Food

HOT SANDWICHES

THE TORPEDO ARTIST

$12.00

Capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, onion, peppers (sweets or hots), rustique baguette

DUBLIN TURKEY

$12.00

Turkey, 1000, sauerkraut, melted swiss,and pumpernickel

DUBLIN CORNED BEEF

$12.00

Corned Beef, 1000, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and pumpernickel

1919 ITALIAN

$13.00

Ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, onion, peppers, deli oil, rustique baguette

SANDWICHES

ALASKAN

$13.00

Smoked salmon, dill cream cheese, cucumber, onion, and pumpernickel

AVOCADO CAPRESE

$11.00

Avocado, Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, EVOO, Balsamic Glaze, rustique baguette

OLD TOWN TUNA

$11.00

Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Multigrain

POTOMAC CLUB

$12.00

Turkey, Havarti Dill, Avocado, USC Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Multigrain

ROAST BEEF & BLUE

$12.00

Roast Beef, Crumbled Blue, Creamy Horseradish, Tomato, Onion, Rustique Baguette

SWEET VIRGINIA

$12.00

Ham, brie, Dijon, lettuce, tomato, and rustique baguette

UNION SKINNY

$11.00

Hummus, sprouts, roasted peppers, provolone, cucumber tomato, onion, and multigrain

RIVERSIDE PICNIC

$12.00

Chicken, Provolone, Sprouts, Roasted Pepper, Basil Aioli, Deli Oil, Multigrain

BLT

$11.00

SANDWICH SPECIAL

$11.00

SALADS

BRIE & CHAMPAGNE

$12.00

Spinach, pear, candied walnuts, red onion, crispy bacon, brie, champagne vinaigrette

B DOCK COBB

$13.00

Avocado, crumbled blue, tomato, red onion, crispy bacon, crumbled blue, romaine, and house vinaigrette

SIMPLY ARUGULA

$11.00

Arugula, cherry tomato, shaved Parmesan, herbed mozzarella, and EVOO

KING & QUINOA

$12.00

Quinoa, mango, adzuki beans, arugula, cherry tomato, pumpkin seeds, and citrus vinaigrette

