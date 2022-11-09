A map showing the location of Unique Eat's 3100 S Durango Suite 100View gallery

Unique Eat's 3100 S Durango Suite 100

3100 S Durango Suite 100

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Classic Build Your Own
Reuben
Asian Chicken Salad

Breakfast Classics

Classic

$15.00

Three eggs any way, choice of 3 strips of Bacon, Sausage,(Italian, Veggie, Country Pork, Kielbasa) or Fresh Baked Brown sugar glazed ham and house potatoes

The Junior

$12.00

Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Three eggs any way, Choice Ribeye with House Potatoes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Three large fluffy hotcakes served with 2 Strips of Bacon or Choice of Sausage(Italian, Veggie, Country Pork, Kielbasa) or Fresh Baked Brown Sugar Glazed Ham

French Toast

$13.00

Rich and delicious Brioche French Toast, Served with whipped cream and fresh strawberries

Steak and Eggs Special

$6.99

Egg Dishes

Chef's Omelet of the Day

$14.00

Chef's choice of fresh ingredients served with House Potatoes

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Dominics signature shredded hash mixed with Artisan House-made corned beef, Carmelized poblanosad Onions and House Potatoes topped with Two poached eggs

Lumberjack Omelet

$15.00

A Three egg Omelet with Ham, Sausage, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheddar and House Potatoes

Mediterranean Omelet

$14.00

A Three egg Omelet with Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta, and House Potatoes

Cheese and Spinach Omelet

$14.00

Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Sauteed spinach topped with Avocado and House Potatoes

A La Carte

Yogurt Parfait Creme Brulee

$7.00

Yogurt layered with Granola and fresh berries with Caramelized sugar

House Potatoes

$5.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Bacon (3 strips)

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

House made Chicken Sausage, Sauteed spinach, Jalapeno Bacon, Carmelized onions, One egg any way, Provolone cheese on a Brioche bun

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Grilled Ciabatta, Organic crushed avocado, fresh Arugula, Radicchio, sliced radish, sea salt

Nutella Toast

$10.00

Organic multi-grain toast with Nutella and sliced bananas

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$6.00

A Healthy mix of fresh seasonal fruit

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Jalapeno Bacon 3 Strips

$5.00

1 Egg

$3.00

1 Slice of Toast

$2.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side of House Salad

$6.00

One Pancake

$4.00

Bowl of Grits

$4.00

Vegan Cheese

$3.00

Gluten Free Toast or Bread

$2.00

Side Meatball

$3.00

Waffle

$5.00

Pepper Relish

$1.25

Sausage Gravy

$5.75

Half French Toast

$6.75

Child Pasta

$7.00

Single blueberry Ricotta Pancake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.75

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.75

Xtra Cheese

$2.75

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Biscotti

$2.75

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & our Legendary Hollandaise on a homemade English muffin with House Potatoes

California Benedict

$16.00

Veggie sausage, roasted Portobello, roasted tomato, avocado with 2poached eggs and Hollandaise with House Potatoes

Amore Italiano!

$16.00

House made Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, 2 poached eggs, s;icy Vodka sauce on fresh Ciabatta bread with House Potatoes

Viva Mexico!

$16.00

Fresh Chorizo,sauteed spinach, black beans, 2 poached eggs, salsa verde, Crema on Homemade Jalapeno cornbread with House Potatoes

Chef's Favorites

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Torn fried corn tortillas simmered in salsa verde with roasted shredded chicken, topped with Cotija cheese, Two eggs any way, Mexican crema, cilantro served with refried beans

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way

Huevos Rancheros

$16.00

Fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, Two eggs any way, Sala Rojo, salsa verde, topped with Cotija cheese, sliced avocado and Pico de Gallo with House Potatoes

Tortitas De Papa Con Huevo

$14.00

Thin Omelet stuffed with house made mashed potatoes, topped with warm salsa, crema served with refried beans

Eggs In Purgatory

$13.00

Spicy Puttanesca sauce, olives, tomato and spinach with two poached eggs in sauce werved with toasted Artisan bread

Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes

$14.00

Light fluffy pancakes filled with fresh organic blueberries and creamy Ricotta dusted with powered sugar and strawberries

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

Fresh made tender waffles with crispy fried chicken

Cochinita Pibil Hash

$14.00

12 hour slow roasted Yucatan style marinated pulled pork, House Potatoes, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro Served with Two eggs any way

Biscuit and Gravy

$12.00

Homemade buttermilk biscuit with our Country sausage gravy

Drinks and Coffee

Iced or Hot Blended Caramel Latte

$6.95+

Iced or Hot Blended Mocha Latte

$6.95+

Iced or Hot Blended Hazelnut Latte

$6.95+

Iced or Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.95+

Iced or Hot Blended White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$6.95+

Iced or Hot Blended Caramel Mocha Latte

$6.95+

Moroccan Spice Latte

$4.95+

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Affogato

$6.95

Horghata Latte

$4.95+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Hazelnut Divinity

$4.95+

Honey Latte

$4.95+

Milk

$5.00

Kids Drink

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cold Brew

$7.75+

Homemade cold brew, peanut butter, chia seed, banana, cinnamon, ice and Agave

Lean & Green

$7.75+

Coconut water, spinach, mint, green grapes, lemon, hemp seed, ice

Avocado Bliss

$7.75+

Avocado, almond milk, spinach, mango, lime, chia seed, Agave, ice

Coffee Date

$7.75+

Homemade cold brew, banana, rolled oats, dates, vanilla, almond milk, chia seeds, ice

Peppermint Chip

$7.75+

Cashew milk, banana, spinach, mint, Agave, peppermint, cocoa nibs, macha and ice

Ah-Sign-Ee

$9.00+

Acai, coconut water, banana, blueberries, CamuCamu, chia seeds and ice

Keto Smoothie

$9.00+

Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, coconut milk, baby spinach and ice

Pina Colada

$9.00+

Banana, pineapple, coconut milk, honey and ice

Peachy Mango

$9.00+

Peaches, magoes, banana, turmeric, ginger and ice

Smoothies

Acai Bowls

Coco Loco

$12.00

Strawberry, blueberry, granola, coconut shavings & honey

Tropical Honey

$12.00

Pineapple, banana, granola, strawberry, kiwi & honey

COMING SOON !! Assorted Pastries and Bagels

Cheesecake

$3.50

Biscotti

$1.50

Assorted Muffins

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$3.50

Danish's

$3.50

Bagels

$2.50

BEER

Bud

$6.00

Bud light

$6.00

Modello

$6.00

Modello Negra

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

805

$6.00

Guiness

$7.00

Nitro Guiness

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Michelada

$10.00

WINE GLASS

House Red

$14.00

House White

$14.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta 3 Ways

$10.00

Toasted bread, tomato bruschetta, eggplant coponata, wild mushrooms

Dominic's Famous Wings

$15.00

Jumbo fried wings in your choice of our housemade sauce

Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio with Burrata

$15.95

Thin sliced Heirloom tomoto drizzled with Extra VirginOlive Oil, sea salt, cracked black pepper, fresh oregano, andtopped with fresh baked Pita

Hummas Plate

$12.00

Traditional Hummus, olives, carrots, celery, cucumbers with fresh baked Pita

Meatballs

$12.00

Dominic's homemade meatballs simmered in Marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella

COMING SOON ON THE MENU !! Cheese Board

Chef's choice of the day! Enjoy 4 delicious pieces of cheese with assorted crackers, dried fruits and nuts.

Ceviche De Cameron

$15.95

White shrimp, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro

COMING SOON ON THE MENU Taco's

$4.50

Salads

House Salad

$12.95

Romaine, mixed greens, fresh Mozzarella, red onion, cucumbers, tomato in House Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Romaine, fresh Parmesan, seasoned croutons, and black pepperCaesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, radicchio, fresh peas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Provolone, fresh organic basil, House Vinaigrette dressing, oven-roasted tomatoes, salami

Asian Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, bell peppers, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, Asian dressing

Arugula and Beet Salad

$15.95

Wild arugula, organic beets, shaved fennel, radicchio, little gems, tomatoes, cilantro, almonds, mint, scallions, and Meyer Lemon dressing

Green Bean Salad

$14.95

Steamed haricot verts, Hierloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, fresh basil, fresh mint, fresh Mozzarella tossed in Extra Virgin Olive oil and Balsamic Vinegar

Thai Beef Salad

$15.95

Romaine, beef tenderloin, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, fresh red chilies, fresh mnt, cilantro and thai basil with Thai dressing

Sandwiches

Classic Cheese Burger

$16.95

Premium juicy ground beef, cooked to perfection,Our Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on fresh Brioche bun

Reuben

$14.95

Slow roasted corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on rye bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant

Grilled Chicken BLT

$14.95

Juicy seared chicken breast with fresh lettuce, Heirloom tomato, red onion, avocado, Applewood bacon, and mayo on a Brioche bun

Grilled Veggie

$14.95

Grilled Portabella, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, Heirloom tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli on Brioche bun

Torta De Pibil

$14.95

Italian Sub

$14.95

Salami, hot capicola,pepperoni, prosciutto, Provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, Heirloom tomato, pepper relish, Oil and Vinegar on a sub roll

Pastrami

$14.95

House roasted pastrami, shredded lettuce, thinly slicedred onion, sliced Heirloom tomato, spicy dijon mustard

Classic Grilled Cheese and Roasted Tomato Soup

$11.00

Classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a bowl of tomato soup

Soups

Roasted Tomato Basil CUP

$5.00

Slow roasted tomatoes simmered withfresh basil, garlic, onions, estra virgin olive oil blended until smooth

Roasted Tomato Basil Bowl

$8.00

Cioppino

$24.00

Hearty fishermans stew, cooked with shrimp,crab mussels, clams, calamari, white fish in a rich tomato broth with wine and butter

Soup of the Day CUP

$5.00

Chef's choice prepared with the freshest ingredients

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Pizza

Classic Build Your Own

$11.00

Choice of pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Chicken, Roasted peppers, Green peppers, Onions, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Spinach, Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese

The Butcher

$16.00

Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, pepperoni, meatballs, Itaian sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hot capicola

Don Domenico(International Traditional Pizza of the Year)

$16.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green peppers, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, black olives, blend of imported cheese

Wild Mushrooms and Spinch

$14.00

Parmesan cream sauce, imported cheese blend, sauteed with mushrooms, suateed fresh spinach, sprinkled with black truffle cheese

Respect The South

$14.00

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, imported cheese blend, caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, crispy onion straws, fresh cilantro

Hail To The Farmer

$14.00

Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, black olives, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, green bell peppers, fresh sliced Heirloom tomato

Dominic Diavola

$13.00

Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, hot capivola, blend of hot, sweet, pickled and fresh peppers

Pasta

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.95

Thin spaghetti tossed in our Marinara suace with homemade meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine noodles tossed in our creamy Parmesan cheese sauce

Angel Hair Pasta Lemon Cream Sauce

$15.95

Angel hair pasta tossed in our Lemon Cream sauce

Baked Ziti

$15.95

Ziti noodles tossed in Marinara sauce topped with Ricotta cheese and a blend of imported cheese and baked until golden

Angel Hair With Vegetable Pesto Cream Sauce

$15.95

Angel hair pasta cooke Al Dente with sauteed fresh veggies and pesto cream sauce

Angel Hair With Tomato and Artichokes

$15.95

Angel hair pasta cooked Al Dente with cherry tomatoes and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce

Wild Mushroom Fettucine

$15.95

Fettuccine pasta cooked Al Dente tossed with a blend of wild mushrooms in a Porcini cream sauce and zest of lemon

Vegetarian

Pasta Verde

$15.95

Super green pasta made of fresh veggies tossed in Dominic's Marinara sauce