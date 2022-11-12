Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Union Special Gateway Plaza

253 Reviews

$$

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102

Raleigh, NC 27604

Popular Items

The Union Egg Sandwich
Turkey Melt
Union Latte

> PASTRY!

Pecan Monkey Bread [available by 9:30am] *WEEKEND ITEM*

$3.50

This item will NOT be available until 9:30AM

VEGAN Cranberry Pumpkin Scone *WEEKEND ITEM*

$3.50

Vegan Scones with Blueberries and Cornmeal Allergens: wheat, soy

Orange Poppy Danish *WEEKEND ITEM*

$4.50

Traditional Danish Pastry with Sweet Corn Frangipane Filling. Rolled in Poppy Seeds. Allergens: Dairy, eggs, wheat, soy

Pumpkin Pie Snail *NEW*

$3.50

Croissant Dough with a Caramel Apple Filling. Allergens: Dairy

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50

The basis for our entire pastry program. Sifted wheat and whole spelt flour are used to promote great flavor and texture. Local buttermilk is used to flavor and culture the dough to enhance texture.

Videri Chocolate Croissant

Videri Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Our Plain Croissant Dough with VIDERI Chocolate Batons

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$3.50

Savory Croissant Dough, Locally Smoked Pork, Gruyere Cheese

Cinnamon Bun

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Kouign Amann, Dipped in a Donut Glaze

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Hand Pie *VEGAN*

$4.50

Vegan Puff Pastry Filled with Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, and Charred Red Onions *Allergens: Wheat, Soy, Allium

Twice Baked Pecan Croissant

Twice Baked Pecan Croissant

$4.50

Pecan Frangipane Filling. Crunchy on the outside and custard in the middle.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Whole Wheat Pound Cake with Cinnamon Filling and a Streusel Topping

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Lemon Cake with Poppy Seeds and Lemon Glaze Allergens: wheat, soy, dairy

Union Granola

$6.00

In House Granola

> COOKIES!

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Cranberry Pecan Cookie

$2.50

Soft Cookies with Cranberries, Pecans, and Honey

Blue Corn Cookie

Blue Corn Cookie

$2.00

Chocolate Crinkle Cookie *VEGAN*

$2.00

Vegan Chocolate Crinkle Cookie topped with Vegan Powdered Sugar

Pumpkin Cookie *VEGAN*

$2.00

> SHIP COOKIES TO ME!

DOZEN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$25.00Out of stock

PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN NOTES

DOZEN BLUE CORN COOKIES

$20.00Out of stock

PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN NOTES

DOZEN VEGAN COOKIES *Call the bakery for flavor*

$20.00Out of stock

PLEASE INCLUDE SHIPPING ADDRESS IN THE NOTES!

DOZEN TAHINI SOUR CHERRY COOKIES

$25.00Out of stock

Please include your shipping address in the notes section. Thank you!!

> BREAD!

Union Sour (available everyday)

Union Sour (available everyday)

$7.00

Our Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt Sourdough is the Basis to all our Sour Mixes. Wide Open and Soft

Baguette (available after 9am)

Baguette (available after 9am)

$4.00

Low protein flour and a mix of sprouted grains gives this baguette a ton of flavor but cuts back on the sour notes

People's Loaf (available everyday)

$5.00

Our white bread is made with whole grain natural levain, low protein white flour, olive oil, and commercial yeast. Soft just like the grocery, but without the chemicals added to preserve it for weeks. 12” x 5” pan loaf.

Multigrain Sour (available Monday)

$8.00Out of stock

Union Sour with Whole Sprouted Grains and TONS of Seeds (Poppy, Sesame, Sunflower, and Pumpkin)

Country Sour (available Tuesday)

$8.00Out of stock

High Extraction and Whole Spelt; Soft Creamy Open Texture; Mildly Sour Allergens: Wheat

Miche (available Wednesday)

Miche (available Wednesday)

$8.00Out of stock

Cracked Rye Porridge Folded into Whole Wheat, Whole Rye Dough. Hints of Rye, but eats like a Whole Wheat.

Rosemary Sour (available Thursday)

$8.00Out of stock

blend of sifted wheat and high extraction flour with fresh rosemary; rolled in sesame seeds; creamy open texture, mildly sour Allergens: wheat

Quinoa Onion (available Friday)

$8.00

Sifted Wheat, Whole Rye Flour, Cooked Quinoa, Charred Onion - soft loaf with a tang and hint of onion. The quinoa gives moisture to keep this loaf really soft and buttery rather than actual quinoa texture. (Allergens: Wheat, allium)

Challah (available Friday)

$7.00

Local Sifted Whole Wheat and Spelt are the base to this traditional styled braided loaf

>>Poppyseed Challah (available Friday)

$7.00

Black Pepper Cheddar (Available Saturday/Unavailable To Slice)

$8.00

Union Sour with Toasted Black Pepper and Chunks of Cheddar - exactly what you think, large pockets of cheddar happiness (Allergens: Wheat, dairy)

Olive Sour (available Sunday)

$8.00Out of stock

blend of sifted wheat and high extraction with marinated olives: creamy texture and mildly sour Allergens: wheat, allium

> PAY IT FORWARD! Donation

Pay It Forward - A Loaf of Bread

$5.00

We’re continuing to feed our community, and you can help us in the effort. All funds from this purchase will go towards cost of goods and production of bread specifically for delivery to organizations working directly with communities in need.

