Brewpubs & Breweries

Uniontown Brewing Co.

117 Reviews

$$

105 West Main Street

Ashland, OH 44805

Popular Items

1815 Chicken on Naan
Cheese Curds
Fried Pierogies

Take Away Brew

32oz CROWLER CAN 1850 Stout #1

32oz CROWLER CAN 1850 Stout #1

$11.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Jail Hill Cream Ale #2

$9.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Sampsel House Kolsch #3

$9.00
32oz CROWLER CAN Local 1386 Amber Ale #4

32oz CROWLER CAN Local 1386 Amber Ale #4

$9.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Uniontown IPA #5

$9.00

32oz CROWLER CAN OMG #6

$10.00
32oz CROWLER CAN Ashland IPA #7

32oz CROWLER CAN Ashland IPA #7

$11.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Center Run IPA #9

$11.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Legends Pumpkin Ale

$12.00
32oz CROWLER CAN Hemingway Hefeweizen

32oz CROWLER CAN Hemingway Hefeweizen

$10.00
32oz CROWLER CAN Talk Box Prickly Pear Sour

32oz CROWLER CAN Talk Box Prickly Pear Sour

$11.00

32oz CROWLER CAN Keep Sweet Dubbel

$11.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Peanut Butter Root Beer Float

$8.00

Blueberry Rum Smash

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00
Pineapple Daiquiri - Crafthouse Cocktails

Pineapple Daiquiri - Crafthouse Cocktails

$8.00
Moscow Mule - Crafthouse Cocktails

Moscow Mule - Crafthouse Cocktails

$8.00
Paloma - Crafthouse Cocktails

Paloma - Crafthouse Cocktails

$8.00

Bourbon Cream

$8.00

Pumpkin Scotchie

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Cocktail

$8.00

Chocolate S'Mores

$8.00

RED BLOOD BAG - WATERMELON/BERRY

$9.00

WITCHES BREW SYRINGE (GREEN) - KIWI STRAWBERRY

$5.00

ORANGE SCREAM SYRINGE (ORANGE)

$5.00

Pineapple Ginger Margarita

$8.00

Mango Chili Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00

Lime Margarita

$8.00
Blackberry Margarita

Blackberry Margarita

$8.00

Starters

Finger Steak

Finger Steak

$10.00

5oz breaded sirloin strips served with house-made creole mustard

Pub Cheese Twist

Pub Cheese Twist

$12.00

Large German style pretzel filled with 1386 Amber Ale pub cheese served with sweet and spicy pickles and house-made creole mustard

Spicy Tots

Spicy Tots

$10.00

House-made tots served with house-made ranch

Fresh Pork Rinds

Fresh Pork Rinds

$8.00

Choice of plain, hot sauce or BBQ

Fried Pierogies

$8.00

Pierogies fried golden brown served with a house-made zesty cajun sauce

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.00

Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with creamy dill sauce

Meatball Platter

$10.00

House-made meatballs with house marinara house, covered with shaved parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Golden fried Brussel sprouts on top of our house-made creole with a sweet and tangy glaze and shaved parmesan, Romano & asiago cheese.

Pub Sliders

2 Sliders

$12.00

Pick 2 sliders with a choice of one side.

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken with pickled onion, melted swiss, and leaf lettuce.

Fried Chicken

$6.00

Marinated in our Jail Hill Cream Ale and lightly breaded, with dill pickle, leaf lettuce, and mayo on a pull apart cheddar roll.

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Slow roasted pork and BBQ sauce, topped with house slaw, on a pretzel roll.

Drunken Fish

$6.00Out of stock

IPA Beer battered perch with leaf lettuce, pickles, and spicy tartar.

Hamburger

$6.00

Classic pub burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle.

Cheeseburger

$6.00

Classic pub burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle. Add cheddar, Monterey, swiss, smoked gouda, or American cheese

Italian Slider

$6.00

Hand-packed sausage patty, grilled salami, leaf lettuce, Italian mayo, tomato and banana peppers

Meatball Slider

$6.00

House-made meatball covered in house-made marinara, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan blend.

Brewpub Fare

UBC Burger

UBC Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion, thick sliced bacon, fried egg, and house slaw. Served with your choice of side.

Jupiter Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger, smoked gouda, grilled Tuscan porchetta, pesto mayo, red onion and romaine. Served with your choice of side.

South Street Chicken

$13.00

Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, smoked gouda, tomato, thick cut bacon, salami, fresh basil, pesto mayo and leaf lettuce (served as a sandwich) with a choice of side.

Main Street Portobello

$10.00

Grilled marinated Portobello cap topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Served with a choice of side.

1815 Chicken on Naan

1815 Chicken on Naan

$12.00

Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, matchstick carrots, roasted red and yellow peppers, topped with pesto mayo on warm naan. Served with your choice of side.

