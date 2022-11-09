Unique Eat's 3100 S Durango Suite 100
3100 S Durango Suite 100
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Popular Items
Breakfast Classics
Classic
Three eggs any way, choice of 3 strips of Bacon, Sausage,(Italian, Veggie, Country Pork, Kielbasa) or Fresh Baked Brown sugar glazed ham and house potatoes
The Junior
Two eggs any way, Choice of 2 Strips of Bacon or Sausage Links,, and House Potatoes
Steak and Eggs
Three eggs any way, Choice Ribeye with House Potatoes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Three large fluffy hotcakes served with 2 Strips of Bacon or Choice of Sausage(Italian, Veggie, Country Pork, Kielbasa) or Fresh Baked Brown Sugar Glazed Ham
French Toast
Rich and delicious Brioche French Toast, Served with whipped cream and fresh strawberries
Steak and Eggs Special
Egg Dishes
Chef's Omelet of the Day
Chef's choice of fresh ingredients served with House Potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Dominics signature shredded hash mixed with Artisan House-made corned beef, Carmelized poblanosad Onions and House Potatoes topped with Two poached eggs
Lumberjack Omelet
A Three egg Omelet with Ham, Sausage, Spinach, Mushrooms, Cheddar and House Potatoes
Mediterranean Omelet
A Three egg Omelet with Roasted Red Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta, and House Potatoes
Cheese and Spinach Omelet
Mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, Sauteed spinach topped with Avocado and House Potatoes
A La Carte
Yogurt Parfait Creme Brulee
Yogurt layered with Granola and fresh berries with Caramelized sugar
House Potatoes
Sausage Links
Bacon (3 strips)
Breakfast Sandwich
House made Chicken Sausage, Sauteed spinach, Jalapeno Bacon, Carmelized onions, One egg any way, Provolone cheese on a Brioche bun
Avocado Toast
Grilled Ciabatta, Organic crushed avocado, fresh Arugula, Radicchio, sliced radish, sea salt
Nutella Toast
Organic multi-grain toast with Nutella and sliced bananas
Fresh Fruit Bowl
A Healthy mix of fresh seasonal fruit
Fresh Fruit Cup
Jalapeno Bacon 3 Strips
1 Egg
1 Slice of Toast
Side Fries
Side of House Salad
One Pancake
Bowl of Grits
Vegan Cheese
Gluten Free Toast or Bread
Side Meatball
Waffle
Pepper Relish
Sausage Gravy
Half French Toast
Child Pasta
Single blueberry Ricotta Pancake
Cheesecake
Hollandaise Sauce
Xtra Cheese
Garlic Bread
Biscotti
Benedicts
Classic Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs & our Legendary Hollandaise on a homemade English muffin with House Potatoes
California Benedict
Veggie sausage, roasted Portobello, roasted tomato, avocado with 2poached eggs and Hollandaise with House Potatoes
Amore Italiano!
House made Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, 2 poached eggs, s;icy Vodka sauce on fresh Ciabatta bread with House Potatoes
Viva Mexico!
Fresh Chorizo,sauteed spinach, black beans, 2 poached eggs, salsa verde, Crema on Homemade Jalapeno cornbread with House Potatoes
Chef's Favorites
Chilaquiles
Torn fried corn tortillas simmered in salsa verde with roasted shredded chicken, topped with Cotija cheese, Two eggs any way, Mexican crema, cilantro served with refried beans
Shrimp and Grits
Southern style cheesy grits loadedwith sauteed shrimp, Andouille sausage, roasted tomatoes, topped with One egg any way
Huevos Rancheros
Fried corn tortillas layered with black beans, Two eggs any way, Sala Rojo, salsa verde, topped with Cotija cheese, sliced avocado and Pico de Gallo with House Potatoes
Tortitas De Papa Con Huevo
Thin Omelet stuffed with house made mashed potatoes, topped with warm salsa, crema served with refried beans
Eggs In Purgatory
Spicy Puttanesca sauce, olives, tomato and spinach with two poached eggs in sauce werved with toasted Artisan bread
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
Light fluffy pancakes filled with fresh organic blueberries and creamy Ricotta dusted with powered sugar and strawberries
Chicken and Waffles
Fresh made tender waffles with crispy fried chicken
Cochinita Pibil Hash
12 hour slow roasted Yucatan style marinated pulled pork, House Potatoes, Cotija cheese, pickled red onions, cilantro Served with Two eggs any way
Biscuit and Gravy
Homemade buttermilk biscuit with our Country sausage gravy
Drinks and Coffee
Coffee/House Roast
Cafe De OLLA
Espresso/Americano
Pana San Pellegrino
Cappuccino
Latte
1 Liter
Mocha
1 Liter
Extra Shot
Tea Hot or Iced
Juice
Soda
20 oz water
Pana Water 1 Liter
San Pellegrino 1 Liter
Macchiato
Coffee Special
Iced or Hot Blended Caramel Latte
Iced or Hot Blended Mocha Latte
Iced or Hot Blended Hazelnut Latte
Iced or Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte
Iced or Hot Blended White Chocolate Mocha Latte
Iced or Hot Blended Caramel Mocha Latte
Moroccan Spice Latte
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Affogato
Horghata Latte
Chai Tea Latte
Hazelnut Divinity
Honey Latte
Milk
Kids Drink
Peanut Butter Cold Brew
Homemade cold brew, peanut butter, chia seed, banana, cinnamon, ice and Agave
Lean & Green
Coconut water, spinach, mint, green grapes, lemon, hemp seed, ice
Avocado Bliss
Avocado, almond milk, spinach, mango, lime, chia seed, Agave, ice
Coffee Date
Homemade cold brew, banana, rolled oats, dates, vanilla, almond milk, chia seeds, ice
Peppermint Chip
Cashew milk, banana, spinach, mint, Agave, peppermint, cocoa nibs, macha and ice
