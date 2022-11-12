Union Special Gateway Plaza
253 Reviews
$$
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102
Raleigh, NC 27604
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
> PASTRY!
Pecan Monkey Bread [available by 9:30am] *WEEKEND ITEM*
This item will NOT be available until 9:30AM
VEGAN Cranberry Pumpkin Scone *WEEKEND ITEM*
Vegan Scones with Blueberries and Cornmeal Allergens: wheat, soy
Orange Poppy Danish *WEEKEND ITEM*
Traditional Danish Pastry with Sweet Corn Frangipane Filling. Rolled in Poppy Seeds. Allergens: Dairy, eggs, wheat, soy
Pumpkin Pie Snail *NEW*
Croissant Dough with a Caramel Apple Filling. Allergens: Dairy
Plain Croissant
The basis for our entire pastry program. Sifted wheat and whole spelt flour are used to promote great flavor and texture. Local buttermilk is used to flavor and culture the dough to enhance texture.
Videri Chocolate Croissant
Our Plain Croissant Dough with VIDERI Chocolate Batons
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Savory Croissant Dough, Locally Smoked Pork, Gruyere Cheese
Cinnamon Bun
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hand Pie *VEGAN*
Vegan Puff Pastry Filled with Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, and Charred Red Onions *Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Allium
Twice Baked Pecan Croissant
Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle.
Coffee Cake
Whole Wheat Pound Cake with Cinnamon Filling and a Streusel Topping
Carrot Cake
Lemon Cake with Poppy Seeds and Lemon Glaze Allergens: wheat, soy, dairy
Union Granola
In House Granola
> COOKIES!
> SHIP COOKIES TO ME!
DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN NOTES
DOZEN BLUE CORN COOKIES
PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN NOTES
DOZEN VEGAN COOKIES *Call the bakery for flavor*
PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!
DOZEN TAHINI SOUR CHERRY COOKIES
Please include your shipping address in the notes section. Thank you!!
> BREAD!
Union Sour (available everyday)
Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft
Baguette (available after 9am)
Low protein flour and a mix of sprouted grains gives this baguette a ton of flavor but cuts back on the sour notes
People's Loaf (available everyday)
Our white bread is made with whole grain natural levain, low protein white flour, olive oil, and commercial yeast. Soft just like the grocery, but without the chemicals added to preserve it for weeks. 12” x 5” pan loaf.
Multigrain Sour (available Monday)
Union Sour with Whole Sprouted Grains and TONS of Seeds (Poppy, Sesame, Sunflower, and Pumpkin)
Country Sour (available Tuesday)
High Extraction and Whole Spelt; Soft Creamy Open Texture; Mildly Sour Allergens: Wheat
Miche (available Wednesday)
Cracked Rye Porridge Folded into Whole Wheat, Whole Rye Dough. Hints of Rye, but eats like a Whole Wheat.
Rosemary Sour (available Thursday)
blend of sifted wheat and high extraction flour with fresh rosemary; rolled in sesame seeds; creamy open texture, mildly sour Allergens: wheat
Quinoa Onion (available Friday)
Sifted Wheat, Whole Rye Flour, Cooked Quinoa, Charred Onion - soft loaf with a tang and hint of onion. The quinoa gives moisture to keep this loaf really soft and buttery rather than actual quinoa texture. (Allergens: Wheat, allium)
Challah (available Friday)
Local Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt are the base to this traditional styled braided loaf
>>Poppyseed Challah (available Friday)
Black Pepper Cheddar (Available Saturday/Unavailable To Slice)
Union Sour with Toasted Black Pepper and Chunks of Cheddar - exactly what you think, large pockets of cheddar happiness (Allergens: Wheat, dairy)
Olive Sour (available Sunday)
blend of sifted wheat and high extraction with marinated olives: creamy texture and mildly sour Allergens: wheat, allium
> PAY IT FORWARD! Donation
> WEEKEND BRUNCH SPECIALS
> MAINS!
Beet Salad
Mustard Greens, Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Pickled Pumpkin, Savory Granola, Sweet Potato Vinaigrette
Quinoa Bowl
Tri Colored Quinoa, Roasted Tomatoes, Kale, Fried Chickpeas, Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Potato Vinaigrette
Hot Vegan Sandwich
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sprouts, Mixed Greens, Romesco, Whipped Tahini on our Sliced Sourdough
Tomato Soup & Sandwich ***IT'S BACK***
Get a grilled cheese sando with your soup OR choose toast to keep it all vegan!!
The Union Egg Sandwich
Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad
Biscuits & Sausage Gravy
Charred Onion Sausage Gravy, House Pickled Peppers
Local NC Grits & Greens
Smoked Onion Béchamel, Braised Greens, Poached Egg, Breadcrumbs, Hot Sauce Vinaigrette, Herb Salad >>hold egg to keep it vegan<<
Yogurt Bowl
House-made Granola, Bee Pollen, Local Honey, Seasonal Fruit
Union Hash
Yukon Gold Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Parsnips, Charred Red Onion, Kale, Arugula, Sunny Eggs, and Herb Oil ***hold the egg to keep it vegan!!