Gilberts BBQ 1/2 Rack Ribs

$13.00

St. Louis style 1/2 rack of ribs with a choices of side.

Gilberts BBQ Full Rack Ribs

$24.00

St. Louis style Full rack of ribs with a choices of side.

Home Co. Pastrami

Home Co. Pastrami

$12.00

Pastrami piled high, fresh-cut fries, melted provolone, ribboned purple & green cabbage slaw and tomato on toasted sesame bread. (Served without a side)

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb. burger covered in pulled pork, house slaw, BBQ sauce, fried jalapenos & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side.

BURGER BUILD

$12.00

Choose your toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and choice of cheese. Served with a choice of side.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 hand-dipped and breaded buttermilk chicken tenders served with house-made ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of side.

Portobello Sandwich

$11.00

Our house marinated bella cap grilled with pickled onion, tomato, leaf lettuce, fresh mozzarella and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.

Fresco Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, cheddar cheese, house-made pico de gallo, bacon, avocado, and a roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun. Choice of side: fresh cut fries, house salad, house slaw, house chips

Black & Brew Burger

$14.00

Our 1/2 lb. blackened burger covered in blue cheese and smothered in house-made 1850 Stout bacon and onion jam. Served with a choice of side.

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Our house-made mac & cheese smothered in pulled pork and BBQ sauce. Topped with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion. (Served without a side)

Black Bean & Corn Burger

Black Bean & Corn Burger

$12.00

House-made black bean and roasted corn burger, topped with cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, avocado, and roasted red pepper aioli. (Can be substituted for any full size sandwich).

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House-made mac & cheese tossed with house buffalo sauce and Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken.

Salmon Patty

$13.00

Grilled salmon patty, arugula, cucumber, tomato, tzatziki sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of side: fresh cut fries, house salad, house slaw, house chips

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

3 house-made meatballs, house marinara, and provolone cheese toasted on a hoagie roll with ribboned basil. Served with a choice of side.

Kids

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

House-made mac & cheese.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Penne Pasta

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Slider

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$6.00

Salads

Grilled Wedge

$10.00

Lightly grilled iceberg wedge, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, crumbled bacon, and red onion.

Brookside Salad

Brookside Salad

$11.00

Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion, black olives, cucumber, fried banana peppers, romaine and spring mix.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Sliced turkey and ham, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine and mixed greens.

Grilled Cobb Salad

Grilled Cobb Salad

$11.00

Seasonal Menu

Baked Feta

$11.00

Autumn Hummus

$11.00

Fried Pepperoni & Marinara

$8.00

Deep fried crispy sliced pepperoni served with house-made marinara.

Chorizo Stuffed Hungarian Peppers

$11.00

Loaded Chili Cheese Wedges

$10.00

Crispy potato wedges topped with southwest chili, creamy hot pepper cheese and green onion.

Buffalo Wrap & House Chips

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of fried chicken or fried cauliflower tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, diced red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and house-made ranch. Served with house chips.

Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Wrap

Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Wrap

$12.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, avocado, romaine leaf lettuce, diced red onion, sliced tomato and house-made ranch. Served with house chips.

Chicken & Waffle

$13.00

Tender Braised Roast Beef Sandwich & au jus

$13.00

Quinoa & Kale Salad

$11.00

A blend of red & white quinoa, fresh chopped kale tossed in our house-made maple vinaigrette, roasted butternut squash, red onion, dried cranberry, pumpkin seeds & creamy goat cheese.

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Tomato Soup ONLY

$4.50

Roasted tomato & Mushroom Risotto

$11.00
Fried Bologna Sandwich

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$11.00

Thick cut fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard and sweet & spicy pickle relish. Served with house chips.

Chicken, Broccoli & Bacon Flat Bread

$12.00

Shrimp Scampi Flatbread

$12.00

Seasoned shrimp, garlic and butter, topped with provolone, shaved parmesan, asiago and Romano cheeses.

Kitchen Bash Burger

$14.00Out of stock

1/2 lb. burgers created by our kitchen crew! It's a summer burger bash and we'll feature a different burger each week!

Waffle Cake

Waffle Cake

$8.00

Waffle stack with house-made vanilla cream and drizzled house-made bourbon caramel sauce.

Fried Pudding

Fried Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Bread pudding fried golden brown with a dusting of powder sugar and drizzled with house-made bourbon caramel sauce.

5 Wings

5 Wings

$5.00

Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.

10 Wings

10 Wings

$10.00

Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.

15 Wings

15 Wings

$15.00

Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.

Sides

SIDE - FRIES

$3.25

SIDE - CHIPS

$3.25

SIDE - SALAD

$3.25

SIDE - SLAW

$3.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
A full service Brewpub in the heart of downtown Ashland. Uniontown Brewing Co. is located in historic building that pre-dates the Civil War. Look for the iconic Gilbert Furniture sign out front!!

105 West Main Street, Ashland, OH 44805

