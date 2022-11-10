Union Tea Cafe
83 Reviews
$$
301 N. Union Street
Olean, NY 14760
Black Tea
English Breakfast - 1
$3.50
Earl Grey - 2
$3.50
Kettle Corn - 4
$4.50
Union Tea Blend - 8
$4.50
Raspberry Royale - 10
$4.50
Earl Grey Lavender - 11
$3.50
Mid Summer Peach - 16
$4.50
Ipanema - 21
$3.50
Lychee - 27
$3.50
Cola Vanilla Citrus - 28
$4.50
Mango Tango - 31
$4.50
Baroness Grey - 36
$3.50
Arctic Strawberry - 37
$4.50
Egg Nog - 38
$4.50
Keemun Black - 54
$4.50
Organic Darjeeling - 57
$4.50
King's Tea - 59
$3.50
English Breakfast - 2oz
$9.00
Earl Grey - 2oz
$10.00
Kettle Corn - 2oz
$11.00
Union Tea Blend - 2oz
$11.00
Earl Grey Lavender - 2oz
$10.00
Midsummer Peach - 2oz
$15.00
Raspberry Royale - 2oz
$15.00
Ipanema - 2oz
$10.00
Lychee - 2oz
$12.00
Cola Vanilla Citrus - 2oz
$14.00
Artic Strawberry - 2oz
$14.00
Egg Nog - 2oz
$14.00
Organic Darjeeling - 2oz
$14.00
Keemun Black - 2oz
$15.00
Kings Tea - 2oz
$10.00
Barnoss Grey - 2oz
$10.00
Mango Tango - 2oz
$15.00
English Breakfast - 4oz
$15.00
Earl Grey - 4oz
$18.00
Kettle Corn - 4oz
$20.00
Union Tea Blend - 4oz
$21.00
Raspberry Royale - 4oz
$26.00
Earl Grey Lavender - 4oz
$18.00
Midsummer Peach - 4oz
$26.00
Ipanema - 4oz
$18.00
Lychee - 4oz
$18.00
Cola Vanilla Citrus - 4oz
$16.00
Artic Strawberry - 4oz
$21.00
Egg Nog - 4oz
$21.00
Organic Darjeeling - 4oz
$26.00
Keemun Black - 4oz
$26.00
King's Tea - 4oz
$18.00
Barnoness Grey - 4oz
$18.00
Mango Tango - 4oz
$26.00
Botanicals
Boubon Street Vanilla - 26
$4.50
Honey Bush - 47
$3.50
Rooibos - 58
$3.50
Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 46
$3.50
Royal Botanical- 49
$3.50
Amaretto - 66
$4.50
Honey Bush - 2oz
$10.00
Rooibos - 2oz
$10.00
Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 2oz
$10.00
Royal Botanical - 2oz
$10.00
Bourbon Street Vanilla 2 Oz
$14.00
Amarettoa
$14.00
Amaretto - 2oz
$14.00
Honey Bush - 4oz
$13.00
Rooibos - 4oz
$13.00
Tea of the Nile Chamomile - 4oz
$18.00
Royal Botanical - 4oz
$18.00
Bourbon Street Vanilla 4 Oz
$23.00
Amaretto - 4oz
$22.00
Amaretto - 4oz
$24.00
Caffeine Free
Lady Sansa 15
$3.50
Cinnabiscus - 22
$3.50
Mulling Spice - 23
$4.50
French Lemon Ginger - 25
$3.50
Bella Cool - 29
$3.50
Chamomile Citrus - 40
$4.50
Queen's Tea - 41
$3.50
Serenity - 43
$4.50
Ginger Ginseng - 48
$3.50
Herbal Grey Tea 51
$4.50
Lemon Sunset - 65
$4.50
Moroccan Mint - 70
$4.50
Lady Sansa - 2oz
$14.00
Mulling Spice - 2oz
$14.00
French Lemon Ginger - 2oz
$10.00Out of stock
Chamomile Citrus - 2oz
$12.00
Ginger Ginseng - 2oz
$10.00
Plymouth Cocktail - 2oz
$14.00
Serenity - 2oz
$12.00
Queen's Tea - 2oz
$10.00Out of stock
Herbal Earl Grey - 2oz
$11.00
Bella Cool - 2oz
$10.00
Lemon Sunset - 2oz
$14.00
Cinnabiscus - 2oz
$12.00
Moroccan Mint - 2oz
$12.00
Lady Sansa - 4oz
$23.00
Mulling Spice - 4oz
$23.00
French Lemon Ginger - 4oz
$25.00Out of stock
Chamomile Citrus - 4oz
$22.00
Ginger Ginseng - 4oz
$18.00
Plymouth Cocktail - 4oz
$18.00
Serenity - 4oz
$22.00
Queen's Tea - 4oz
$18.00Out of stock
Herbal Earl Gray - 4oz
$21.00
Bella Cool - 4oz
$21.00
Lemon Sunset - 4oz
$23.00
Cinnabiscus - 4oz
$22.00
Moroccan Mint - 4oz
$25.00
Chai
