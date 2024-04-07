O.A.K Pizza - Uniontown
142 east Fayette street
Uniontown, PA 15401
- Margherita Pizza
Hand tossed pizza dough. Topped with red sauce, Sliced tomatoes, Fresh mozzerella, and basil.
- Bacon Cheddar
Hand tossed pizza dough, topped with red sauce, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, and bacon.
- BBQ Chicken
Hand tossed pizza dough, Topped with BBQ Sauce, Cheddar cheese, Mozzarella cheese, Grilled Chicken, and lite red onions
- Buffalo Chicken
Hand tossed dough topped with mild sauce, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and served with a side of ranch.
- Carnivore
Hand tossed dough topped with red sauce , mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ground beef, and ham.
- Chicken Rancher
Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, fresh cut fries, and served with a side ranch.
- Chipotle Chicken
Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mozzarella cheese, crispy chicken, pineapple, and drizzled with chipotle ranch.
- Deluxe
Hand tossed pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms.
- Hawaiian
Hand tossed pizza topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, bacon, pineapple, and ham
- Pierogi
Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mashed potato’s, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and light onions.
- Steak Rancher
Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mozzarella cheese, seasoned steak, hand cut fries, and served with a side of ranch.
- Spicy Chicken Pickle
Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mozzarella cheese, pickles, crispy chicken, drizzled with hot sauce, and served with a side of ranch.
- Taco Pizza
Hand tossed dough topped with red sauce, taco meat, tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and black olives. It’s baked and finished with tomato’s, lettuce and served with a side of taco sauce/ sour cream.
- Triple Pepperoni
Hand tossed dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, a generous layer of pepperoni, and topped with a sprinkle of extra cheese.
- White Pie
Our hand tossed dough, brushed with Garlic butter sauce then topped with cheese, tomatoes, and basil.
- Veggie
Hand tossed dough topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, green peppers, black olives, and banana peppers.
- Pickle Pie
Just how it sounds! Hand tossed dough topped with Butter & Garlic, mozzarella cheese, a generous heap of pickles, and served with a side of ranch.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Hand tossed dough topped with handmade ranch, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, and bacon.
- The Mad Pie
Our hand tossed dough rolled in sesame seeds, topped with red sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and sausage then drizzled with mikes hot honey. Our newest favorite pizza!