Union Restaurant and GameYard

544 Reviews

$$

115 w chestnut

jeffersonville, IN 47130

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic
Summer Salad
Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Flat Top Burgers

Basic

Basic

$13.00

Cheddar, Romaine

California Dreamin

California Dreamin

$15.00

Smoked Gouda, Sunny Egg, Avocado, Garlic Aioli, Romaine, Tomato

Gameyard BBQ

Gameyard BBQ

$15.00

Sweet BBQ, Smoked Cheddar, Bacon, Tobacco Onions, Pickled Jalapeño, Romaine, Tomato

The Forager

The Forager

$15.00

Swiss Cheese, Caramelized Mushrooms, Black Garlic Truffle Aioli

Southwest Turkey

Southwest Turkey

$15.00

Pepper Jack Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato

The Goat

$15.00

Sauces

Beer Cheese

$0.50

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Mustard

$0.50

Kimchi Ketchup

$0.50

Lime Crema

$0.50

Malt Vinegar

Mayo

Mustard BBQ

$0.50

Red Wine Vin

$0.50

Spiced Maple

$0.50

Spicy Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Buffalo

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet BBQ

$0.50

Tzatziki

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Black Truffle Aioli

$0.60

StrawberryVinaigrette

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

In A Bowl

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$15.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Chickpea, Roasted Bell Pepper, Mozzarella, Artichoke, Red Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$15.00

Chicken Bowl

$15.00

BBQ Bowl

$15.00

No Protein Chopped Salad

$13.00

No Protein Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Dips

Buffalo Chick Dip

$10.00

Spin Dip

$10.00

Crackers

$1.00

Extra Tort Chips

$2.00

Pimento Dip

$10.00

Sweets

State Fair Sundae

$20.00Out of stock

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Shareables

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

Cheeseburger Eggrolls

$10.00

Spicy Ranch, Kimchi Ketchup

Duck Fat Fries

Duck Fat Fries

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Herb Mix, Garlic Aioli

Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$11.00

Beer Cheese

GameDay Nachos

$20.00

Hummus

$6.00Out of stock

Tuesday Tots

$10.00Out of stock

Elote

$10.00Out of stock

Pretzel Bites

$2.00Out of stock

App Special

$10.50

Sandwiches

Falafel

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Mozzarella, Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Slow & Low

Slow & Low

$15.00

Brisket, Smoked Gouda, Horseradish Mustard, Caramelized Onions

The Orchard

The Orchard

$15.00

Buttermilk Fried or Grilled Chicken, Apple, Walnut Butter, Maple Drizzle, Mixed Greens

Union Chicken

Union Chicken

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Pork BBQ

$14.00

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Buff Sandwich

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS PB&J

$7.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGERS

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$7.00

KIDS PORK SLIDERS

$7.00

Side Items

Fries

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Summer Salad

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Egg

$1.00

Soda

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Water

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled NA

Gatorade

$3.99

20oz

Red Bull

$4.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 w chestnut, jeffersonville, IN 47130

Directions

