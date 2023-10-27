- Home
Brewpubs & Breweries
Unionville Brewing Co. LLC 24333 Narrow Gauge Rd
No reviews yet
24333 Narrow Gauge Rd
Unionville, VA 22567
APPS
Pretzel
Garlic Sticks
WINGS
Cheesy Bread
Old Bay Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Chicken Tenders
SUBS
5" SUBS
5" - ( BYO )
$6.50
5" - 522 & 20
$12.00
5" - Battlefield Club
$12.00
5" - Chicken Parm
$12.00
5" - Chicken Salad
$12.00
5" - Dinero
$12.00
5" - Drifter
$12.00
5" - Engine 21
$12.00
5" - Free Bird
$12.00
5" - Gramps
$12.00
5" - Italian Job
$12.00
5" - Meatball
$12.00
5" - Micky
$12.00
5" - Mini Me
$12.00
5" - Montpelier
$12.00
5" - Mutha Trucker
$12.00
5" - New Yorker
$12.00
5" - Reuben
$12.00
5" - Steak And Cheese
$12.00
5" - Sunken Road
$12.00
5" - Unionville Club
$12.00
5" - Where's the Beef
$12.00
5" - Wilderness Run
$12.00
9" SUBS
9" - ( BYO )
$8.50
9" - 522 & 20
$14.00
9" - Battlefield Club
$14.00
9" - Chicken Parm
$14.00
9" - Chicken Salad
$14.00
9" - Dinero
$14.00
9" - Drifter
$14.00
9" - Engine 21
$14.00
9" - Free Bird
$14.00
9" - Gramps
$14.00
9" - Italian Job
$14.00
9" - Meatball
$14.00
9" - Micky
$14.00
9" - Mini Me
$14.00
9" - Montpelier
$14.00
9" - New Yorker
$14.00
9" - Reuben
$14.00
9" - Steak And Cheese
$14.00
9" - Sunken Road
$14.00
9" - Unionville Club
$14.00
9" - Where's the Beef
$14.00
9" - Mutha Trucker
$14.00
9" Wilderness Run
$14.00
18" SUBS
18" - ( BYO )
$14.50
18" - 522 & 20
$20.00
18" - Battlefield Club
$20.00
18" - Chicken Parm
$20.00
18" - Chicken Salad
$20.00
18" - Dinero
$20.00
18" - Drifter
$20.00
18" - Engine 21
$20.00
18" - Free Bird
$20.00
18" - Gramps
$20.00
18" - Italian Job
$20.00
18" - Meatball
$20.00
18" - Micky
$20.00
18" - Mini Me
$20.00
18" - Montpelier
$20.00
18" - New Yorker
$20.00
18" - Reuben
$20.00
18" - Steak And Cheese
$20.00
18" - Sunken Road
$20.00
18" - Unionville Club
$20.00
18" - Where's the Beef
$20.00
18" - Mutha Trucker
$20.00
18" Wilderness Run
$20.00
SANDWICH
SW - ( BYO )
$10.00
SW - 522 & 20
$10.00
SW - Battlefield Club
$10.00
SW - Chicken Parm
$10.00
SW - Chicken Salad
$10.00
SW - Dinero
$10.00
SW - Drifter
$10.00
SW - Engine 21
$10.00
SW - Free Bird
$10.00
SW - Gramps
$10.00
SW - Italian Job
$10.00
SW - Meatball
$10.00
SW - Micky
$10.00
SW - Mini Me
$10.00
SW - Montpelier
$10.00
SW - New Yorker
$10.00
SW - Ruben
$10.00
SW - Sunken Road
$10.00
SW - Unionville Club
$10.00
SW - Where's the Beef
$10.00
SW - Wilderness Run
$10.00
PIZZA
HAND TOSSED
HT - ( BYO )
$10.00
HT - Bacon Cheese Burger
$20.00
HT - Bitchin' BBQ
$18.00
HT - Buffalo Chicken Dip
$20.00
HT - Cheese
$10.00
HT - Chicken Alfredo & Spinach
$20.00
HT - Chicken Bacon Ranch
$18.00
HT - Full Monte Meat Lovers
$19.00
HT - SB Meat Lovers
$20.00
HT - Ham Bacon & Pineapple
$18.00
HT - Jimmy The Greek
$18.00
HT - SB Loaded Greek
$20.00
HT - Murder Hornet
$18.00
HT - NY Style White
$16.00
HT - Pepp, Meatball & Bacon
$18.00
HT - Pepp, Sausage & Mushrooms
$18.00
HT - Pepperoni
$12.00
HT - Philly Steak & Cheese
$18.00
HT - Pork Carnitas
$18.00
HT - Red Supreme
$19.00
HT - Unionville Supreme
$20.00
HT - SB Supreme
$20.00
HT - Veggie
$18.00
THIN CRUST
TC - ( BYO )
$10.00
TC - Bacon Cheese Burger
$20.00
TC - Bitchin' BBQ
$18.00
TC - Buffalo Chicken Dip
$20.00
TC - Cheese Pizza
$10.00
TC - Chicken Alfredo & Spinach
$20.00
TC - Chicken Bacon Ranch
$18.00
TC - Full Monte Meat Lovers
$19.00
TC - SB Meat Lovers
$20.00
TC - Ham Bacon & Pineapple
$18.00
TC - Jimmy The Greek
$18.00
TC - SB Loaded Greek
$20.00
TC - Murder Hornet
$18.00
TC - NY Style White
$16.00
TC - Pepp, Meatball & Bacon
$18.00
TC - Pepp, Sausage & Mushroom
$18.00
TC - Pepperoni
$12.00
TC - Philly De'Lux
$18.00
TC - Pork Carnitas
$18.00
TC - Red Supreme
$19.00
TC - Unionville Supreme
$20.00
TC - SB Supreme
$20.00
TC - Veggie
$18.00
CALZONES & ROLLS
DESSERTS
Show me the Bunz
Apple Strudel
NON ALCOHOLIC
SODA
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Dr Pepper
$2.50
Honest
$4.00
Juice
$3.00
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Pure Leaf Unsweet
$4.00
Rootbeer
$2.50
Snaple
$4.00
Sprite
$2.50
Arizona
$4.00
Virgin TJ
$4.00
Water
$3.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Lemonade
$2.50
Black Rifle 300
$5.00
Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Orange
$2.50
Club Soda
$1.50
Tonic Water
$1.50
ICE
Bag of Ice
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
24333 Narrow Gauge Rd, Unionville, VA 22567
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
