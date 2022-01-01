Main picView gallery

Union Sushi & Steak

review star

No reviews yet

40 Bowden Square

Southampton, NY 11968

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Rolls

Union Roll

$23.00

lobster & avocado topped with marinated skirt steak, eel sauce and yuzu mayo

Social Roll

$23.00

toro, scallion, avocado, cucumber, wasabi tobiko & yuzu mayo

Halsey Neck Roll

$21.00

crab, cucumber, avocado, eel & eel sauce

Coopers Roll

$23.00

spicy tuna topped with lobster, yuzu mayo & eel sauce

Old Town Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy tuna, crunchies, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Dune Beach Roll

$21.00

crab, avocado, cucumber topped with salmon

Cryder Roll

$21.00

shrimp & avocado topped with fluke, jalapeños, buffalo and habanero sauces

Road D Roll

$22.00

shrimp tempura & cucumber topped with kani crab & japanese mayo

Fowler Roll

$18.00

fried oyster, spicy mayo, avocado, eel sauce

Little Plains Roll

$22.00

fluke tempura topped with a mix of crab, scallops, yuzu mayo, tobiko & eel sauce

Mecox Roll

$22.00

cucumber wrapped, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, crab, avocado & ponzu sauce

Sushi Platter

Small Sushi Platter

$60.00

six pieces assorted sushi, six pieces sashimi, spicy tuna roll

Large Sushi Platter

$80.00

eight pieces assorted sushi, eight pieces sashimi, spicy tuna roll, union roll

Sushi/Sashimi

Fatty Tuna, Toro

$18.00

Octopus, Tako

$12.00

Yellow Tail, Hamachi

$12.00

Salmon, Sake

$12.00

Red Snapper, Madai

$12.00

Shrimp, Ebi

$12.00

Eel, Unagi

$12.00

Scallop

$12.00

Fluke, Hirame

$12.00

Tuna, Maguro

$12.00

Rolls

Toro Scallion Roll

$18.00

nori outside, scallion inside

Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll

$12.00

spicy mayo, tempura flakes

Spicy Salmon Roll

$12.00

scallion inside

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$12.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$12.00

scallion inside

California Roll

$12.00

kani crab, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

cucumber, eel sauce

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

salmon, cucumber, avocado

Rainbow Roll

$22.00

crab, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, fluke, shrimp

Tuna Avocado Roll

$12.00

Vegetarian Roll

$10.00

shiitake, avocado, cucumber, asparagus & carrot

Sweet Potato Roll

$10.00

tempura fried, eel sauce

USDA Prime Steaks/Cuts

10 oz Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet Mignon

$79.00

Certified Angus Beef NY Strip (16 oz)

$59.00

Dry Aged Bone In Rib Eye (22 oz)

$95.00

Australian Grass Fed Lamb Chops (Rack of 4)

$59.00

Appetizers

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

brandy cream, fresh lobster

Ramen

$18.00

toasted pork belly, daikon, carrots, broth, poached egg

PEI Mussels

$19.00

charred artichoke hearts, blistered heirloom tomatoes, garlic white wine broth

Bao Buns

$21.00

hoisin bbq cut pork loin, crispy onions

Duck Egg Roll

$19.00

duck confit, broccoli slaw, hoisin, peanut & sweet thai chili sauces

BREAD

Salads

Strawberry Feta Salad

$18.00

shaved pecorino & romano, croutons, heirloom tomatoes, peppered parmesan dressing

Mixed Baby Greens

$16.00

heirloom tomatoes, fresh strawberries, cucumber, red onion, pomegranate vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$18.00

aged balsamic reduction, herbed basil oil

Classic Wedge

$18.00

crisp bacon, heirloom tomatoes, danish bleu cheese dressing

Tuna Tower

$22.00

Special Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Entrees

Beef Bourgignon

$45.00

Pan Seared Striped Bass

$49.00

lobster edamame succotash, champagne thyme beurre blanc

Duck Risotto

$42.00

Pasta Bolognese

$36.00

braised ground veal, pork and beef, san marzano tomatoes, cream, fresh peas, asiago

Everything Bagel Encrusted Salmon

$39.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, french beans, pinot grigio beurre blanc

Pan Roasted Half Chicken

$39.00

twice cooked sweet potato wedges, french beans, pan au jus

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$33.00

bacon onion cream, charred corn

Cast Iron Vegetable Ratatouille

$33.00

quinoa, zucchini, summer squash, crimini mushrooms, eggplant, asparagus, heirloom tomato in a tomato basil broth

Special Entree

$36.00

Sides

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Wild Mushroom Ragu

$12.00

Sautéed Spinach

$10.00

Yukon Gold Mashed

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00

Corn Pudding

$12.00

Twice Cooked Sweet Potato

$10.00

Truffled French Fries

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

French Beans

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

French Fries

$10.00

Dessert

Warm Apple Blossom

$15.00

salted caramel ice cream, vanilla cream, caramel sauce

NY Style Cheesecake

$15.00

fresh strawberries

Fresh Berries & Heavy Vanilla Cream

$15.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$15.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$15.00Out of stock

vanilla ice cream

Kids

k / Cheesburger

$14.95

k / Mac & Cheese

$14.95

k / Chicken Fingers

$14.95

K / Rice Bowl

$14.95

k / Grilled Cheese

$14.95

k / Burger

$14.95

VODKA

Grey Goose

$550.00

Ketel One

$550.00

TEQUILA

Don Julio Blanco

$525.00

Don Julio Anejo

$525.00

Don Julio Reposado

$525.00

Don Julio 1942

$875.00

Casamigos Blanco

$525.00

Casamigos Reposado

$525.00

Patron Silver

$525.00

Avion 44

$625.00

Clase Azul

$695.00

RUM

Bacardi

$425.00

Bombay Sapphire

$400.00

Hendricks

$525.00

SCOTCH/WHISKEY/BOURBON

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$450.00

Jack Daniels

$450.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$450.00

Bulleit Rye

$450.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$450.00

Macallan 18 yr Scotch

$775.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$975.00

ROSE / CHAMPAGNE

Hampton Water 1.5 L

$350.00

Vie Vite Extraordinare

$400.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$425.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial

$425.00

Dom Perignon ( Lenny Kravitz )

$800.00

BUCKETS

Corona

$60.00

Amstel

$60.00

Heineken

$60.00

Two Chicks Seltzer

$60.00

Red Bull Regular

$60.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$60.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

40 Bowden Square, Southampton, NY 11968

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tutto il Giorno Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
56 Nugent St Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Sant Ambroeus - Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
30 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Union Burger Bar
orange starNo Reviews
40 Bowden Square Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Naia Hamptons - 281 county road 39A
orange starNo Reviews
281 county road 39A Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Southampton
orange starNo Reviews
76C Jobs Ln Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Hampton Coffee Company
orange starNo Reviews
749 County Road 39A Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Southampton

Tutto il Giorno Southampton
orange star4.3 • 780
56 Nugent St Southampton, NY 11968
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Southampton
Bridgehampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Sag Harbor
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
East Hampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Westhampton Beach
review star
No reviews yet
Amagansett
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Shelter Island Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Riverhead
review star
No reviews yet
Greenport
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Montauk
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston