Union Underground

Popular Items

Build Your Burger
Vermonter Salad
Bang Bang Chicken & Broccoli Entree

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$19.00

Selection of Local Cheeses, Fruits & Nuts, Lavish Crackers.

Chef's Mussels

$19.00

Rotating Preparation of our Chefs favorite seafood.

Chicken Wings

$12.00Out of stock

6 Jumbo Wings. Choice of: Maple Thai Chili, Honey BBQ, Chili Garlic, Buffalo. Carrots & Celery.

Crispy Calamari

$17.00

Pickled Chilis, Lemon. Fra Diavolo Marinara.

Duck Rangoon

$18.00

Maple Thai Chili & Sriracha Aioli.

Poutine, Eh

$16.00

French Fries, Maplebrook Farm Cheese Curds, Short Rib Gravy.

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Veggie Rolls

$14.00

House Made Ginger, Carrot & Cabbage Veggie Rolls, Maple Thai Chili Sauces.

Tofu Bites

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Salads & Soups

Large House Salad

$11.00

Small House Salad

$9.00

Soup - Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Vermonter Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Apple, Walnuts, VT. Creamery Goat Cheese & Maple Balsamic.

Small Vermonter

$13.00

Small Casear

$11.00

Large Casear

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$19.00

Burgers & More

Build Your Burger

$16.00

Fried Chicken BLT

$20.00

Misty Knoll Fried Chicken Breast, VT. Maple Bacon, Tomato, Herbed Aioli.

Smokehouse Burger

$20.00

Henry's Market Smoked Pepper Jack & Maple Bacon, Carmelized Onions, Smokehouse Sauce.

Vegan Burger

$16.00

House Made Vegan Black Bean Burger.

Swiss Burger

$20.00

Mouthfuls

Bang Bang Chicken & Broccoli Entree

$26.00

Crispy Fried Chicken W/Chilies, Sauteed Broccoli, Asian Slaw, Bang Bang Sauce, Rice, Kimchi. Spicy

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Boyden Farm Short Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable du Jour, Short Rib Jus.

Korean BBQ Bowl w/ Chicken

$25.00

Chimichurri Misty Knoll Chicken, Asian Pear, Fried Egg, Pickled Vegetables, Vt. Fermenter's Kimchi, Soba Noodle.

Korean BBQ Bowl w/ Short Rib

$27.00

Boyden Farm Short Rib, Korean BBQ Sauce, Asian Pear, Fried egg, Pickled Vegetables, Vt. Fermenter's Kimchi, Soba Noodle.

Maple Apple Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Faroe Island Salmon W/Maple Glaze, Local Apples, Sushi Rice & Vegetable du Jour.

Penne Alfredo Bake

$19.00

Topped W/Maplebrook Farm Cheese Curds, Parmesan & Bacon. Baked & Served W/Garlic Bread.

Stir Fry

$19.00

Daily Selection of Vegetables from our Local Farms. Korean BBQ Sauce, Green Tea Soba Noodles.

Salmon & Tuna Poke Bowl

$26.00

Salmon Squash Salad

$27.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Flourless Chocolate Fudge Torte

$12.00

Raspberry Melba Sauce. Cabot Whipped Cream.

Wilcox Dairy Ice Cream

$7.00

Manchester's own Wilcox Dairy! Vanilla, Chocolate or Maple Bacon.

Apple Pie

$12.00

Chocolate Layer Cake

$13.00

Specials

Green Curry

$24.00

Chicken Taco Bowl

$24.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$7.00

Kids Penne and Marinara

$13.00

Kids Nibbles & Fries

$15.00

Boneless Popcorn Chicken & Fries.

Side Bread/Butter

$3.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Veg du Jour

$6.00

Kids Penne W/Butter & Parm

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

A Gastropub & entertainment venue using fresh, local ingredients. We have 24 local craft beers on draft & a seasonal cocktail list to compliment our menu. Enjoy!

Location

4928 Main Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255

Directions

Gallery
Union Underground image
Union Underground image
Union Underground image

