Union Saloon

300 Reviews

$$

3645 Wallingford Ave

Seattle, WA 98103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Chicken
Carrot Cake
Brisket

Bar bites

Kettle Corn

Kettle Corn

$3.00
Chips And Dip

Chips And Dip

$9.00

Kennebec potato chips, house-made caramelized onion dip

Cana de Oveja Cheese

Cana de Oveja Cheese

$9.00

Spanish Sheep’s milk cheese, nectarine-thyme jam, crostini

Meat Snack, fennel Smoked Pork Tenderloin

$9.00

Landjaeger

$5.00
Gift Card

Gift Card

$50.00
Gift Card

Gift Card

$75.00

Tomato Jam

$8.00

BBQ Sauce

$8.00
Sweety Drop Peppers

Sweety Drop Peppers

$5.00
8 Oz Fresno Chili Hot Sauce

8 Oz Fresno Chili Hot Sauce

$12.00
Hot Mustard

Hot Mustard

$10.00

Food

$10.00

Salads

Large Caesar

Large Caesar

$17.00
Small Caesar + Chicken

Small Caesar + Chicken

$15.00

Happy Fried Chicken Classic Caesar dressing, focaccia croutons, bonito flakes, shaved parmesan

Large Caesar + Chicken

$23.00

Burrata

$16.00

Short Rib

$23.00

Cauliflower

$14.00

Garlic Focaccia

$2.00

Side Polenta

$3.00

Happy Chicken

$6.00

Open Faced Sandwiches

Pork Verde

$22.00

Slow braised pork, house mayo, avocado, pickled jalapeno, shaved red cabbage, pickled red onion

Brisket

Brisket

$22.00

House-made BBQ sauce, house mayo, crispy shallots, mustard greens

Italian Farmer

$20.00

Tuna Conserva

$23.00

Plates

Hama Hama clams steamed in white wine shallot, miso butter, jalapeno, served with focaccia
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$22.00

Chicken thighs, togarashi, house pickles, hot sauce, Olsen farms potatoes

Clams

$19.00

Cake

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

$10.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3645 Wallingford Ave, Seattle, WA 98103

Directions

Union Saloon image

