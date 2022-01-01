Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Ramen Bar

1837 Magazine St

Suite B

New Orleans, LA 70130

Original Tori Ramen
Mushroom Miso Ramen
Crawfish + Shrimp Lumpia

Small Plates

Crawfish + Shrimp Lumpia

Crawfish + Shrimp Lumpia

$11.00

cream cheese filling, sweet pepper dipping sauce (dairy, shellfish, fish)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

fried calamari, soy-bonito dashi, confit cherry tomatoes, arugula, sake compound butter (soy, fish, dairy, shellfish)

Lamb Lollipops

Lamb Lollipops

$20.00

halal lamb, miso-steen’s syrup glaze, daikon puree, mint onion salad, lychee vinaigrette (contains: soy from miso, dairy) [gluten free]

Southern Brisket + Kimchi

Southern Brisket + Kimchi

$17.00

braised brisket, union kimchi, potato & leek puree, union's bbq sauce (fish, soy, dairy, wheat)

Sweet Pepper Wings

Sweet Pepper Wings

$13.00

fried chicken wings, sweet pepper glaze

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$11.00

sautéed, thyme brown butter, grated parmesan cheese (contains: dairy, shellfish, fish)

Ramen

Original Tori Ramen

Original Tori Ramen

$18.00

Union's chicken-based broth, in-house roasted pork, bamboo shoots, scallions, seasoned egg, fried garlic, ramen noodles

Dirty Mazemen

Dirty Mazemen

$17.25

Like Louisiana dirty rice with a Union twist! Brothless, ground beef + tasso, roasted sweet pepper, scallion, poached egg, nori flakes, ramen noodles, Union's mazemen sauce.

Japanese Curry Mazemen

Japanese Curry Mazemen

$17.25

brothless, Japanese curry sauce, spam, lemon vinaigrette, miso-Steen's potatoes, stir-fried carrots, roasted tomatoes, nori-flakes, poached egg (contains: egg, soy, wheat)

Mushroom Miso Ramen

Mushroom Miso Ramen

$17.75

Union's plant-based broth, confit oyster mushrooms, roasted tomato, spinach, wakame, black garlic oil, poached egg, ramen noodles (for vegan option, omit egg)

Kids Ramen Bowl

Kids Ramen Bowl

$11.00

Kids Tori Ramen (pictured with added Blackened Chicken +$3)

Extra Broth - Regular

$7.00

Extra Broth - Small

$5.00

Extra Mazemen Sauce

$4.00

URB Gold

$23.00

Union Poster

Aesop's quote, "In Union, There is Strength," resonates with the very essence of what Union Ramen is. Our friend and artist, Dung "Donkey" Nguyen created this original artwork on our mural wall in our dining room and now this special piece can be adorned on your wall. The Union Poster is printed on 5 color screen print by @fourfingerpress on 20 x 16 100lb. stock, individually signed and numbered by the artist himself. It will be exclusively available at Union Ramen (to be picked up in-store). Frame not included. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @upbeatacademy which is an after school music education program that empowers and inspires middle and high school students.
Union Poster 20" x 16"

Union Poster 20" x 16"

$28.00

Aesop's quote, "In Union, There is Strength," resonates with the very essence of what Union Ramen is. Our friend and artist, Dung "Donkey" Nguyen created this original artwork on our mural wall in our dining room and now this special piece can be adorned on your wall. The Union Poster is printed on 5 color screen print by @fourfingerpress on 20 x 16 100lb. stock, individually signed and numbered by the artist himself. It will be exclusively available at Union Ramen (to be picked up in-store). Frame not included. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @upbeatacademy which is an after school music education program that empowers and inspires middle and high school students.

Union Poster 20" x 16"

Union Poster 20" x 16"

$32.20

Aesop's quote, "In Union, There is Strength," resonates with the very essence of what Union Ramen is. Our friend and artist, Dung "Donkey" Nguyen created this original artwork on our mural wall in our dining room and now this special piece can be adorned on your wall. The Union Poster is printed on 5 color screen print by @fourfingerpress on 20 x 16 100lb. stock, individually signed and numbered by the artist himself. It will be exclusively available at Union Ramen (to be picked up in-store). Frame not included. A portion of the proceeds will benefit @upbeatacademy which is an after school music education program that empowers and inspires middle and high school students.

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Ramen Lovers Unite!

1837 Magazine St, Suite B, New Orleans, LA 70130

Union Ramen Bar image
Union Ramen Bar image