Chopped Salad
Chopped Salad Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, and Ranch
Smoked Salmon
Smoked Salmon, Toasted Sourdough, Everything Cream Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles, Dairy-Free Potato Salad
Vegan Sandwich
Romesco, Sprouts, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuces, Tahini, on Toasted Sandwich Sour
Turkey Melt
Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere, Crisp Apples, Arugula, and Roasted Tomato Aioli on our Sliced Sourdough
Hot Ham Sandwich
Gruyere, Bacon Braised & Pickled Cabbage, Honey Mustard, Arugula on Our Sandwich Sourdough
BLT
Chow Chow Aioli, Hot House Tomatoes on Toasted Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Collard Green Pesto, Fontina Cheese, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly
> SIDES!
Cheese Biscuit & Jam
Plain Biscuit w/ Jam
2 Eggs Your Way
Egg & Cheese
Build Your Own Egg & Cheese (or without cheese) on Brioche Bun, Biscuit, Croissant, or Sourdough Toast w/ Soft Scrambled Eggs + Fontina Cheese Add-on Bacon, Sausage, Tomato Slice OR ALL THREE!
Coldwater Creek Grits (side order)
House-made Sausage
Bacon
Toast w/ Butter & Housemade Jam
Hashbrown
Home Fries
Side Salad
House-made Apple Sauce
Butter & House-made Jam
Hot Sauce
Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt 2oz.
Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz.
Carolina Kettle Chips - BBQ 2oz.
Carolina Kettle Chips - Rosemary & Garlic 2oz.
Carolina Kettle Chips - Cream Cheese & Chive 2oz.
Carolina Kettle Chips - Bee Sting Honey Sriracha 2 oz.
> COFFEE, ESPRESSO & TEA
Black & White Roasters Drip Coffee - The Classic
Slingshot Iced Coffee
Espresso
Americano
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
Union Latte
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
Union Cappuccino
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
Chai Oat Milk Latte
Dirty Chai Oat Milk Latte
All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Unsweetened Black Tea over Ice | simple syrup available to sweeten
Patsy's House of Tea
English Breakfast, Lady Violet Earl Grey, Downy Pekoe | High Caffeine | Tasting notes: Full Body, Malty, Floral
Coffee Tote - 96oz *72 Hour Notice Required*
Serves 8-10
UNSweetened Tea - Gallon
Serves 8-10
Sweet Tea - Gallon
Serves 8-10
> NON-ALCOHLIC BEVVIES
Sparkling Water
Jabin Cucumber Mint
"Jabin is a family twist on an ancient Persian beverage made with only 7 real ingredients--nothing artificial--to help hydrate the body and accelerate recovery after exercise. Each bottle is hand crafted in Hillsborough, North Carolina using the best ingredients like unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar with the mother."
Natalie's Orange Juice
Bingo-Bango's Strawberry Lemonade Soda
Bingo-Bango's Pineapple Apple Soda
Bingo-Bango's Lemon Peach Pomegranate Soda
Bingo-Bango's Passionberry
12oz Whole Milk
>PIES
PawPaw Chess Pie
A pawpaw custard with cornmeal. Topped with whipped cream. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs
Chocolate Malt Pie
Classic chess pie with a chocolatey twist. Topped with whipped cream. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs
Butterscotch Pecan
Classic pecan pie with a butterscotch. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, tree nuts, eggs
Jarrahdale Pumpkin Pie
Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and candied ginger. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs
Dutch Apple Pie
Classic apple filling with a hint of caramel. Topped with oat streusel. Allergens: Wheat, dairy
Cherry Pie
Classic cherry pie with a lattice crust. Allergens: Wheat, dairy
>COOKIES
>BREADS
Union Sour
Bread flour and whole spelt, soft, mildly sour
Miche
Cracked wheat porridge folded into whole wheat style loaf. Hints of rye, but eats like a whole wheat, our most sour loaf
DOZEN Parker House Rolls
Classic Dinner Roll Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs
DOZEN Hawaiian Rolls!!
Soft, Sweet Yeast Roll. Michael's favorite.
>SIDES
Creamed Collards
NC Collard Greens, Garlic, Onions, Vegan Bechamel
Cabbage Casserole
Green Cabbage, Garlic, Butter, Breadcrumbs, Herbs, and Vegetable Stock
Mashed Potatoes
Yukon & Russet Potatoes, Butter, Cream, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, and Chives
Union Stuffing
Union Sourdough, Onions, Fennel, Garlic, Herbs, and Vegetable Stock
Cheese Ball
Smoked Cheddar, Fontina, Cream Cheese, Pecans, and Spices. Served with Baguette Crostini's
The Good Gravy
Matt's chicken and beef stock and a glorious amount of black pepper. Gluten friendly!!
> MERCH!
OG Union Special Bread T-Shirt
Navy Tee
“Buy Union Bread” pocket tee
White Tee
“Buy Union Bread” pocket tee
OG Trucker Hat
Charcoal trucker with stacked Union Special patch
Dad Hat
Blue low-profile ball cap with round Union Special patch
NEW Trucker Hat
SHIP ME SOME MERCH
Yo! Leave your shipping address in the notes section of the order. If you’re not able to do so, or just don’t see it, call us at 9842003094 (hit option 1) 8a-3p EST any day of the week and we’ll get you all sorted. Thanks so much!!
|Sunday
|8:15 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|8:15 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:15 am - 2:00 pm
Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.
2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh, NC 27604