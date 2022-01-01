Union Restaurant and GameYard
544 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
115 w chestnut, jeffersonville, IN 47130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen - Harry's
No Reviews
130 West Riverside Drive Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in jeffersonville
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurant
More near jeffersonville