Restaurant header imageView gallery

Union 15 816 West Kenwood Drive

review star

No reviews yet

816 West Kenwood Drive

Louisville, KY 40214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

STARTERS

DEE'S KNOTS

$7.00

Our twisted house knots tossed in garlic butter, sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Served with red sauce for dipping.

SM NOT YO MAMA'S CHEEZY BREAD

$9.00

Hand tossed dough with a garlic and oil base, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with red sauce for dipping.

LG NOT YO MAMA'S CHEEZY BREAD

$13.00

Hand tossed dough with a garlic and oil base, topped with mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with red sauce for dipping.

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$9.00

Crispy brussel sprouts tossed in a honey basil lemon dressing, topped with pickled pimentos, grated parmesan, and a smoky chipotle drizzle.

CHIPS & QUESO

$6.00

House fried tortilla chips served with queso.

BBQ NACHOS

$12.00

Your choice of shredded BBQ chicken or smoked pulled pork, crispy bacon bits, black bean corn salsa, queso, pickled jalapenos, garnished with green onion, and house made ranch atop a bed of house fried tortilla chips.

MEATBALLS

$12.00

Three pork and beef meatballs on top of a ricotta base, topped with parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara. Served with house made garlic bread.

LOADED PIZZA FRIES

$9.00

Delicious crispy crinkle fries topped with our red pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, and your choice of pepperoni, sausage, or ham.

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$8.00

Thin strips of zucchini breaded & fried. Served with your choice of house made ranch or red sauce.

FRIED PICKLES

$6.00

Breaded dill pickle chips fried to a golden brown. Served with house made ranch.

WINGS

UNION TRADITIONAL WINGS

$13.00

Eight traditional style jumbo wings. Served with your choice of house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

UNION BONELESS WINGS

$11.00

Eight crispy breaded boneless wings. Served with your choice of house made ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

SALADS

SM CAESAR SALAD

$5.00

Romaine blend, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Topped with house made Caesar dressing.

LG CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine blend, parmesan cheese, and garlic croutons. Topped with house made Caesar dressing.

SM HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Romaine blend, red onion, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons. Topped with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, or caesar dressing.

LG HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Romaine blend, red onion, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, and garlic croutons. Topped with your choice of ranch, bleu cheese, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, or caesar dressing.

THE UNION ITALIAN

$12.00

Romaine blend, black olives, red onion, tomato, pickled pimentos, parmesan, and garlic croutons. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

SANDWICHES

THE UNION CUBAN

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork, ham, mozzarella cheese, red onion, and pickle, topped with a creamy chipotle drizzle. Served on a toasted hoagie.

SOUTHSIDE CHEESESTEAK

$14.00

Thinly sliced steak topped with sauteed red and green peppers, onions, and queso cheese sauce. Served on a toasted hoagie.

JAIME'S VEGGIE DELUXE

$11.00

Sauteed red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers, lettuce, and tomato. Topped with balsamic vinaigrette. Served on a toasted hoagie.

PULLED PORK

$13.00

Smoked pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

MEATBALL SUB

$14.00

Pork and beef meatballs topped with marinara, mozzarella, and parmesan. Served on a toasted hoagie.

PORK TENERLOIN

$15.00

Large crispy pork tenderloin topped with fresh lettuce and house made South End sauce. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

PIZZAS

THE CHAMP

$18.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon, and ham.

THE LUAU

$16.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pineapple, ham, bacon, and red onions.

BALLIN' OUT

$16.00+

Red sauce, meatballs, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil.

KITCHEN SINK

$18.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and banana peppers.

DON'T HAVE A COW

$15.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, white and red onions, black olives, green peppers, and red peppers.

FIRE ENGINE 23

$16.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, italian sausage, pickled pimentos, tomatoes, topped with a chipotle drizzle.

PLAIN JANE

$12.00+

Red sauce topped with shredded mozzarella.

SPROUT OF THIS WORLD

$17.00+

Creamy garlic ricotta sauce, shredded mozzarella, fresh goat cheese crumbles, roasted brussel sprouts, caramelized onions, fresh arugula, topped with a honey lemon basil drizzle.

THE COOKOUT

$18.00+

BBQ sauce, shredded chicken, shredded mozzarella, and jalapenos.

THE SMOKEHOUSE

$18.00+

BBQ sauce, smoked pulled pork, red onion, jalapenos, topped with a ranch drizzle.

DILLY DALLY

$16.00+

Garlic butter base, shredded mozzarella, dill pickle chips, topped with a ranch drizzle and dill.

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$17.00+

Ranch base, shredded chicken, crispy bacon, shredded mozzarella, topped with ranch drizzle.

3 LITTLE PIGS

$18.00+

Red sauce, shredded mozzarella, thick cut bologna, smoked pulled pork, ham, topped with bourbon BBQ drizzle.

THE FRESCO

$15.00+

Creamy garlic ricotta sauce, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, topped with fresh arugula and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

SWEETS

HOLY CANNOLI

$8.00

Two large cannolis fried to a golden crisp, filled with house made mascarpone, topped with whipped cream and milk chocolate drizzle.

CHURROS

$7.00

Cinnamon-sugar coated churros

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$6.00

Choice of Big Red or Barq’s Root Beer, vanilla ice cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

SUNDAE FUN-DAY!

$6.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream, chocolate or caramel drizzle, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

KIDS MEAL

CHEESE PIZZA

$5.99

CHICKEN POPPERS

$5.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

CORN PUPPIES

$5.99

BYO PIZZAS

12" BYO

$12.00

16" BYO

$14.00

12" Cauliflower BYO

$15.00

Crustless BYO

$6.00

12" 1/2 & 1/2

16" 1/2 & 1/2

12" Cauliflower 1/2 & 1/2

Crustless 1/2 & 1/2

NA BEVERAGES

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Tomato Juice

Ginger Beer

Shirley Temple

KIDS BEVERAGES

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Cherry Coke

Sprite

Orange Fanta

Lemonade

Barq's Root Beer

Big Red

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Water

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Cranberry Juice

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Grapefruit Juice

Tomato Juice

Ginger Beer

Shirley Temple

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A grass roots effort to bring deliciousness to the South End washed down with an ice cold beverage. Thank You for choosing Union 15.

Location

816 West Kenwood Drive, Louisville, KY 40214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sister Bean’s Coffee House - 5225 New Cut Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5225 New Cut Rd Louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
El Taco Luchador - Colonial Gardens
orange starNo Reviews
5205 New Cut Rd Louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - New Cut Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5439 new cut rd louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
DaLat's Gateaux and Cafe - 6915 Southside Drive
orange starNo Reviews
6915 Southside Drive Louisville, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Week-End Burgers - 5600 National Turnpike Louisville KY 40214
orange starNo Reviews
5600 National Turnpike Louisvlle, KY 40214
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Dixie Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
4420 Dixie Hwy Louisville, KY 40216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
VonSubs
orange star4.1 • 2,423
6006 Shepherdsville Road Louisville, KY 40228
View restaurantnext
Feast BBQ - Louisville
orange star4.3 • 1,579
909 E Market St Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen - Hurstbourne
orange star4.8 • 1,512
203 N Hurstbourne Parkway Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Lou Lou Food & Drink
orange star4.6 • 1,396
108 Sears Ave Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Louisville KY
orange star4.6 • 1,216
2045 S Hurstbourne Pkwy Louisville, KY 40220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston