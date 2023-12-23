Restaurant info

Come for the food, stay for the spirits! The Union Tavern is at home in a 1800s farmhouse and features delicious food, cold drinks and a warm and welcoming atmosphere! Our menu consists of delicious appetizers, handhelds, hearty comfort food and home-style entrees. Cocktails are a delightful mix of classic and creative, something old and something new. We have a large variety of beer, wine and cider featuring some of our local favorites. The Union Tavern is a place where everyone is welcome and the food and drinks will warm your soul. A place where good friends gather and new friendships are formed.