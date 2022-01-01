Gastropubs
Union Underground
324 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
A Gastropub & entertainment venue using fresh, local ingredients. We have 24 local craft beers on draft & a seasonal cocktail list to compliment our menu. Enjoy!
Location
4928 Main Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Manchester Center
More near Manchester Center