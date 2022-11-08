Restaurant header imageView gallery

HipCityVeg Union Square - 28 E 12th St, NYC

review star

No reviews yet

28 E 12TH STREET NEW YORK

NEW YORK, NY 10003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers and Sandwiches

BUFFALO BLEU

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.45

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$13.50

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$14.50

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$9.95

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$12.50

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

Chick'n

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.95
CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

$11.95

battered chick’n, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & peppercorn ranch  

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$12.95

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$12.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

Nuggets

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$5.50+
NUGGETS & FRIES

NUGGETS & FRIES

$10.45+
NUGGET MEAL

NUGGET MEAL

$12.45+

Student 6p & Fries

$7.95

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.45
Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.40
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.49
SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$2.99

Frozen Treats

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$5.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$5.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

HASH BROWN

HASH BROWN

$1.35

Drinks

THE BFG SMOOTHIE  

organic greens & apples, seasonal fruit, & bananas 

ORGANIC BEVERAGES 

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

BOXED WATER

$2.45

SPINDRIFT

$2.95

BOYLAN CRAFT SODA

$2.99

cane cola, ginger ale, rootbeer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

Location

28 E 12TH STREET NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pranakhon Thai Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
88 University Place New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st
orange starNo Reviews
289 Mercer st new york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in NEW YORK

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW YORK
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston