Union Tea Cafe

83 Reviews

$$

301 N. Union Street

Olean, NY 14760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich

Omlette Or Wrap

The Gobbler

$9.75

The Union

$9.75

The Rancher

$10.25

The Greek

$9.75

The Neutral

$9.75

The Breakfast Burger- AM

$11.00

The Veggie

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Sides

2 Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$3.75

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Avocado Toast

$4.00

GF roll On The Side

$0.75

Breakfast drinks

Bloody Union

$5.75

Union Toddy

$6.00

Waffles

Apple Crisp

$11.00

Berry Delicious

$11.00

Nutty Banana

$11.00

Belgian

$9.00

Black Tea

English Breakfast - 1

$3.50

Earl Grey - 2

$3.50

Kettle Corn - 4

$4.50

Union Tea Blend - 8

$4.50

Raspberry Royale - 10

$4.50

Earl Grey Lavender - 11

$3.50

Mid Summer Peach - 16

$4.50

Ipanema - 21

$3.50

Lychee - 27

$3.50

Cola Vanilla Citrus - 28

$4.50

Mango Tango - 31

$4.50

Baroness Grey - 36

$3.50

Arctic Strawberry - 37

$4.50

Egg Nog - 38

$4.50

Keemun Black - 54

$4.50

Organic Darjeeling - 57

$4.50

King's Tea - 59

$3.50

English Breakfast - 2oz

$9.00

Earl Grey - 2oz

$10.00

Kettle Corn - 2oz

$11.00

Union Tea Blend - 2oz

$11.00

Earl Grey Lavender - 2oz

$10.00

Midsummer Peach - 2oz

$15.00

Raspberry Royale - 2oz

$15.00

Ipanema - 2oz

$10.00

Lychee - 2oz

$12.00

Cola Vanilla Citrus - 2oz

$14.00

Artic Strawberry - 2oz

$14.00

Egg Nog - 2oz

$14.00

Organic Darjeeling - 2oz

$14.00

Keemun Black - 2oz

$15.00

Kings Tea - 2oz

$10.00

Barnoss Grey - 2oz

$10.00

Mango Tango - 2oz

$15.00

English Breakfast - 4oz

$15.00

Earl Grey - 4oz

$18.00

Kettle Corn - 4oz

$20.00

Union Tea Blend - 4oz

$21.00

Raspberry Royale - 4oz

$26.00

Earl Grey Lavender - 4oz

$18.00

Midsummer Peach - 4oz

$26.00

Ipanema - 4oz

$18.00

Lychee - 4oz

$18.00

Cola Vanilla Citrus - 4oz

$16.00

Artic Strawberry - 4oz

$21.00

Egg Nog - 4oz

$21.00

Organic Darjeeling - 4oz

$26.00

Keemun Black - 4oz

$26.00

King's Tea - 4oz

$18.00

Barnoness Grey - 4oz

$18.00

Mango Tango - 4oz

$26.00

Botanicals

Boubon Street Vanilla - 26

$4.50

Honey Bush - 47

$3.50

Rooibos - 58

$3.50

Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 46

$3.50

Royal Botanical- 49

$3.50

Amaretto - 66

$4.50

Honey Bush - 2oz

$10.00

Rooibos - 2oz

$10.00

Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 2oz

$10.00

Royal Botanical - 2oz

$10.00

Bourbon Street Vanilla 2 Oz

$14.00

Amarettoa

$14.00

Amaretto - 2oz

$14.00

Honey Bush - 4oz

$13.00

Rooibos - 4oz

$13.00

Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 4oz

$18.00

Royal Botanical - 4oz

$18.00

Bourbon Street Vanilla 4 Oz

$23.00

Amaretto - 4oz

$22.00

Amaretto - 4oz

$24.00

Caffeine Free

Lady Sansa 15

$3.50

Cinnabiscus - 22

$3.50

Mulling Spice - 23

$4.50

French Lemon Ginger - 25

$3.50

Bella Cool - 29

$3.50

Chamomile Citrus - 40

$4.50

Queen's Tea - 41

$3.50

Serenity - 43

$4.50

Ginger Ginseng - 48

$3.50

Herbal Grey Tea 51

$4.50

Lemon Sunset - 65

$4.50

Moroccan Mint - 70

$4.50

Lady Sansa - 2oz

$14.00

Mulling Spice - 2oz

$14.00

French Lemon Ginger - 2oz

$10.00Out of stock

Chamomile Citrus - 2oz

$12.00

Ginger Ginseng - 2oz

$10.00

Plymouth Cocktail - 2oz

$14.00

Serenity - 2oz

$12.00

Queen's Tea - 2oz

$10.00Out of stock

Herbal Earl Grey - 2oz

$11.00

Bella Cool - 2oz

$10.00

Lemon Sunset - 2oz

$14.00

Cinnabiscus - 2oz

$12.00

Moroccan Mint - 2oz

$12.00

Lady Sansa - 4oz

$23.00

Mulling Spice - 4oz

$23.00

French Lemon Ginger - 4oz

$25.00Out of stock

Chamomile Citrus - 4oz

$22.00

Ginger Ginseng - 4oz

$18.00

Plymouth Cocktail - 4oz

$18.00

Serenity - 4oz

$22.00

Queen's Tea - 4oz

$18.00Out of stock

Herbal Earl Gray - 4oz

$21.00

Bella Cool - 4oz

$21.00

Lemon Sunset - 4oz

$23.00

Cinnabiscus - 4oz

$22.00

Moroccan Mint - 4oz

$25.00

Chai

Masala Chai - 3

$3.50

Spring Time Chai - 5

$4.50

Pumpkin Pie Chai-32

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Chai - 69

$4.50

Masala Chai - 2oz

$8.00

Springtime Chai-2oz

$12.00

Pumpkin Pie Chai-2oz

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut Chai - 2oz

$14.00

