U Street Pizza

74 Reviews

$$

33 E Union St

Pasadena, CA 91103

Order Again

Popular Items

PEPPERONI
PETALUMA
CAESAR

HOUSE PIES

CHEESE

CHEESE

$15.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$21.75

Red sauce, Ezzo sausage pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, oregano

WHITE PIE

$17.75

Mozzarella, fresh cream, fior di latte, ricotta, provolone, fiscalini cheddar

CLAM

CLAM

$26.00Out of stock

Little neck clams, mozzarella, fior di latte, parsley, fresh garlic, lemon, fiscalini cheddar

SAUSAGE

SAUSAGE

$21.75

Red sauce, fennel sausage, red onion, red bell pepper, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte, basil

RED PIE

$15.75

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, garlic oil, oregano, maldon salt Add: anchovies/cold ricotta, basil

VODKA PEPPERONI

$22.75

Cream, mozzarella, provolone, ezzo pepperoni, vodka sauce, mozzarella, oregano

PETALUMA

PETALUMA

$21.75

Organic Petaluma mozzarella, sauce passata, pecorino romano, California EVOO

MEAT LOVERS

$23.75

Red sauce, fennel sausage, Nueske's bacon, ezzos pepperoni

The Juan Carlos

$23.75

Red Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Pickled Jalapeno, red bell pepper, Mushroom, Ranch, Fiscalini Cheese

AARON

$22.00

Provolone, mozzarella, guanciale, red onion, mushroom, oregano, roasted garlic

CLAM FRANCISCO

$29.00Out of stock

little neck clams, mozzarella, fior di latte, parsley, fresh garlic, smoked guanciale, pickled Fresno

PINEAPPLE PIG

$22.00

Yucatan braised pork shoulder, house pickled Fresno, charred pineapple, mozzarella, fior di latte, basil

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun-Gi

$21.00

Garlic cream sauce, provolone, mozzarella, wild mushroom, herb pesto, Humboldt fog

HATCH

$22.00

CUSTOM PIES

WHITE PIE

$17.75

Mozzarella, fresh cream, fior di latte, ricotta, provolone, fiscalini cheddar

RED PIE

$15.75

Red sauce, crushed red pepper, garlic oil, oregano, maldon salt Add: anchovies/cold ricotta, basil

CHEESE

CHEESE

$15.75

Red sauce, mozzarella, basil

SALAD

ENDIVE SALAD

$18.00

arugula, fennel, Granny Smith apples, green grapes, fennel seed vinaigrette, humboldt fog, candied walnuts, fennel fronds

CAESAR

CAESAR

$16.00

CLASSIC CHOPPED

$16.00

iceberg, radicchio, red onion, castelvetrano olives, pepperoncini, cherry tomatoes, chic peas, provolone, soppressata, oregano vinaigrette

HOUSE SALAD

$12.00

STARTERS

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

CRISPY CAULIFLOWER

$16.00

Red pepper romesco, parsly, bianco sardo

CROSTONE

$15.00

CALAMARI

$18.00

Meyer lemon, roasted pepper aioli, spicy marinera

MEATBALLS

$18.00

ITALIAN STREET CORN

$12.00

Charred local corn, Calabrian chili agrodolce, lime, ricotta salata

CHICKEN

$21.00

FRIED PROVOLONE

$12.00

DIPPERS

RANCH

$2.50

VODKA SAUCE

$2.50

GIARDINIERA

$2.50

SPICY MARINARA

$2.50

DESSERT

ICE CREAM

$5.00

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.50

RISOTTO RICE PUDDING

$9.00

Cherry & fig marmalade , Santa Barbra pistachios, mint

FLAN

$2.00Out of stock

Soda & NA Bev

Pomegranate Soda

$3.50

Tangerine Soda

$3.50

Wild Blueberry Soda

$3.50

Big Ginger Soda

$3.50

Colafornia

$3.50

Diet Colafornia

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Lauretana Still

$7.00

Lauretana Sparkling

$7.00

Limeade

$4.00

Watermelon Limeade

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Kids Lemonade

$2.00

Kids Limeade

$2.00

AP Refill

Iced Tea Refill

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

restaurateur Marie Petulla and Executive Chef Chris Keyser. Petulla and Keyser, who is originally from upstate New York, will be bringing their spin on New York-style pizza along with small seasonal dishes like fried squash blossom saltimbocca, salads, sides and soft serve to LA’s culinary scene through the lens of Union's ethos and made with high-quality, market-driven ingredients.

Location

33 E Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

