolone and Mozzarella blend and Tzatziki sauce

Fried Sicilian

Half Fried Sicilian

$11.99
Full Fried Sicilian

Full Fried Sicilian

$18.99

Calzones & Stromboli

Calzone

Calzone

$13.50

A unique 12" half-moon of our fresh dough, baked to a golden brown and stuffed with Whole Mile Mozzarella Provolone and Ricotta Cheeses, Fresh Basil and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of Red Tomatoe Sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Large)

$14.99

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Small)

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Stromboli (Large)

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Stromboli (Small)

$10.99

Italian Stromboli (Large)

$14.99

Italian Stromboli (Small)

$10.99

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Stromboli (Large)

$14.99

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Stromboli (Small)

$10.99

Steak & Cheese Stromboli (Large)

$14.99

Steak & Cheese Stromboli (Small)

$10.99

Hoagies

Dough Boy Italian Hoagie

$13.99

Dough Boy Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$14.49

Dough Boy Steak Hoagie

$13.99

Dough Boy Deluxe Steak Hoagie

$14.49

Dough Boy Chicken BLT

$13.99

Dough boy Buffalo chicken

$13.99

Dough Boy Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Dough Boy Gyro

$13.99

Half Buffalo Chicken

$7.99

Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese Lettuce and Tomato

Half Chicken BLT

$7.99

Half Chicken Parmesan

$7.99

House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.

Half Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$8.49

Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Olive Tapenade.

Half Philly Steak Hoagie

$7.99

Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato

Half Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red onion

Half Italian Hoagie

Half Italian Hoagie

$7.49

Capicola,Mortadella, Salami, Whole Mile Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Onion with House Dressing.

Half Meatball Hoagie

$7.99

Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,

Half Philly Chicken

$7.99

Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, and Tomato

Half Steak Hoagie

$7.49

Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.

Full Italian Hoagie

Full Italian Hoagie

$11.99

Capicola,Mortadella, Salami, Whole Mile Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Onion with House Dressing.

Full Deluxe Italian Hoagie

$12.49

Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Olive Tapenade.

Full Steak Hoagie

$11.99

Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.

Full Philly Steak Hoagie

$12.49

Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions.

Full Meatball Hoagie

$11.99

Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,

Full Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.

Full Chicken BLT

$11.99

House Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.

Full Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions

Full Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato

Full BBQ Chicken

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.49

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.

Large House Salad

$7.49

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.

Small Salad Roma

$7.49

Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.

Large Salad Roma

Large Salad Roma

$9.49

Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.

Sides

Breadsticks

$6.99

Our fresh pizza dough rolled into golden breadsticks.

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

12" inches or our fresh dough topped with a Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone blend, garlic parmesan and a drizzle of butter served with a side of Red Tomato Sauce.

Pepperoni Rolls

Pepperoni Rolls

$8.99

Any Regular Topping can be subsituted at no charge and added for $1.40.

Side of Balsamic

$0.75

Side of Italian

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of OG Pizza Sauce

$0.75

Our original pizza sauce

Side of Garlic Butter Sauce

$0.75

Our garlic based seasoned pizza sauce

Cheddar jalapeño poppers

$7.49

Onion Rings

$7.49

Breaded mushrooms

$7.49

Large French Fries

$6.49

Boneless wings (10)

$8.99

Boneless wings (15)

$13.49

Small Fries

$3.25

Slice (one topping)

$2.49

Side Of Butter Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Our Butter and Garlic dipping sauce

Half Pizza Boat (2 pieces)

$5.99

Hoagie boats are made on our fresh Cibronis and sons hoagie buns topped with pizza sauce and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese add any of your favorite toppings (toppings are additional)

Full Pizza Boat (4 pieces)

$9.99

Hoagie boats are made on our fresh Cibronis and sons hoagie buns topped with pizza sauce and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese add any of your favorite toppings (toppings are additional)

Mozzarella sticks

$6.99

Dessert

Cinna bites

Cinna bites

$4.99

Cinnamon Sweet 'Za

$7.99

Gyro

Gyro

$6.99

NA Beverages

2 Liter Bottle

$2.99

Water

$1.25

Can soda

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Directions

Gallery
Union Pie Co. image