> WEEKEND BRUNCH SPECIALS

Union French Toast

$12.00

Peoples Loaf, Salted Caramel, Candied Pecans, Soft Whip, Maple Syrup

> MAINS!

Beet Salad

$12.00

Mustard Greens, Spring Mix, Roasted Beets, Pickled Pumpkin, Savory Granola, Sweet Potato Vinaigrette

Quinoa Bowl

$10.00

Tri Colored Quinoa, Roasted Tomatoes, Kale, Fried Chickpeas, Pickled Red Onion, Sweet Potato Vinaigrette

Hot Vegan Sandwich

$11.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Beets, Sprouts, Mixed Greens, Romesco, Whipped Tahini on our Sliced Sourdough

Tomato Soup & Sandwich ***IT'S BACK***

$11.00

Get a grilled cheese sando with your soup OR choose toast to keep it all vegan!!

The Union Egg Sandwich

The Union Egg Sandwich

$9.50

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Fontina Cheese, Hash Brown, Romesco on our Brioche Bun Served with a Side Salad

Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$11.00

Charred Onion Sausage Gravy, House Pickled Peppers

Local NC Grits & Greens

$10.00

Smoked Onion Béchamel, Braised Greens, Poached Egg, Breadcrumbs, Hot Sauce Vinaigrette, Herb Salad >>hold egg to keep it vegan<<

Yogurt Bowl

$10.00

House-made Granola, Bee Pollen, Local Honey, Seasonal Fruit

Union Hash

$12.00

Yukon Gold Potatoes, Sweet Potatoes, Beets, Parsnips, Charred Red Onion, Kale, Arugula, Sunny Eggs, and Herb Oil ***hold the egg to keep it vegan!!

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Chopped Salad Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Chicken, Hard Boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, White Cheddar, and Ranch

Smoked Salmon

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Toasted Sourdough, Everything Cream Cheese, Bread & Butter Pickles, Dairy-Free Potato Salad

Vegan Sandwich

Vegan Sandwich

$10.50

Romesco, Sprouts, Tomato, Cucumbers, Lettuces, Tahini, on Toasted Sandwich Sour

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Fresh Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Gruyere, Crisp Apples, Arugula, and Roasted Tomato Aioli on our Sliced Sourdough

Hot Ham Sandwich

$12.00

Gruyere, Bacon Braised & Pickled Cabbage, Honey Mustard, Arugula on Our Sandwich Sourdough

BLT

$12.00

Chow Chow Aioli, Hot House Tomatoes on Toasted Sandwich Sourdough Served with a Side Salad

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Collard Green Pesto, Fontina Cheese, White Cheddar, Pepper Jelly

> SIDES!

Cheese Biscuit & Jam

$4.00

Plain Biscuit w/ Jam

$2.00

2 Eggs Your Way

$2.50

Egg & Cheese

$5.50

Build Your Own Egg & Cheese (or without cheese) on Brioche Bun, Biscuit, Croissant, or Sourdough Toast w/ Soft Scrambled Eggs + Fontina Cheese Add-on Bacon, Sausage, Tomato Slice OR ALL THREE!

Coldwater Creek Grits (side order)

$3.00

House-made Sausage

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Toast w/ Butter & Housemade Jam

$3.00

Hashbrown

$1.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

House-made Apple Sauce

$2.00

Butter & House-made Jam

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt 2oz.

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar 2oz.

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - BBQ 2oz.

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Rosemary & Garlic 2oz.

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Cream Cheese & Chive 2oz.

$2.50

Carolina Kettle Chips - Bee Sting Honey Sriracha 2 oz.

$2.50

> KIDS!

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Fontina & White Cheddar

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

PB&J

$5.00

> COFFEE, ESPRESSO & TEA

Black & White Roasters Drip Coffee - The Classic

$2.75

Slingshot Iced Coffee

$3.75Out of stock

Espresso

$1.50

Americano

$3.00

All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On

Union Latte

$4.50

All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On

Union Cappuccino

$4.00

All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On

Chai Oat Milk Latte

$3.50

Dirty Chai Oat Milk Latte

$4.50

All Espresso Drinks Are Served With 2 Shots of Espresso Unless Specified As An Add-On

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Black Tea over Ice | simple syrup available to sweeten

Patsy's House of Tea

$3.50

English Breakfast, Lady Violet Earl Grey, Downy Pekoe | High Caffeine | Tasting notes: Full Body, Malty, Floral

Coffee Tote - 96oz *72 Hour Notice Required*

$30.00Out of stock

Serves 8-10

UNSweetened Tea - Gallon

$25.00Out of stock

Serves 8-10

Sweet Tea - Gallon

$25.00Out of stock

Serves 8-10

> NON-ALCOHLIC BEVVIES

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Jabin Cucumber Mint

$5.00Out of stock

"Jabin is a family twist on an ancient Persian beverage made with only 7 real ingredients--nothing artificial--to help hydrate the body and accelerate recovery after exercise. Each bottle is hand crafted in Hillsborough, North Carolina using the best ingredients like unfiltered organic apple cider vinegar with the mother."

