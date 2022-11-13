Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Union Jack - Tucson

review star

No reviews yet

800 E University Bl, Suite 104

Tuscon, AZ 85719

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips Basket

$4.50

British style chips (fries)

Curry Style Chips

$6.50

British style chips (fries) With our Curry Sauce

Buffalo Style Chips

$8.50

British style chips (fries) With Shredded Buffalo Chicken and Ranch

Onion Rings

$7.00

Crispy onion rings with ranch sauce

Pretzel Bites w/ Cheese

$8.50

Bavarian style pretzel bites with green chili queso

Gunslinger Tenders

$11.75

4 hand cut chicken tenders, soaked in a Gunslinger buttermilk brine and fried golden with your choice of dipping sauce. Nashville hot, ranch, or BBQ

Hummus

$9.50

Traditional Hummus, served with warm naan bread, cucumbers, carrots & celery

Sausage Roll

$9.75

A Large jumbo Sausage Roll, served with Baked Beans and a side of Branston Pickle

Veggie Sausage Roll

$9.75

Vegetarian sausage wrapped in puff pastry, served with Branston pickle & Heinz baked beans

Wings (6)

$8.50

(BBQ/Medium/Hot/Extra Hot) Served with celery & carrots, ranch, or blue cheese dip

Wings (10)

$14.50

(BBQ/Medium/Hot/Extra Hot) Served with celery & carrots, ranch, or blue cheese dip

Beef Belly Bombers

$11.00

All-natural steak and gravy in a puff pastry shell served with Baked Beans and a side of Branston Pickle

Chicken Belly Bombers

$11.00

2 Buffalo pulled chicken, Lettuce Tomato Onion, ranch, served with chips

Scotch Egg

$8.50Out of stock

A wonderful, breaded Scotch egg, served with Branston Pickle and salad garnish (Served Hot or Cold)

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Tender pulled pork tossed in BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, served on toasted brioche, accompanied with British chips

BLT Sandwich

$11.50

Crisp American bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, accompanied with British chips

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.75

A generous helping of Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, and Thousand island on toasted bread, accompanied with chips

Doner Kebab

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes and onion, mayonnaise served on toasted brioche, accompanied with chips

Salads/Soup

Steak & Peach Salad

$16.95

Greek Salmon Salad

$16.95

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$15.95

Black Bean Salad

$13.95

Tomato Avocado Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$12.50

Classic Caesar Salad Topped with Tomatoes, Kale & Shaved Parmesan Cheese.

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Cup - Soup of the Day

$4.50

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$9.50

Burgers

Belfast Cheese Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Swiss Cheese

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Vegetarian Burger with Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Cardiff Bacon Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Sautéed Mushrooms, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Cheese & BBQ Sauce

Edinburgh Avocado Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Red Peppers & Garlic Aioli

London Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

7oz Angus Burger with Caramelized Onions, Blue Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Main Meals

8oz Grilled Tenderloin

$17.95

Bangers & Mash

$15.00

3 British Style Sausages Topped with Onions & Gravy. Served with Mashed Potatoes & Peas

Chargrilled Chicken

$16.95Out of stock

Chargrilled Salmon

$17.95

Cheese & Onion Pasty

$15.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Cornish Pasty

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Extra Large Portion of Battered Cod & a Generous Side of British Homemade Chips, Served with Mushy Peas

Full English Breafast

$18.00

2 Sausages, 2 Bacon, 2 Eggs, Black Pudding, White Pudding, Mushrooms, Tomato Heinz Baked Beans & 2 Slices of Toast

Gammon & Eggs

$15.00

Seasonal Pasty

$16.00

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Lamb, Carrot, Leek, Onion, Peas & Mashed Potatoes with a Side Order of Bread

Steak & Kidney Pot Pie

$15.00

Toad in the Hole

$15.00

Desserts

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.25

British Soft Sponge Served with Ice Cream or Custard

Dorset Apple Cake

$8.25

Chocolate Pudding Served with Ice Cream or Custard

Jam Roly Poly

$8.25

Sponge Pudding Covered in Golden Syrup, Served with Ice Cream or Custard

Bread & Butter Pudding

$8.25

Strawberry Pudding Comes with Ice Cream or Custard

SIDES & EXTRAS

Baked Beans

$4.00

Branston Pickle

$1.00

British Chips

$4.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Peas- Regular

$4.00

Peas- Mushy

$4.00

Rice

$3.75Out of stock

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.85

Side Banger (2)

$1.85

Side Black Pudding

$1.50

Side British Bacon

$1.85

Side Ceasar

$4.00

Side Dips

$0.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side White Pudding

$1.50

Toast (2 slice)

$1.50

Extra 8oz Fish

$7.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Skirt Steak (6oz)

$6.00

Tenderloin (8oz)

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Chicken Tenders & Chips with Choice of Sauce

Kids Fish Fingers

$7.00

Fish fingers with Chips

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Macaroni & Cheese

Kids Shep Pie

$7.00

Small Portion of Shepherd's Pie

Kids Sliders

$7.00

2 Beef Sliders Cheese & Ketchup, with Chips

Kids Sunday roast

$11.50Out of stock

Roast Beef, Mash Potato's, Roast Potato's, Broccoli & Carrots with Beef Gravy

Weekend Breakfast

Full English Breakfast

$18.00

Traditional Breakfast

$15.75

Small Breakfast

$13.75

Large Veg Breakfast

$18.00

Traditional Veg Breakfast

$15.75

Small Veg Breakfast

$13.75

Bacon Butty

$9.50

Sausage Butty

$9.50

Egg Butty

$7.50

Baked Beans on Toast

$9.50

Breakfast Butty

$12.50

Late Night Menu

AZ Gunslingers

$10.00

Golden Nuggets

$10.00

Jalepeno Poppers

$10.00

Mac Bites W/Bacon

$10.00

Mac Bites W/Buffalo Chicken

$10.00

Munchie Basket

$10.00

Plain Jane Burger

$10.00

Pub Wings x6

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 E University Bl, Suite 104, Tuscon, AZ 85719

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

