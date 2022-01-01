Union Ramen Bar

Union Poster

Aesop's quote, "In Union, There is Strength," resonates with the very essence of what Union Ramen is. Our friend and artist, Dung "Donkey" Nguyen created this original artwork on our mural wall in our dining room and now this special piece can be adorned on your wall. The Union Poster is printed on 5 color screen print by @fourfingerpress on 20 x 16 100lb. stock, individually signed and numbered by the artist himself. It will be exclusively available at Union Ramen (to be picked up in-store). Frame not included. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @upbeatacademy which is an after school music education program that empowers and inspires middle and high school students.