SWEETS

COOKIES

$4.50

BROWNIES

$4.50Out of stock

BBOYS - LEMON

$8.50

CHIPS

RT 11 - SALT & VINEGAR

$2.50

RT 11 - CHES. CRAB

$2.50

RT 11 - LIGHTLY SALTED

$2.50

RT 11 - SOUR CREAM & CHIVE

$2.50

RT 11 - BBQ

$2.50

RT 11 - LARGE LIGHTLY SALTED

$6.00

RT 11 - LARGE BBQ

$6.00

ZAPPS VOODOO

$2.50

FAVORITE CHIP BUTTON

$2.50

RT 11 - LARGE CHES. CRAB

$6.00

RT 11 - DILL PICKLE

$2.50

KIDS

Ham, Cheese, Mayo

$9.00

Ham, cheese, mayo on sourdough

Turkey, Cheese, Mayo

$9.00

Turkey, cheese, mayo on sourdough

PB, J & DH

$9.00

With Drizzle of Honey

Tuna Niño

$9.00

Tuna Salad, Sourdough

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

ICE CREAM

CHOCOLATE BLACKOUT

$6.00

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

$6.00

THE CLASSIC

$6.00

COOKIE MONSTER

$6.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

RAINBOW COOKIE DOUGH

$6.00

BLACKFOREST CHERRY

$6.00

RETAIL FOOD

BELGIAN BOYS - ALMOND BUTTER

$8.50Out of stock

BELGIAN BOYS - COOKIE BAR

$8.50

BELGIAN BOYS - COOKIE TARTS

$8.50

BRUSCHETTINI - CLASSICO

$7.00

BRUSCHETTINI - OLIVE

$7.00

BRUSCHETTINI - ROSEMARY

$7.00

CRUNCHMASTER GF

$7.00

DESERT PEPPER - HOT

$8.00

DESERT PEPPER - MED

$8.00

DESERT PEPPER - MILD

$8.00

DESERT PEPPER - PEACH MANGO

$8.00

DESERT PEPPER - QUESO

$8.00

DOUBLEMINT

$2.50

FEREDIES HH HEAT

$9.00

FERIDIES - SALTED VA PEANUTS

$9.00

FIREHOOK - EVERYTHING

$8.50

FIREHOOK - GARLIC THYME

$8.50

FIREHOOK - ROSEMARY SALT

$8.50

FIREHOOK - SEA SALT

$8.50

FIREHOOK - ZAHTAR

$8.50

HARIBO GOLD BEARS

$3.50

HARVEST SNAPS - ORIGINAL

$4.00

HARVEST SNAPS - PARMESAN GARLIC

$4.00

HARVEST SNAPS - WASABI RANCH

$4.00

HERSHEY BAR

$3.00

IWON ORGANICS - CHEDDAR

$7.00

IWON ORGANICS - WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN

$7.00

KINDER CHOCOLATE

$3.00

MAINE CRISP - CRANBERRY ALMOND

$8.50

MAINE CRISP - WILD BLUEBERRY WALNUT

$8.50

MENTOS RAINBOW

$3.00

MICKEYS KENTUCKY

$6.00

MICKEYS TENNESSEE

$6.00

MILKBOY - EXTRA DARK CHOC

$4.00

MILKBOY - MILK CHOC W/CARAMEL & SALT

$4.00

NORA - SEAWEED ORIGINAL

$4.50

NORA - TEMPURA ORIGINAL

$4.50

NORA - TEMPURA SPICY

$4.50

NUTELLA GRAB & GO

$3.25

PIRATES BOOTY

$6.00

REESES

$3.00

ROOT ONION CHIPS

$7.00

ROOT SIXMIX CHIPS

$7.00

ROOT TOMATO CHIPS

$7.00

ROOT ZUCCHINI CHIPS

$7.00

SANTE NUTS - BOURBON

$9.00

SANTE NUTS - SWEET & SPICY

$9.00

SKITTLES

$3.00

SNACK FACTORY - CHEDDAR

$7.00

SNACK FACTORY - EVERYTHING

$7.00

SNACK FACTORY - GARLIC

$7.00

SNACK FACTORY - ORIGINAL

$7.00

STARBURST

$3.00

STROOPWAFEL

$11.00

TATES CHOCO CHIP GF

$9.00

TATES WHITE CHOCO MACADAMIA

$9.00

TOSI - BLUEBERRY ALMOND

$4.50

TOSI - CASHEW

$4.50

TOSI - PEANUT DARK CHOC SEA SALT

$4.50Out of stock

TWIX

$3.00

TWIZZLERS

$3.00

UNCLE JERRYS - SALTED

$6.00

UNCLE JERRYS - XTRA DARK

$6.00

WELLINGTON - TRADITIONAL

$6.00

WELLINGTON GARLIC & HERB

$6.00

WELLINGTON PEPPER

$6.00

XOCHITL CORN CHIPS

$8.00

YOU LOVE FRUIT - MANGOES A GO-GO

$7.00

YOU LOVE FRUIT - PASSION FRUIT

$7.00

YOU LOVE FRUIT - SUPERBERRY

$7.00

GRAB & GO

PIMENTO CHEESE

$11.00

CHOBANI - STAWBERRY

$3.00

CHOBANI - BLUEBERRY

$3.00

NETTLE - HONEY

$9.00

NETTLE - GARLIC

$9.00

SCHALLER - BEEF AND CHEESE

$9.00

SCHALLER - SALAMI AND CHEESE

$9.00

SCHALLER - SOPPRESSATA

$9.00

PURPLE HAZE CHEESE

$9.00

GRAFTON MAPLE CHEDDAR

$7.50

GRAFTON TRUFFLE CHEDDAR

$7.50

LITTLE SESAME - CLASSIC

$6.50

LITTLE SESAME - ONION

$6.50

LITTLE SESAME - JALAPENO

$6.50

LITTLE SESAME - TOMATO

$6.50

DON SEBASTIAN HOT

$10.00

DON SEBASTIAN MEDIUM

$10.00

Beverages

NA BEVERAGES

AUGI WATER

$4.00

AURA BORA - CACTUS ROSE

$3.50

AURA BORA CACTUS

$3.25

AURA BORA GINGER

$3.25

AURA BORA GRAPEFRUIT

$3.25

AURA BORA LAVENDER

$3.25

AURA BORA STRAWBERRY

$3.25

BLUE RIDGE BUCHA GINGER

$5.50

BLUE RIDGE BUCHA PEAR

$5.50

COCA COLA

$2.50

CRUNCHY HYDRATION CALM

$3.50

CRUNCHY HYDRATION ENERGIZE

$3.50

DIET COCA COLA

$2.50

EVIAN

$2.75

JOE TEA - CLASSIC LEMONADE

$4.00

JOE TEA - HALF & HALF

$4.00

JOE TEA - PEACH

$4.00

JOE TEA - SWEET

$4.00Out of stock

MELA - GINGER

$4.50

MELA - ORIGINAL

$4.50

MELA - PASSIONFRUIT

$4.50

MELA - PINEAPPLE

$4.50

NATALIES - MANGO ORANGE

$6.00Out of stock

NATALIES - ORANGE

$6.00Out of stock

NATALIES - STRAW LEMON

$6.00Out of stock

OLIPOP - CLASSIC GRAPE

$3.50Out of stock

OLIPOP - CREAM SODA

$3.50

OLIPOP - DR, GOODWIN

$3.50

OLIPOP - GINGER

$3.50

OLIPOP - LEMON LIME

$3.50

OLIPOP - ORANGE SQUEEZE

$3.50Out of stock

OLIPOP - STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$3.50Out of stock

