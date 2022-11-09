Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Union Jack - Scottsdale

review star

No reviews yet

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Appetizers

Chips Basket

$4.50

Curry Style Chips

$6.50

Buffalo Style Chips

$8.50

Onion Rings

$7.00

Pretzel Bites w/ Cheese

$8.50

Gunslinger Tenders

$11.75

Hummus

$9.50

Traditional Hummus, served with warm naan bread, cucumbers, carrots & celery

Sausage Roll

$9.75Out of stock

A Large jumbo Sausage Roll, served with Baked Beans and a side of Branston Pickle

Veggie Sausage Roll

$9.75

Wings (6)

$8.50

Wings (10)

$14.50

Beef Belly Bombers

$11.00

All-natural steak and gravy in a puff pastry shell served with Baked Beans and a side of Branston Pickle

Chicken Belly Bombers

$11.00

Scotch Egg

$8.50

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

BLT Sandwich

$11.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

Doner Kebab

$15.00

Salads/Soup

Steak & Peach Salad

$16.95

Greek Salmon Salad

$16.95

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$15.95

Black Bean Salad

$13.95

Tomato Avocado Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Classic Caesar Salad Topped with Tomatoes, Kale & Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Burgers

Belfast Cheese Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Swiss Cheese

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Vegetarian Burger with Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Cardiff Bacon Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & BBQ Sauce

Edinburgh Avocado Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Red Peppers & Garlic Aioli

London Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Main Meals

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Extra Large Portion of Battered Cod & a Generous Side of British Homemade Chips, Served with Mushy Peas

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

3 British Style Sausages Topped with Onions & Gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes & Peas

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Lamb, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Peas & Mashed Potatoes with a Side Order of Bread

Full English Breafast

$18.00

2 Sausages, 2 Bacon, 2 Eggs, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Mushrooms, Tomato Heinz Baked Beans & 2 Slices of Toast

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Steak & Kidney Pot Pie

$15.00

Toad in the Hole

$15.00

Cornish Pasty

$16.00

Cheese & Onion Pasty

$15.00

Gammon & Eggs

$15.00

8oz Grilled Tenderloin

$17.95

Chargrilled Salmon

$17.95

Chargrilled Chicken

$16.95

SIDES & EXTRAS

Baked Beans

$4.00

Branston Pickle

$1.00

British Chips

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Peas- Regular

$4.00

Peas- Mushy

$4.00

Rice

$3.75

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.85

Side Banger (2)

$1.85

Side Black Pudding

$1.50

Side British Bacon

$1.85

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Dips

$0.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side White Pudding

$1.50

Toast (2 slice)

$1.50

Extra 8oz Fish

$7.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Skirt Steak (6oz)

$6.00

Tenderloin (8oz)

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Chicken Tenders & Chips with Choice of Sauce

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.00

Fish fingers with Chips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Shep Pie

$7.00

Small Portion of Shepherd's Pie

Kids Sliders

$7.00

2 Beef Sliders Cheese & Ketchup, with Chips

Kids Sunday roast

$11.50

Roast Beef, Mash Potato's, Roast Potato's, Broccoli & Carrots with Beef Gravy

Come in and enjoy authentic British cuisine!

Location

15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

