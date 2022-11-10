- Home
- /
- Ashland
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Uniontown Brewing Co.
Uniontown Brewing Co.
117 Reviews
$$
105 West Main Street
Ashland, OH 44805
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Take Away Brew
32oz CROWLER CAN 1850 Stout #1
32oz CROWLER CAN Jail Hill Cream Ale #2
32oz CROWLER CAN Sampsel House Kolsch #3
32oz CROWLER CAN Local 1386 Amber Ale #4
32oz CROWLER CAN Uniontown IPA #5
32oz CROWLER CAN OMG #6
32oz CROWLER CAN Ashland IPA #7
32oz CROWLER CAN Center Run IPA #9
32oz CROWLER CAN Legends Pumpkin Ale
32oz CROWLER CAN Hemingway Hefeweizen
32oz CROWLER CAN Talk Box Prickly Pear Sour
32oz CROWLER CAN Keep Sweet Dubbel
Seasonal Cocktails
Peanut Butter Root Beer Float
Blueberry Rum Smash
Long Island Iced Tea
Pineapple Daiquiri - Crafthouse Cocktails
Moscow Mule - Crafthouse Cocktails
Paloma - Crafthouse Cocktails
Bourbon Cream
Pumpkin Scotchie
Cinnamon Toast Cocktail
Chocolate S'Mores
RED BLOOD BAG - WATERMELON/BERRY
WITCHES BREW SYRINGE (GREEN) - KIWI STRAWBERRY
ORANGE SCREAM SYRINGE (ORANGE)
Pineapple Ginger Margarita
Mango Chili Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Lime Margarita
Blackberry Margarita
Starters
Finger Steak
5oz breaded sirloin strips served with house-made creole mustard
Pub Cheese Twist
Large German style pretzel filled with 1386 Amber Ale pub cheese served with sweet and spicy pickles and house-made creole mustard
Spicy Tots
House-made tots served with house-made ranch
Fresh Pork Rinds
Choice of plain, hot sauce or BBQ
Fried Pierogies
Pierogies fried golden brown served with a house-made zesty cajun sauce
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded white cheddar curds served with creamy dill sauce
Meatball Platter
House-made meatballs with house marinara house, covered with shaved parmesan, Romano, and asiago cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Brussel Sprouts
Golden fried Brussel sprouts on top of our house-made creole with a sweet and tangy glaze and shaved parmesan, Romano & asiago cheese.
Pub Sliders
2 Sliders
Pick 2 sliders with a choice of one side.
Grilled Chicken
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken with pickled onion, melted swiss, and leaf lettuce.
Fried Chicken
Marinated in our Jail Hill Cream Ale and lightly breaded, with dill pickle, leaf lettuce, and mayo on a pull apart cheddar roll.
Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pork and BBQ sauce, topped with house slaw, on a pretzel roll.
Drunken Fish
IPA Beer battered perch with leaf lettuce, pickles, and spicy tartar.
Hamburger
Classic pub burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle.
Cheeseburger
Classic pub burger, leaf lettuce, tomato, onion, and dill pickle. Add cheddar, Monterey, swiss, smoked gouda, or American cheese
Italian Slider
Hand-packed sausage patty, grilled salami, leaf lettuce, Italian mayo, tomato and banana peppers
Meatball Slider
House-made meatball covered in house-made marinara, fresh basil, and shaved parmesan blend.
Brewpub Fare
UBC Burger
1/2 lb. burger, cheddar cheese, crispy fried onion, thick sliced bacon, fried egg, and house slaw. Served with your choice of side.
Jupiter Burger
1/2 lb. burger, smoked gouda, grilled Tuscan porchetta, pesto mayo, red onion and romaine. Served with your choice of side.
South Street Chicken
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, smoked gouda, tomato, thick cut bacon, salami, fresh basil, pesto mayo and leaf lettuce (served as a sandwich) with a choice of side.
Main Street Portobello
Grilled marinated Portobello cap topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil. Served with a choice of side.
1815 Chicken on Naan
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, matchstick carrots, roasted red and yellow peppers, topped with pesto mayo on warm naan. Served with your choice of side.
Gilberts BBQ 1/2 Rack Ribs
St. Louis style 1/2 rack of ribs with a choices of side.
Gilberts BBQ Full Rack Ribs
St. Louis style Full rack of ribs with a choices of side.