OLIPOP - TROPICAL

$3.50Out of stock

OLIPOP - TROPICAL

$3.50

OLIPOP - VINTAGE COLA

$3.50

PELLEGRINO

$2.75

RISE NITRO

$4.75

RISE OATMILK

$4.75Out of stock

SANPELLEGRINO - ARANCIATA ROSSA

$2.75

SANPELLEGRINO - LIMONATA

$2.75

SARATOGA 1L

$4.50

SOL-TI - CHLOROPHYLL ALOE SUPERADE

$6.50

SOL-TI - DRAGON FRUIT

$6.50Out of stock

SOL-TI - STRAWBERRY LEMON SUPERADE

$6.50Out of stock

SOL-TI - WILD BLUEBERRY SUPERADE

$6.50

JOE TEA - RASPBERRY

$4.00

RISE CARAMEL

$4.75

RISE OATMILK LATTE

$4.75

BEER

RIGHT PROPER LIL WIT

$5.00

RIGHT PROPER RAISED BY WOLVES

$5.00

SENATE

$4.00

ASLIN BABY SHARK

$7.00

ASLIN DRINKING IS NOT A CRIME

$7.00

MAINE - LUNCH IPA

$10.00

MAINE - BEAUTIFUL SOMETHING PALE ALE

$10.00

MAINE - ANOTHER ONE IPA

$10.00

AUSTIN - PINEAPPLE CIDER

$5.00

AUSTIN - ORANGE CIDER

$5.00

LOST RHINO - FACE PLANT IPA

$17.99

ASLIN - OLD TOWN LAGER

$15.99

SOLACE - THUNDER BUDDY IPA

$18.99

LOST RHINO - PILSNER

$17.99

ASLIN - SMALL TOWN IPA

$19.99

ASLIN - POWER MOVES IPA

$18.99

SOLACE - BUZZ MAGIC IPA

$20.99

WINE

BROKEN DREAMS CHARDONNAY

$29.00

CAFE DE PARIS BRUT

$16.00

CASALINI PINOT GRIGIO

$15.00

DUDE ROSE

$29.00

FREE GAMAY

$30.00

FRENCH POOL TOTE ROSE

$29.00

GALEA RED

$18.00

GALEA ROSE

$18.00

GALEA WHITE

$18.00

GRUNER VELTLINER

$19.00

HERE & NOW SAUV BLANC

$19.00

J DUSI MODEL M RED BLEND

$20.00

JOIE FLEURIE - BEAUJOLAIS

$10.00

LAGO ROSE

$14.00

LAGO VINHO VERDE

$14.00

LOVE DRUNK

$24.00

MARGERUM ROSE CAN

$11.00

MARGERUM SYBARITE SAUV BLANC

$11.00

MATTHEW FRITZ SAUV BLANC

$15.00

PASQUIERS COTES DU RHONE

$17.00

PIGOUDET PREMIER ROSE

$19.00

POPPY CAB SAUV

$18.00

RAMON CANALS BRUT

$23.00

RAMON CANALS ROSE

$23.00

RAYWOOD CHARD

$14.00

RAYWOOD SAUV BLANC

$14.00

RIVERINE RED CAN

$10.50

SEND NUDES ROSE

$29.00

SLO JAMS SAUV BLANC

$29.00

TEMBO PINOT NOIR

$19.00

THE DUDE PINOT NOIR

$30.00

WALNUT BLOCK SAUV BLANC

$19.00

WINE-IN-A-CAN ROSE

$8.00

WINE-IN-A-CAN WHITE

$8.00

LAMARCA

$19.00

LAMARCA MINI

$8.00

RTD

CUTWATER - VODKA TRANSFUSION

$6.00

CUTWATER - VODKA SMASH

$6.00

CUTWATER - VODKA MULE

$6.00

CUTWATER - TEQUILA PALOMA

$6.00

CUTWATER - TIKI RUM PUNCH

$6.00Out of stock

MOCKTAIL - BOMBAY FIRE

$5.00

MOCKTAIL - HAVANA TWIST

$5.00Out of stock

SERA LUCE

$7.00

MOCKTAIL - MANHATTAN

$5.00