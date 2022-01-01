Sushi & Japanese
Barbeque
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
687 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.
Location
230 West Erie street, Chicago, IL 60654
Gallery