Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar

687 Reviews

$$

230 West Erie street

Chicago, IL 60654

Popular Items

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna
Black Rice Godzilla

Union Specialties

Chilean Seabass

Chilean Seabass

$21.00

crispy onion, sweet miso (not available gluten-free)

Hokkaido Hotate

Hokkaido Hotate

$21.00

seared scallops, shiitake mushroom, pomegranate balsamic vinegar, white peach sauce (not available gluten-free)

Sweet Potato Tartare

Sweet Potato Tartare

$16.00

avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lemon, house chips (not available gluten-free)

Truffled Tuna

Truffled Tuna

$19.00

avocado mousse, black truffle ponzu, serrano, masago arare, balsamic pearl, micro cilantro

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

white peach balsamic, asian pear, nori komi furikame, spring mix, radish,

Robata Grill

A Union Signature. Grilled over a 900 degree open flame robata grill.
Baby Zucchini

Baby Zucchini

$9.00

sweet miso, bubu arare

Lamp Chops

Lamp Chops

$15.00

mint yogurt sauce, garlic soy (not available gluten-free)

Mentaiko Scallops

Mentaiko Scallops

$16.00

ponzu, lemon, crispy shallot, chervil (not available gluten-free)

Miso Salmon Skewers

Miso Salmon Skewers

$16.00

spicy sesame miso

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$9.00

gochujang sauce crispy shallot (not available gluten-free)

Prime Skirt Steak

Prime Skirt Steak

$17.00

japanese mustard + tartar

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

honey soy, bonito, crispy shallot, lime, smoked paprika sauce

Short Rib Skewer

Short Rib Skewer

$13.00

yakiniku sauce (not available gluten-free)

Shrimp Skewer

Shrimp Skewer

$9.00

chimichurri, cherry tomato

Chicken Thigh

Chicken Thigh

$9.00

salt, pepper, soy butter, scallion, togarashi lime

Kitchen

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

chive + sour cream salt

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

white peach balsamic, asian pear, cherry tomato

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

radish, cucumber, yuzu soy vinaigrette (not available gluten-free)

White Miso Soup

White Miso Soup

$5.00

tofu, scallion, seaweed

White Rice

$5.00

Tempura

Chicken Karage

Chicken Karage

$11.00

smoked paprika sauce, lemon (not available gluten-free)

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

yuzu sweet chili sauce, lemon, aonori (not available gluten-free)

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato

$10.00

grated daikon, tempura sauce

Union Tempura Plate

Union Tempura Plate

$15.00

shrimp, assorted vegetables, grated daikon, tempura sauce (not available gluten-free)

Specialty Sushi Rolls

Hamachi Wasabi

Hamachi Wasabi

$21.00

yellowtail, scallion, avocado cucumber, fresh wasabi sauce (not available gluten-free)

Hotate Volcano

Hotate Volcano

$20.00

spicy scallop, shrimp, masago, scallion, spicy mayo, cucumber, unagi sauce, tempura flakes, black rice

Madai Chili

Madai Chili

$21.00

japanese snapper, spicy tuna, avocado, chili pepper sauce

Pacific Coast

Pacific Coast

$20.00

yellowtail, tuna, masago, cilantro, tempura crumb, jalapeno, avocado, cucumber, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, sriracha

Shiitake Chive

Shiitake Chive

$16.00

mushroom, avocado, chive sauce

Spicy Mango Maguro

Spicy Mango Maguro

$21.00

bluefin tuna, crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, mango balsamic, togarashi chili sauce

Truffled Sake

Truffled Sake

$21.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, white peach balsamic, sesame chili, truffle honey

Classic Sushi Rolls

Alaskan

Alaskan

$14.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber

Avocado

Avocado

$10.00
Black Rice Godzilla

Black Rice Godzilla

$18.00

shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese, scallion, tempura flake, avocado, unagi sauce, wasabi mayo (not available gluten-free)

California

California

$14.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko

Dragon

Dragon

$17.00

unagi, shrimp tempura, avocado (not available gluten-free)

Mushroom Roll

Mushroom Roll

$12.00

fried enoki, shiitake, avocado (not available gluten-free)

Negi Hamachi

Negi Hamachi

$15.00

yellowtail, scallion

Rainbow

Rainbow

$16.00

tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, salmon, Japanese snapper, kanikama, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Maki

Shrimp Tempura Maki

$15.00

caramelized onion, avocado, masago + wasabi mayo, unagi sauce (not available gluten-free)

Spicy Tako

Spicy Tako

$15.00

spicy mayo, masago, scallion, jalapeño

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$15.00

sesame chili, masago mayo, tempura flake

Unagi Q

Unagi Q

$16.00

cucumber, unagi sauce

Salmon and Avocado

Salmon and Avocado

$14.00

Nigiri/Sashimi

Ebi

Ebi

$8.00

shrimp

Escolar

Escolar

$8.00

super white tuna

Hamachi

Hamachi

$10.00

yellowtail

Hotate

Hotate

$11.00

scallop

Ika

Ika

$8.00

squid

Ikura

Ikura

$12.00

salmon egg

Madai

Madai

$12.00

japanese snapper

Maguro

Maguro

$12.00

lean bluefin tuna

Masago

Masago

$8.00

smelt fish roe

Sake

Sake

$9.00

salmon

Tako

Tako

$9.00

octopus

Unagi

Unagi

$10.00

eel (not available gluten-free)