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00

Bingo-Bango's Strawberry Lemonade Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Bingo-Bango's Pineapple Apple Soda

$4.00

Bingo-Bango's Lemon Peach Pomegranate Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Bingo-Bango's Passionberry

$4.00Out of stock

12oz Whole Milk

$2.50

> BOOZE & MORE!

Rebel Rabbit's Lemon-Lime High Seltzer - Delta 8 Infused

$6.50

>PIES

November Holiday PRE-ORDER 10/20-11/20 ONLY! PICK-UP DAYS: 11/22 & 11/23 From 8am-3pm

PawPaw Chess Pie

$23.00Out of stock

A pawpaw custard with cornmeal. Topped with whipped cream. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs

Chocolate Malt Pie

$28.00

Classic chess pie with a chocolatey twist. Topped with whipped cream. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs

Butterscotch Pecan

$27.00

Classic pecan pie with a butterscotch. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, tree nuts, eggs

Jarrahdale Pumpkin Pie

$23.00

Traditional pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream and candied ginger. Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs

Dutch Apple Pie

$24.00

Classic apple filling with a hint of caramel. Topped with oat streusel. Allergens: Wheat, dairy

Cherry Pie

$24.00

Classic cherry pie with a lattice crust. Allergens: Wheat, dairy

>COOKIES

November Holiday PRE-ORDER 10/20-11/20 ONLY! PICK-UP DAYS: 11/22 & 11/23 From 8am-3pm

DOZEN COOKIES

MIXED DOZEN

$24.00

Includes 3 Blue Corn Cookies, 3 Chocolate Chip Cookies, 3 Cranberry Pecan Cookies, and 3 Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

>BREADS

November Holiday PRE-ORDER 10/20-11/20 ONLY! PICK-UP DAYS: 11/22 & 11/23 From 8am-3pm

Union Sour

$7.00

Bread flour and whole spelt, soft, mildly sour

Miche

$8.00

Cracked wheat porridge folded into whole wheat style loaf. Hints of rye, but eats like a whole wheat, our most sour loaf

DOZEN Parker House Rolls

$7.00

Classic Dinner Roll Allergens: Wheat, dairy, eggs

DOZEN Hawaiian Rolls!!

$7.00

Soft, Sweet Yeast Roll. Michael's favorite.

>SIDES

November Holiday PRE-ORDER 10/20-11/20 ONLY! PICK-UP DAYS: 11/22 & 11/23 From 8am-3pm

Creamed Collards

$13.00

NC Collard Greens, Garlic, Onions, Vegan Bechamel

Cabbage Casserole

$13.00

Green Cabbage, Garlic, Butter, Breadcrumbs, Herbs, and Vegetable Stock

Mashed Potatoes

$13.00

Yukon & Russet Potatoes, Butter, Cream, Roasted Garlic, Parsley, and Chives

Union Stuffing

$13.00

Union Sourdough, Onions, Fennel, Garlic, Herbs, and Vegetable Stock

Cheese Ball

$7.00

Smoked Cheddar, Fontina, Cream Cheese, Pecans, and Spices. Served with Baguette Crostini's

The Good Gravy

$6.00

Matt's chicken and beef stock and a glorious amount of black pepper. Gluten friendly!!

> MERCH!

OG Union Special Bread T-Shirt

$25.00

Navy Tee

$25.00

“Buy Union Bread” pocket tee

White Tee

$25.00

“Buy Union Bread” pocket tee

OG Trucker Hat

OG Trucker Hat

$26.00

Charcoal trucker with stacked Union Special patch

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$30.00

Blue low-profile ball cap with round Union Special patch

NEW Trucker Hat

NEW Trucker Hat

$26.00

SHIP ME SOME MERCH

$8.00

Yo! Leave your shipping address in the notes section of the order. If you’re not able to do so, or just don’t see it, call us at 9842003094 (hit option 1) 8a-3p EST any day of the week and we’ll get you all sorted. Thanks so much!!

Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
Sunday8:15 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Friday8:15 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday8:15 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Union Special is a counter service bakeshop and cafe at the Gateway Plaza on Crabtree Blvd.

Website

Location

2409 Crabtree Blvd #102, Raleigh, NC 27604

Directions

Gallery
Union Special image
Union Special image

Search similar restaurants