Home Co. Pastrami
Pastrami piled high, fresh-cut fries, melted provolone, ribboned purple & green cabbage slaw and tomato on toasted sesame bread. (Served without a side)
BBQ Burger
1/2 lb. burger covered in pulled pork, house slaw, BBQ sauce, fried jalapenos & cheddar cheese on a pretzel bun. Served with your choice of side.
BURGER BUILD
Choose your toppings: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and choice of cheese. Served with a choice of side.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
3 hand-dipped and breaded buttermilk chicken tenders served with house-made ranch, honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Served with a choice of side.
Portobello Sandwich
Our house marinated bella cap grilled with pickled onion, tomato, leaf lettuce, fresh mozzarella and roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a choice of side.
Fresco Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk fried chicken breast with lettuce, cheddar cheese, house-made pico de gallo, bacon, avocado, and a roasted red pepper aioli on a brioche bun. Choice of side: fresh cut fries, house salad, house slaw, house chips
Black & Brew Burger
Our 1/2 lb. blackened burger covered in blue cheese and smothered in house-made 1850 Stout bacon and onion jam. Served with a choice of side.
BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Our house-made mac & cheese smothered in pulled pork and BBQ sauce. Topped with crumbled bacon, cheddar cheese and green onion. (Served without a side)
Black Bean & Corn Burger
House-made black bean and roasted corn burger, topped with cheddar cheese, leaf lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, avocado, and roasted red pepper aioli. (Can be substituted for any full size sandwich).
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
House-made mac & cheese tossed with house buffalo sauce and Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated chicken.
Salmon Patty
Grilled salmon patty, arugula, cucumber, tomato, tzatziki sauce on a brioche bun with your choice of side: fresh cut fries, house salad, house slaw, house chips
Meatball Sub
3 house-made meatballs, house marinara, and provolone cheese toasted on a hoagie roll with ribboned basil. Served with a choice of side.
Kids
Salads
Grilled Wedge
Lightly grilled iceberg wedge, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, crumbled bacon, and red onion.
Brookside Salad
Jail Hill Cream Ale marinated grilled chicken, feta cheese, red onion, black olives, cucumber, fried banana peppers, romaine and spring mix.
Chef Salad
Sliced turkey and ham, hard boiled egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine and mixed greens.
Grilled Cobb Salad
Seasonal Menu
Baked Feta
Autumn Hummus
Fried Pepperoni & Marinara
Deep fried crispy sliced pepperoni served with house-made marinara.
Chorizo Stuffed Hungarian Peppers
Loaded Chili Cheese Wedges
Crispy potato wedges topped with southwest chili, creamy hot pepper cheese and green onion.
Buffalo Wrap & House Chips
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of fried chicken or fried cauliflower tossed in house-made buffalo sauce, iceberg lettuce, diced red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese and house-made ranch. Served with house chips.
Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Wrap
Flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, crumbled bacon, avocado, romaine leaf lettuce, diced red onion, sliced tomato and house-made ranch. Served with house chips.
Chicken & Waffle
Tender Braised Roast Beef Sandwich & au jus
Quinoa & Kale Salad
A blend of red & white quinoa, fresh chopped kale tossed in our house-made maple vinaigrette, roasted butternut squash, red onion, dried cranberry, pumpkin seeds & creamy goat cheese.
Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese
Tomato Soup ONLY
Roasted tomato & Mushroom Risotto
Fried Bologna Sandwich
Thick cut fried bologna, American cheese, yellow mustard and sweet & spicy pickle relish. Served with house chips.
Chicken, Broccoli & Bacon Flat Bread
Shrimp Scampi Flatbread
Seasoned shrimp, garlic and butter, topped with provolone, shaved parmesan, asiago and Romano cheeses.
Kitchen Bash Burger
1/2 lb. burgers created by our kitchen crew! It's a summer burger bash and we'll feature a different burger each week!
Waffle Cake
Waffle stack with house-made vanilla cream and drizzled house-made bourbon caramel sauce.
Fried Pudding
Bread pudding fried golden brown with a dusting of powder sugar and drizzled with house-made bourbon caramel sauce.
5 Wings
Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.
10 Wings
Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.
15 Wings
Only on Wednesdays!! Choose Wet Sauce or Dry Rub.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
A full service Brewpub in the heart of downtown Ashland. Uniontown Brewing Co. is located in historic building that pre-dates the Civil War. Look for the iconic Gilbert Furniture sign out front!!
105 West Main Street, Ashland, OH 44805