Masala Chai - 3
$3.50
Spring Time Chai - 5
$4.50
Pumpkin Pie Chai-32
$4.50Out of stock
Coconut Chai - 69
$4.50
Masala Chai - 2oz
$8.00
Springtime Chai-2oz
$12.00
Pumpkin Pie Chai-2oz
$12.00Out of stock
Coconut Chai - 2oz
$14.00
Masala Chai - 4oz
$15.00
Springtime Chai 4oz
$22.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Chai-4oz
$22.00Out of stock
Coconut Chai - 4oz
$25.00
Dessert Blends
Green Tea
Gunpowder - 7
$3.50
Green Apple - 17
$3.50
Green Lotus - 24
$3.50
Japan Gyokuro- 30
$3.50
Toasted Sencha - 53
$3.50
Jasmine Passion - 34
$4.50
Gunpowder - 2oz
$9.00
Toasted Sencha - 2oz
$10.00
Green Lotus - 2oz
$10.00
Green Apple - 2oz
$10.00
Japan Gyokuru- 2oz
$10.00
Jasmine Passion - 2oz
$13.00
Gunpowder - 4oz
$15.00
Toasted Sencha - 4oz
$18.00
Green Lotus - 4oz
$18.00
Green Apple - 4oz
$18.00
Japan Gyokuru - 4oz
$18.00Out of stock
Jasmine Passion - 4oz
$22.00
Matcha
Oolong
Silk Road - 44
$4.50
Oolong Rose - 55
$4.50
Maiden Of Mercy - 56
$4.50
Cucumber Lime - 67
$4.50
Maiden Of Mercy - 2oz
$13.00Out of stock
Silk Road - 2oz
$14.00
Oolong Rose - 2oz
$13.00
Cucumber Lime - 2oz
$15.00
Maiden Of Mercy - 4oz
$22.00Out of stock
Silk Road - 4oz
$26.00
Oolong Rose - 4oz
$22.00
Cucumber Lime - 4oz
$24.00
Pu’erh Tea
Wellness
Peaceful Bliss - 14
$4.50
Golden Glow-19
$4.50
Bed Time- 20
$4.50
Your Bird Can Sing - 35
$4.50
On-the-Mend Blend - 50
$4.50
Cleanse - 52
$3.50
Refresh - 62
$3.50
Zen Blend - 63
$4.50
Love your Body - 64
$4.50
Your Bird Can Sing - 2oz
$13.00
Cleanse - 2oz
$12.00
Bedtime Tea - 2oz
$13.00
On-the-Mend Blend - 2oz
$14.00
Zen Blend - 2oz
$10.00
Love Your Body 2 Oz
$13.00
Golden Glow-2 oz
$13.00Out of stock
Refresh-2 oz
$13.00
Peaceful Bliss 2oz
$15.00
Your Bird Can Sing - 4oz
$22.00
Cleanse - 4oz
$19.00Out of stock
Bedtime Tea - 4oz
$22.00
On-the-Mend Blend - 4oz
$26.00
Zen Blend - 4oz
$26.00
Love Your Body 4 Oz
$22.00
Refresh 4 Oz
$21.00
Golden Glow- 4 oz
$22.00Out of stock
Peaceful Bliss 4oz
$20.00
White Tea
Candy Cane- 9
$4.50
Molten Buterscotch- 18
$4.50
White Peony - 45
$4.50
White Goji Blossom - 60
$4.50
Habibi Tea - 61
$5.50
Candy Cane 2 Oz
$15.00
Molten Butterscotch - 2oz
$14.00
Habibi Tea - 2oz
$29.00
White Peony - 2oz
$11.00
White Goji Blossom - 2oz
$13.00
Candy Cane 4 Oz
$27.00
Molten Butterscotch - 4oz
$26.00
White Peony - 4oz
$21.00
White Goji Blossom - 4oz
$22.00
Habibi Tea - 4oz
$34.00Out of stock
Drinks
Americano
$3.25
Bai
$3.00
Bottled Iced Tea
$4.50
Bottled Juices
$4.50
Bottled Water
$2.00
Breve
$3.50
Café Au Lait
$3.50
Cappuccino
$3.75
Celsius Energy
$2.50
Chai Tea Latte
$4.25
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Coffee
$3.00
Cold Brew
$3.00
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Espresso
$2.75
Espresso Con Panna
$2.75
Ginger Cardamom Tea
$4.50
Hot Cocoa
$2.00
Latte
$3.75
Lemonade
$4.00
London Fog
$4.00
Machiato
$2.75
Maple Latte
$4.00
Milk
$2.00
Milk Tea
$3.50
Mocha
$4.00
Mocha Madness
$3.75
Mocktails
$5.00
Orange Juice
$2.50Out of stock
Salted Caramel Machiato
$4.75
Smoothie
$4.75
Soda
$2.00
Sparkling Ice
$2.50
Tap Water
White Hot Chocolate
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Pinky Up! Come in and enjoy!
Location
301 N. Union Street, Olean, NY 14760
Gallery
