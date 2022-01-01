Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Union Street Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

107 Union Street

Newton, MA 02459

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
Farro Harvest Bowl
Union Chicken Bites

Small Bites

Chorizo Meatballs

$14.00

black garlic hominy, cotija pickled onion, cilantro

Clam Chowder Bowl

$13.00

(no pork) rhode island quahog clams, buttery potatoes, fresh thyme

Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

(no pork) rhode island quahog clams, buttery potatoes, fresh thyme

Fried Yucca Sticks

$12.00

fried yucca sticks, grated parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, scallions

Gouda Sticks

$14.00

smoked gouda sticks, cornmeal dusted gouda cheese sticks fried, housemade marinara

House Wings

$16.00

served with carrots, celery, bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo, bbq, garlic parmesan, golden heat, teriyaki ($1 for each additional sauce)

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$13.00

fresh cauliflower battered and deep fried to a golden brown coat with an asian chili sauce with crushed peanuts and scallions

Roasted Carrot Hummus

$11.00

roasted carrot hummus, sweet potato chips, plantain chips, chili verde oil

Sticky BBQ Ribs

$15.00

sticky korean bbq ribs, braised then fried, topped with scallions and toasted sesame

Union Chicken Bites

$15.00

served with celery, carrots, bleu cheese dressing. choice of sauce: buffalo, bbq, garlic parmesan, golden heat, teriyaki ($1 for each additional sauce)

Handhelds

Backyard Burger

$18.00

angus patty, harissa tomato jam, bbq chips, cheddar, bacon, brioche bun

Buff Chicken BLT

$17.00

buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, ranch aioli, mozzarella, bacon, brioche bun

Cali Beyond Smash Burger

$16.00

beyond burger (plant based), avocado, romaine, harissa tomato jam, everything bun

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

breaded cutlet, red sauce, pesto, mozzarella, baguette

Shrimp Po Boy

$23.00

new orleans fried shrimp, buttered split top brioche bun, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, fresh chives and remoulade sauce

Tasty Turkey

$16.00

turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, everything bun

Union House Burger

$15.00

Build your own

Leafy Greens & Bowls

Caesar Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, garlic herb croutons, caesar dressing *croutons contain nuts *dressing contains anchovy paste

Farro Harvest Bowl

$17.00

farro, ancho roasted butternut squash, brussles, fried mozzarella cheese, hot honey vinaigrette, garden greens

House Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, balsamic

Peanut Sesame Chicken Bowl

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, served over cilantro rice, avocado , cucumber, carrots, cabbage, toasted sesame peanut dressing (SUB STEAK $5, SUB SALMON $6)

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

fresh roasted beets, creamy goat cheese, baby field greens, candied pecans, dried cranberries, balsamic glaze

Mains

10oz Sirloin

$30.00

garlic mashed potatoes, bone marrow au jus, butter, daily vegetable

Chicken Parm Pasta

$24.00

basil & garlic red sauce, pesto, breaded cutlet, fresh mozzarella, pasta

Chicken Tikka Masala

$21.00

jasmine cilantro rice, grilled naan

Classic Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

large tail off shrimp, sauteed in a fresh lemon, minced garlic, white wine butter sauce served over linguini pasta and fresh chives

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Battered Atlantic Cod deep fried in with our classic batter. Served with coleslaw, spicy tartar sauce & fries

Pesto Salmon

$28.00

grilled salmon, orzo, winter vegetables, pesto, harissa butter

Steak Tips

$25.00

chef's marinade steak tips, garlic mashed potatoes, broccoli

Sides

- LARGE side fries

$10.00

- LARGE side truffle parm fries

$13.00

- LARGE tater tots

$10.00

- side caesar salad

$6.00

- side chips & guacamole

$7.00

- side chips n salsa

$7.00

- side cilantro rice

$8.00

- side cole slaw

$4.00

- side daily vegetable

$8.00

- side farro

$8.00

- side fries

$5.00

- side garlic mashed

$8.00

- side hummus

$8.00

- side mixed greens

$8.00

- side of broccoli

$8.00

- side sauteed spinach

$8.00Out of stock

- side tater tots

$5.00

- side truffle parmesan fries

$8.00

extra tortilla chips

$3.00

side angus burger patty

$8.00

side beyond burger patty

$8.00

side grilled chicken

$6.00

side grilled salmon

$13.00

side steak tips

$9.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00Out of stock

- side of fried mozzarella

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Great food, Great Atmosphere!

Website

Location

107 Union Street, Newton, MA 02459

Directions

