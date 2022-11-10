- Home
Union Pie Co. 1914 Brownsville Rd
1914 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Popular Items
Pizzas
The “OBJ”
This Large Specialty pizza is named after the Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr this pizza is topped with onions, bacon, and jalapeños with your choice or red or white sauce
Regular (8 Cut)
BBQ Chicken (Reg)
Grilled chicken smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese
Buffalo Chicken (Reg)
Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese
Chicken Philly (Reg)
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onion& Peppers
Chix Bac Ranch (Reg)
Grilled chicken, Bacon, and Ranch
Honey Jalapeño Chicken (Reg)
Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Jalapeno, Orange Blossom, Honey Drizzle topped with a Butter Drizzle
Philly Cheesesteak (Reg)
Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, Sauteed Peppers, Sauteed Onions 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese
Pizza of the Month (Reg)
Steak Ranchero (Reg)
Steak, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries and Ranch
Stk Bacon Ranch (Reg)
Union Meatz (Reg)
Topped with Ham, Bacon, Sausage and Pepperoni
Chicken Ranchero (Reg)
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries, Ranch
Spinach Florentine (Reg)
Gyro pizza
Large (12 Cut)
Large BBQ Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in sweet baby rays topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese
Large Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with bacon red onion and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese
Large Chicken Ranchero
Grilled Chicken, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French Fries, Ranch
Large Honey Jalapeño Chicken
Sliced Chicken Breast, Fresh Jalapeno, Orange Blossom, Honey Drizzle topped with a Butter Drizzle.
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Sliced and Shaved Sirloin, Sautéed Peppers, Sauteed Onions, Olive Oil & Parmesan/Romano Blend.
Large Pizza of the Month
Large Stk Ranchero
Steak, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Bacon, French fries, and Ranch
Large Union Meatz
Topped with pepperoni, ham, sausage, and bacon
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Our seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, red onions, and ranch
Large Spinach Florentine
Large Gyro Pizza
Real Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions , 50/50 Provolone and Mozzarella blend and Tzatziki sauce
Fried Sicilian
Calzones & Stromboli
Calzone
A unique 12" half-moon of our fresh dough, baked to a golden brown and stuffed with Whole Mile Mozzarella Provolone and Ricotta Cheeses, Fresh Basil and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of Red Tomatoe Sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Large)
Buffalo Chicken Stromboli (Small)
Grilled Chicken Stromboli (Large)
Grilled Chicken Stromboli (Small)
Italian Stromboli (Large)
Italian Stromboli (Small)
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Stromboli (Large)
Sausage, Pepper & Onion Stromboli (Small)
Steak & Cheese Stromboli (Large)
Steak & Cheese Stromboli (Small)
Hoagies
Dough Boy Italian Hoagie
Dough Boy Deluxe Italian Hoagie
Dough Boy Steak Hoagie
Dough Boy Deluxe Steak Hoagie
Dough Boy Chicken BLT
Dough boy Buffalo chicken
Dough Boy Grilled Chicken
Dough Boy Gyro
Half Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese Lettuce and Tomato
Half Chicken BLT
Half Chicken Parmesan
House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.
Half Deluxe Italian Hoagie
Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Olive Tapenade.
Half Philly Steak Hoagie
Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, and Tomato
Half Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red onion
Half Italian Hoagie
Capicola,Mortadella, Salami, Whole Mile Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Onion with House Dressing.
Half Meatball Hoagie
Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,
Half Philly Chicken
Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, Lettuce, and Tomato
Half Steak Hoagie
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
Full Italian Hoagie
Capicola,Mortadella, Salami, Whole Mile Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce Tomatoe, Onion with House Dressing.
Full Deluxe Italian Hoagie
Our Italian Hoagie with Pepperoni and Olive Tapenade.
Full Steak Hoagie
Premium Sliced Beef, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
Full Philly Steak Hoagie
Our Steak Hoagie with Fried Peppers and Sauteed Onions.
Full Meatball Hoagie
Homemade Meatalls, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce,
Full Chicken Parmesan
House Roasted Chicken, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses with our Red Tomato Sauce.
Full Chicken BLT
House Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with our Homemade Garlic Mayo Aioli.
Full Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions
Full Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken smothered in Buffalo sauce topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato
Full BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce topped with 50/50 Mozzarella and Provolone cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onions
Salads
Small House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.
Large House Salad
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Onion, Cucumbers and Croutons with your choice of dressing.
Small Salad Roma
Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.
Large Salad Roma
Our House Salad with Black Olives, Banana Peppers Whole-Milk Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses.
Sides
Breadsticks
Our fresh pizza dough rolled into golden breadsticks.
Cheesy Bread
12" inches or our fresh dough topped with a Whole Milk Mozzarella and Provolone blend, garlic parmesan and a drizzle of butter served with a side of Red Tomato Sauce.
Pepperoni Rolls
Any Regular Topping can be subsituted at no charge and added for $1.40.
Side of Balsamic
Side of Italian
Side of Ranch
Side of OG Pizza Sauce
Our original pizza sauce
Side of Garlic Butter Sauce
Our garlic based seasoned pizza sauce
Cheddar jalapeño poppers
Onion Rings
Breaded mushrooms
Large French Fries
Boneless wings (10)
Boneless wings (15)
Small Fries
Slice (one topping)
Side Of Butter Garlic Sauce
Our Butter and Garlic dipping sauce
Half Pizza Boat (2 pieces)
Hoagie boats are made on our fresh Cibronis and sons hoagie buns topped with pizza sauce and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese add any of your favorite toppings (toppings are additional)
Full Pizza Boat (4 pieces)
Hoagie boats are made on our fresh Cibronis and sons hoagie buns topped with pizza sauce and 50/50 mozzarella and provolone cheese add any of your favorite toppings (toppings are additional)
Mozzarella sticks
Gyro
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1914 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210