Masala Chai - 4oz

$15.00

Springtime Chai 4oz

$22.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Chai-4oz

$22.00Out of stock

Coconut Chai - 4oz

$25.00

Dessert Blends

Orange Blossom - 13

$4.50

Caramel Pear - 39

$4.50

Mint Brulee - 42

$3.50

Orange Blossom - 2oz

$13.00

Caramel Pear - 2oz

$13.00

Mint Brulee - 2oz

$10.00

Orange Blossom - 4oz

$22.00

Caramel Pear - 4oz

$22.00

Mint Brulee - 4oz

$18.00

Green Tea

Gunpowder - 7

$3.50

Green Apple - 17

$3.50

Green Lotus - 24

$3.50

Japan Gyokuro- 30

$3.50

Toasted Sencha - 53

$3.50

Jasmine Passion - 34

$4.50

Gunpowder - 2oz

$9.00

Toasted Sencha - 2oz

$10.00

Green Lotus - 2oz

$10.00

Green Apple - 2oz

$10.00

Japan Gyokuru- 2oz

$10.00

Jasmine Passion - 2oz

$13.00

Gunpowder - 4oz

$15.00

Toasted Sencha - 4oz

$18.00

Green Lotus - 4oz

$18.00

Green Apple - 4oz

$18.00

Japan Gyokuru - 4oz

$18.00Out of stock

Jasmine Passion - 4oz

$22.00

Matcha

Matcha Grade A - 12

$4.50

Matcha grade-A - 2oz

$15.00Out of stock

Matcha grade-A - 4oz

$29.00Out of stock

Oolong

Silk Road - 44

$4.50

Oolong Rose - 55

$4.50

Maiden Of Mercy - 56

$4.50

Cucumber Lime - 67

$4.50

Maiden Of Mercy - 2oz

$13.00Out of stock

Silk Road - 2oz

$14.00

Oolong Rose - 2oz

$13.00

Cucumber Lime - 2oz

$15.00

Maiden Of Mercy - 4oz

$22.00Out of stock

Silk Road - 4oz

$26.00

Oolong Rose - 4oz

$22.00

Cucumber Lime - 4oz

$24.00

Pu’erh Tea

Marathon - 6

$4.50

Misty Meadow - 33

$4.50

Caramel Toffee - 68

$4.50

Marathon - 2oz

$13.00

Misty Meadow - 2oz

$13.00

Caramel Toffee - 2oz

$12.00

Marathon - 4oz

$22.00

Misty Meadow - 4oz

$22.00

Caramel Toffee - 4oz

$24.00

Wellness

Peaceful Bliss - 14

$4.50

Golden Glow-19

$4.50

Bed Time- 20

$4.50

Your Bird Can Sing - 35

$4.50

On-the-Mend Blend - 50

$4.50

Cleanse - 52

$3.50

Refresh - 62

$3.50

Zen Blend - 63

$4.50

Love your Body - 64

$4.50

Your Bird Can Sing - 2oz

$13.00

Cleanse - 2oz

$12.00

Bedtime Tea - 2oz

$13.00

On-the-Mend Blend - 2oz

$14.00

Zen Blend - 2oz

$10.00

Love Your Body 2 Oz

$13.00

Golden Glow-2 oz

$13.00Out of stock

Refresh-2 oz

$13.00

Peaceful Bliss 2oz

$15.00

Your Bird Can Sing - 4oz

$22.00

Cleanse - 4oz

$19.00Out of stock

Bedtime Tea - 4oz

$22.00

On-the-Mend Blend - 4oz

$26.00

Zen Blend - 4oz

$26.00

Love Your Body 4 Oz

$22.00

Refresh 4 Oz

$21.00

Golden Glow- 4 oz

$22.00Out of stock

Peaceful Bliss 4oz

$20.00

White Tea

Candy Cane- 9

$4.50

Molten Buterscotch- 18

$4.50

White Peony - 45

$4.50

White Goji Blossom - 60

$4.50

Habibi Tea - 61

$5.50

Candy Cane 2 Oz

$15.00

Molten Butterscotch - 2oz

$14.00

Habibi Tea - 2oz

$29.00

White Peony - 2oz

$11.00

White Goji Blossom - 2oz

$13.00

Candy Cane 4 Oz

$27.00

Molten Butterscotch - 4oz

$26.00

White Peony - 4oz

$21.00

White Goji Blossom - 4oz

$22.00

Habibi Tea - 4oz

$34.00Out of stock

Drinks

Americano

$3.25

Bai

$3.00

Bottled Iced Tea

$4.50

Bottled Juices

$4.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Breve

$3.50

Café Au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Celsius Energy

$2.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Espresso

$2.75

Espresso Con Panna

$2.75

Ginger Cardamom Tea

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.00

Latte

$3.75

Lemonade

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

Machiato

$2.75

Maple Latte

$4.00

Milk

$2.00

Milk Tea

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

Mocha Madness

$3.75

Mocktails

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Salted Caramel Machiato

$4.75

Smoothie

$4.75

Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Ice

$2.50

Tap Water

White Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Gourmet Pastries

Bagels

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$3.00

Muffin

$3.50

Cinnamin Roll

$4.00

Walnut Spice Blondie

$3.50

Cinnamon Bourbon Twist

$3.00

White & Dark Chocolate M&M Brownies

$2.50

Soup

Chicken, Bacon & Cheddar

Cream Of Tomato & Mushroom

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Pinky Up! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

301 N. Union Street, Olean, NY 14760

Directions

