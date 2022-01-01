Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union Straw

review star

No reviews yet

8 Mechanic Street

Foxboro, MA 02035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kama Jama Chicken Sandwich
Sweet Potato, Bacon & Goat Cheese
Couch Potato Flatbread

Snacks

Snack Parmesan Truffle Fries

Snack Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

French Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese

Snack Parmesan Truffle Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese

Snacks Tots

$7.00

Tater Tots

Snack Fries

$7.00

French Fries

Snack Cheese Curds

Snack Cheese Curds

$7.00

House Hot Sauce. Bourbon Apple Butter.

Snacks House Chips

$6.00

House season Chips, Dijon Sour Cream

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Chipotle Ranch.

Starter/Small Plates

Hummus Platter

$17.00

Fresh Veggies & House-Made Hummus, Olive Tapenade, Chips

Chicken Wings Bone-In

Chicken Wings Bone-In

$15.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

Boneless Chicken Tenders

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce.

Burrata Bruschetta

Burrata Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled Parmesan Sage Toast, Burrata Cheese, Balsamic Glaze, Chopped Vine Ripe & Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, Fresh Herbs, Balsamic Drizzle

Candied Pork Belly

Candied Pork Belly

$14.00

Dry Rub, Pineapple Habanero Candy Glaze.

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Salted Pretzel Bites, Homemade Beer Cheese

Crispy Korean BBQ Cauliflower

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower tossed in Korean BBQ Sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

House-Made Cocktail Sauce, Five Shrimp, Lemon Wedge

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$15.00

5 Dumplings served with Korean BBQ Glaze

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, House Marinara, Fresh Basil

Couch Potato Flatbread

$15.00

Mashed Potato Base Topped with Bacon, Ranch, Scallions and Crispy Chicken

The GOAT

$18.00

House-Made Garlic Thyme Butter Spread, Mozzarella, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Pumpkin Seeds, Maple Syrup

Grilled Steak Elote

Grilled Steak Elote

$17.00

Grilled Steak, House-Made Elote, Mozzarella, Cilantro

Entrees

Pumpkin Risotto

Pumpkin Risotto

$22.00

House-Made Pumpkin Risotto, Fried Leeks, Apple Cider Reduction

Union Straw Sirloin

$36.00

12oz Sirloin, Bacon Wrapped Asparagus, Roasted Pee Wee Potatoes, Balsamic Drizzle

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$26.00

3 Flour Tortillas, Grilled Shrimp, Purple Shaved Cabbage, Cotija Cheese, House-Made Pico De Gallo, Cilantro Lime Crema, Lime Wedge

Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop

$31.00

Frenched 12oz Pork Chop, Brandy Glazed Apple Slices & Pee Wee Potatoes

Bolognese

$25.00

House-Made Meat Sauce, Pappardelle Pasta, Parmesan Cheese

Frenched Lamb Lollipops

Frenched Lamb Lollipops

$35.00

Four Grilled Lamb Lollipops, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, House-Made Bourbon Maple Glaze

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$21.00

Traditional Chicken Pot, Topped With A Puff Pastry

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.00

Sweet Potato Puree, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Herb Yogurt Sauce

BBQ Pit

Smoked Pulled Pork Plate

$16.00

Served with a side of BBQ Baked Beans, Chef's Slaw & Cornbread.

Smoked 1/2 Rack of Ribs Plate

Smoked 1/2 Rack of Ribs Plate

$24.00

Served with a side of Baked Beans, Chef's Slaw & Cornbread.

Smoked Pulled Chicken Plate

$16.00

Served with a side of BBQ Baked Beans, Chef's Slaw & Cornbread.

Straw Classics

8oz Prime Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Classic Burger

$16.00

8oz Prime Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Kama Jama Chicken Sandwich

Kama Jama Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Spicy Slaw, Chipolte Ranch. ​

Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$18.00

Housemade Cheese Sauce. Pasta

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$19.00

Smoked Brisket, House-Made BBQ Sauce, Parmesan Sage Bread, Cheddar, Caramelized Onions ​

Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

House-Fried Chicken topped with Honey Hot Sauce, Belgium Waffles, Honey Butter, Bourbon Apple Butter, Bourbon Aged Maple Syrup.

BBQ Bacon Burger

$19.00

8oz Prime Burger, Choice of BBQ Sauce, Cheddar, Bacon, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Salads

Roasted Beet & Ricotta Salad

$15.00

Arugula, Fennel, Golden & Candy Cane Beets, Orange Segments, Whipped Ricotta, Balsamic Glaze, Orange Vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house made croutons, shaved parmesan

House Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Cucumber, tomato and basil with balsamic vinaigrette

Sweet Potato, Bacon & Goat Cheese

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, House-Made Croutons, Parmesan

Side House Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Biggie Smalls

Mini Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

French Fries or Tots

Kids Chicken Tendies

$10.00

Served with French Fries or Tater Tots.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White Bread, Cheddar, French Fries or Tots

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Served with French Fries or Tater Tots.

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$8.00

Housemade Cheese Sauce

Kids Noodles

$6.00

Pasta served with Marinara or Butter

Kids Flatbread Pizza

Kids Flatbread Pizza

$8.00

Cheese or Pepperoni

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Three Plain Chicken Tenders, One Belgium Waffle, Butter, Syrup

Kids Hotdog

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are open Mon-Weds from 4-9pm, Thurs-Sat from 11am-11pm, Sunday Brunch 10am-2pm, & Sunday Dinner 2-9pm

Website

Location

8 Mechanic Street, Foxboro, MA 02035

Directions

Gallery
UNION STRAW image
UNION STRAW image
UNION STRAW image
UNION STRAW image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lakeview Pavilion
orange starNo Reviews
45 Lakeview Road Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Epicurean Feast @ GE - (Employees Only)
orange starNo Reviews
325 Foxboro Blvd Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Wormtown Brewery - Patriot Place
orange starNo Reviews
Patriot Place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Splitsville and Howl at the Moon with Top Golf Swing Suites
orange starNo Reviews
220 Patriot Place Way Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Six String Grill and Stage
orange starNo Reviews
275 Patriot Place Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Foxboro

Olive & Mint
orange star4.2 • 593
2 Washington Street Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 1012 - Foxboro
orange star4.2 • 551
8 Commercial St Foxboro, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Achilitos Taqueria
orange star4.7 • 262
265 patriot place Foxborough, MA 02035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Foxboro
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Sharon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Walpole
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
North Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston