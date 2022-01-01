Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Union House Cedarburg | Restaurant & Bar

7 Reviews

$$$

W62N559 Washington Ave

Cedarburg, WI 53012

Popular Items

Greek Turkey Slider
Charcuterie Board
Burger Slider

Cocktails

Jack Lives Here

$6.00

Odyssea Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Cucumber Rosemary Spritz

$9.00

Just Beet It

$11.00

Not Your Grandmas Drink

$8.00

Cool Beans

$9.00

Draft Cocktails

Paloma

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Sparkling BTL

Campo Viejo BTL

$36.00

Campo Viejo Rose BTL

$36.00

White BTL

Champion Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Pacific Oasis Riesling BTL

$32.00

Twenty Acres Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Red BTL

El Coto Rioja BTL

$40.00
Faustiano Tempranillo BTL

$40.00
Minimalista Cabernet BTL

$40.00

Beer/Cider/Seltzer

Bells Amber

$6.00

Blatz

$3.00

Chimay Blue

$11.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light - 16oz

$5.00

Fermentorum Beer Selection

Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald

$6.50

High Noon Lemon

$5.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Peach

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Highlife

$4.00Out of stock

Miller Lite - 16oz

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Naked Threesome IPA

$8.00

Seattle Cider Hard Cider

$7.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Zero Proof

NA Aviation

$9.00

NA Peach Sans

$9.00

NA Mai Tai

$10.00Out of stock

NA Wisco Old Fashioned

$10.00

Giesen Sauv Blanc BTL

$25.00

NA Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Boards

Manchego Board

$7.50

6 month Manchego, Spain Fig Jam, Crackers

Salami Board

$7.50

Genoa Salami, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, French Bread

Fruit & Cheese Board

$11.00
Charcuterie Board

$26.00

A combination of fruits, House-made Almonds, Olives, Crackers, Rye Crackers, Boetje's Stone Ground Mustard, Fig Jam, Choice of Cheeses and Meats.

Add Extra Bread

$1.00

Add Extra Crackers

$1.00

Add Extra Gluten Free Crackers

$1.00

Tapas

Mixed Olives

$6.00

Olives, Olive Oil, Red Pepper Flakes, Rosemary

Bourbon Meatballs

$9.00

Beef with an Italian Spice Blend, Onion, Bourbon Honey Sauce, Asiago

Bruschetta

$9.00
Baked Goat Cheese

$9.00

Goat Cheese, Olive Oil, Homayouni Family Tomato Sauce, Baguette

Charred Romaine Hearts

$9.00

$10.00Out of stock

A chilled salad with Shrimp, Avocado, Cucumber, Lime, Cilantro, Mint

Pesto Steak Crostini

$10.50

Flank Steak, Goat & Cream Cheese Spread, Pesto, Olive Oil, Red Pepper Flakes

$11.00

Ground Beef, White Cheddar, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Greek Turkey Slider

$11.00

Turkey, Feta, Spinach, Brioche Bun, Red Onion, Tzatziki Sauce

$12.00

Shrimp

$13.00

Shrimp, Butter, Sweet Chili Aioli, Parsley

Southwest Bowl

$12.00

BBQ Pork Ribs

$13.00

Fall-off-the-bone baby back pork ribs, House Rub, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

Cherries

Filthy Black Cherries - 8oz

$20.00

Made for Bartenders, not Bakers All-natural wild Amarena cherries from Northern Italy The perfect garnish for Whiskey, Tequila, and Rum cocktails

Filthy Black Cherries - 45oz

$90.00

Made for Bartenders, not Bakers All-natural wild Amarena cherries from Northern Italy The perfect garnish for Whiskey, Tequila, and Rum cocktails

Hats

Union House Baseball Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
A SMALL TOWN BUSINESS WITH A CITY VIBE. Located in the Historic Downtown Cedarburg, WI.