Zuke Sake

Zuke Sake

$10.00

marinated salmon (not available gluten-free)

Kanpachi

$10.00Out of stock

Union Signature Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Creamy Scallop

Crispy Rice Creamy Scallop

$18.00

hokkaido scallop, masago, scallion

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$17.00

sesame chili, masago mayo, rakkkyo, serrano

Sake

BTL - Machi No Hokori Pride of the City

$70.00

Our sake is made in partnership with a boutique brewery in Japan. Using the ancient brewing method, our sake develops wonderful complexity with a soft, smooth, and clean finish.

BTL- Eiko Fuji Ban Ryu "Ten Thousand Ways"

$63.00

Dry and clean, with a marshmallow-like quality.

BTL- Narutotai Drunken Snapper

$85.00Out of stock

Aromas of baker’s chocolate with a bold palate and a wild quality.

BTL - Bold Gold

$110.00

Piercing aromas of fruits and spice with a lingering, racy finish.

BTL - Yuki No Bosha "Cabin in the Snow"

$85.00

Beautiful, elegant, dark cherries, dried fruits

BTL - Masumi Sparkling

$160.00Out of stock

Well balanced, smooth character, aged 2 yrs

BTL - Wakatake Demon Slayer

$100.00

clean, beautiful, elegant

BTL - Katsuyama Ken

$150.00Out of stock

Sophisticated and show-stopping fruit aromas

BTL - Miyashita Sacred Mist 720ml

$80.00Out of stock

BTL - Koi Junmai Daiginjo

$200.00Out of stock

BTL - Choya Plum Wine

$50.00Out of stock

Dassai 45

$110.00Out of stock

Yuki No Bosha Daiginjo

$220.00Out of stock

Nanbu Bijin Daiginjo

$200.00

Kikusui Funaguchi Honjozo Nama Genshu

$19.00

Rich, bold, robust

Miyashita Sacred Mist Nigori

$32.00

Creamy coconut and bubblegum with and a sharp finish.

Hana Hou Hou Show Sparkling

$35.00

Lush with red fruits and great acidty

Kikusui Shuzo Chrysanthemum Water 300 ml

$36.00

Bold and powerful with a cocoa-like character

Yuki No Bosha Cabin In The Snow

$36.00

Sayuri Nigori

$32.00Out of stock

Wine

BTL - Lawson's Sauv Blanc

$56.00

Herbs, lemongrass, passionfruit; crisp mineral crunch and Sauvignon zing

BTL - Seresin Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Pungency of fruit, herbaceous

BTL - Mathhias et Emile, Sancerre "Orgine"

$76.00

Incredible freshness and minerality

BTL -Pala, Vermentino

$56.00

Aromatic and savory, with herbs and concentrated minerality

BTL - Richter Estate Riesling

$52.00

Lime peel, luscious ripe peach, and slate; zesty and refreshing

BTL - Domaine Eden Chardonnay

$68.00

Plush stone fruit and fresh-mown hay, bright and lush

BTL - Samuel Billaud Chablis

$80.00

Crisp and steely, with ethereal citrus, pear, minerality, and salinity

BTL - Koa Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL- Bodega DiamAndes Malbec

$48.00

Dark chocolate and exotic Asian spice; rich, creamy finish

BTL - J. Christopher PN

$64.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon Great balance and robust structure

BTL - Xavier Vins, Cotes du Rhone

$56.00

Blackberry, anise, and white pepper; deeply concentrated and vibrant

BTL - Langhe Rosso

$56.00

Cherry, cranberry, and raspberry, with enticing spice and earthiness

BTL- Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$76.00

beautiful dark ruby color, bouquet, red ripe berries

BTL - Ransom Wine Co. PN

$80.00Out of stock

Elegant with vibrant acidity and fine tannins

BTL - Lemelson PN

$58.00

BTL - Gran Passione, Prosecco Rose

$56.00

Subtle florals with strawberry, cut apples, pears, and raspberry

BTL - Birichino, Vin Gris

$56.00

Silky and energetic; tangerine, honeydew, and fresh berries

BTL - Cremant De Bourgonge

$64.00

Richly complex and creamy with white peach; super clean and bright

BTL - Indigenous, Prosecco

$44.00

Lemon, green apple, and biscuit; extra dry with racy acidity

Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Classic Lager

Sapporo Light

$7.00

Lager

Kirin Light

$7.00

Lager

Yoho Brewing Wednesday Cat

$11.00Out of stock

Belgian Style White Ale

Kawaba Pearl Pilsner

$11.00

Rice Pilsner

Hitachino Yuzu

$11.00Out of stock

Citrus Lager

Moody Tongue Lychee IPA

$9.00

American IPA

Eichigo Rice Lager

$11.00Out of stock

Hitachino White Ale

$11.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.

Website

Location

230 West Erie street, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar image
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar image

Map
