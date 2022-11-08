Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Squared 1307 Chicago Ave

1307 Chicago AVe

Evanston, IL 60201

Order Again

Popular Items

Brussels
Pepperoni
Burrata Margherita

SPRING THURSDAY NIGHT BOCCE LEAGUE

Six weeks of the Italy's favorite social sport kicks off on Thursday September 8th at Union Squared. Here's the scoop, 2 games a night, teams of four, no skill or experience is necessary, subs are cool, forfeits aren't.
4/1/2023 SPRING SIGNUP OPENS BOCCE TOURNAMENT

$200.00Out of stock

6 weeks of Italy's most popular social sport at Union Squared on Thursday nights. MAY 2023 -2 games each Thursday -Teams of four, no skill or previous experience is necessary, subs are cool, FORFEITS ARE NOT. -We provide umps that make sure you always keep your drink in your hand while bowling & keep your game play on the up & up. (or penalize you with a shot of our choice!) -You provide your team name & we handle the tournament brackets & weekly matchups. A weekly email provides team rank and your next 2 game times for the following Thursday. Let's Roll, Evanston! NOTE * All teams must send THEIR OWN SUBS for any missed games or agree to forfeit their team's ability to "place" in the top 2.

SALADS

Add Chicken to any salad for $4

Chopped

$12.00

feta, tomato, olives, cucumber, onion & red wine vinaigrette

Brussels

$12.00

kale, apples, hazelnuts, asiago & dijon vinaigrette

Caesar

$10.00

croutons & parmesan

Appetizer

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Appetizer

$12.00

Creamy & cheesy with spinach, scallions, garlic, lemon zest & chili flake. Served warm with tortilla chips.

Detroit Style Pizzas

Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Hot Honey as sauce

Quattro

$27.00

mozzarella, fontina, parmesan & brick cheese

Pepperoni

$29.00

mozzarella & brick cheese. The Clincher- add Mike’s hot honey & pickled jalapeno + $1

Sausage & Pepperoni Supreme

$30.00

mozzarella, mushroom, sweet green pepper, onion & brick cheese

Spinach & Mushroom

$28.00

mozzarella, garlic, ricotta

Broccoli & Potato

$27.00

red onion, goat cheese, mozzarella & walnut pesto

The Godfather

$30.00

sausage, pancetta, pepperoni, mozzarella & brick cheese

Classic Veggie

$27.00

mozzarella, mushroom, green peppers, onion & kalamata olives

Greektown Spinach

$27.00

garlic, kalamata olives, tomato, feta, mozzarella & brick cheese

Burrata Margherita

$29.00

burrata, tomato sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella & brick cheese

Corktown BBQ Chicken

$28.00

mozzarella, red onion, cilantro & brick cheese

Detroit Michoacan

$28.00

chorizo, pineapple, onion, roasted jalapeno cream, mozzarella & brick cheese

Nickel City Red Hot

$28.00

buffalo chicken, blue cheese & red onion

Special Pizza Of The Week

$28.00

Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli and Red Sauce

Dessert

Warm Chocolate Chip Blondie

$11.00

served with salted caramel gelato

Sunday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:45 pm - 11:00 pm
Sister restaurant to Union Pizzeria, Union Squared serves Detroit-style square pies, salads, craft beer, wine & boozy slushies. Carryout and dine in. Beer garden open, weather permitting.

1307 Chicago AVe, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