Ah-Sign-Ee
Acai, coconut water, banana, blueberries, CamuCamu, chia seeds and ice
Keto Smoothie
Raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, coconut milk, baby spinach and ice
Pina Colada
Banana, pineapple, coconut milk, honey and ice
Peachy Mango
Peaches, magoes, banana, turmeric, ginger and ice
Smoothies
Acai Bowls
COMING SOON !! Assorted Pastries and Bagels
BEER
WINE GLASS
Appetizers
Bruschetta 3 Ways
Toasted bread, tomato bruschetta, eggplant coponata, wild mushrooms
Dominic's Famous Wings
Jumbo fried wings in your choice of our housemade sauce
Heirloom Tomato Carpaccio with Burrata
Thin sliced Heirloom tomoto drizzled with Extra VirginOlive Oil, sea salt, cracked black pepper, fresh oregano, andtopped with fresh baked Pita
Hummas Plate
Traditional Hummus, olives, carrots, celery, cucumbers with fresh baked Pita
Meatballs
Dominic's homemade meatballs simmered in Marinara sauce and topped with melted Mozzarella
COMING SOON ON THE MENU !! Cheese Board
Chef's choice of the day! Enjoy 4 delicious pieces of cheese with assorted crackers, dried fruits and nuts.
Ceviche De Cameron
White shrimp, cucumbers, tomato, red onion, cilantro
COMING SOON ON THE MENU Taco's
Salads
House Salad
Romaine, mixed greens, fresh Mozzarella, red onion, cucumbers, tomato in House Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine, fresh Parmesan, seasoned croutons, and black pepperCaesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Lettuce, radicchio, fresh peas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, Provolone, fresh organic basil, House Vinaigrette dressing, oven-roasted tomatoes, salami
Asian Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, Napa cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, bell peppers, sesame seeds, cilantro, scallions, crisp noodles, Mandarin oranges, Asian dressing
Arugula and Beet Salad
Wild arugula, organic beets, shaved fennel, radicchio, little gems, tomatoes, cilantro, almonds, mint, scallions, and Meyer Lemon dressing
Green Bean Salad
Steamed haricot verts, Hierloom cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, hearts of palm, fresh basil, fresh mint, fresh Mozzarella tossed in Extra Virgin Olive oil and Balsamic Vinegar
Thai Beef Salad
Romaine, beef tenderloin, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, fresh red chilies, fresh mnt, cilantro and thai basil with Thai dressing
Sandwiches
Classic Cheese Burger
Premium juicy ground beef, cooked to perfection,Our Sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle and red onion on fresh Brioche bun
Reuben
Slow roasted corned beef, melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island on rye bread
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Housemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato on a warm, flaky croissant
Grilled Chicken BLT
Juicy seared chicken breast with fresh lettuce, Heirloom tomato, red onion, avocado, Applewood bacon, and mayo on a Brioche bun
Grilled Veggie
Grilled Portabella, roasted peppers, sauteed spinach, caramelized onions, Heirloom tomato, fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli on Brioche bun
Torta De Pibil
Italian Sub
Salami, hot capicola,pepperoni, prosciutto, Provolone, shredded lettuce, red onion, Heirloom tomato, pepper relish, Oil and Vinegar on a sub roll
Pastrami
House roasted pastrami, shredded lettuce, thinly slicedred onion, sliced Heirloom tomato, spicy dijon mustard
Classic Grilled Cheese and Roasted Tomato Soup
Classic grilled cheese sandwich served with a bowl of tomato soup
Soups
Roasted Tomato Basil CUP
Slow roasted tomatoes simmered withfresh basil, garlic, onions, estra virgin olive oil blended until smooth
Roasted Tomato Basil Bowl
Cioppino
Hearty fishermans stew, cooked with shrimp,crab mussels, clams, calamari, white fish in a rich tomato broth with wine and butter
Soup of the Day CUP
Chef's choice prepared with the freshest ingredients
Soup of the Day Bowl
Pizza
Classic Build Your Own
Choice of pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Chicken, Roasted peppers, Green peppers, Onions, Caramelized onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Spinach, Artichokes, Ricotta Cheese
The Butcher
Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, pepperoni, meatballs, Itaian sausage, Ham, Bacon, Hot capicola
Don Domenico(International Traditional Pizza of the Year)
Tomato sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green peppers, roasted peppers, caramelized onions, black olives, blend of imported cheese
Wild Mushrooms and Spinch
Parmesan cream sauce, imported cheese blend, sauteed with mushrooms, suateed fresh spinach, sprinkled with black truffle cheese
Respect The South
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, imported cheese blend, caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, crispy onion straws, fresh cilantro
Hail To The Farmer
Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, black olives, caramelized onions, roasted wild mushrooms, green bell peppers, fresh sliced Heirloom tomato
Dominic Diavola
Tomato sauce, imported cheese blend, hot capivola, blend of hot, sweet, pickled and fresh peppers
Pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Thin spaghetti tossed in our Marinara suace with homemade meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed in our creamy Parmesan cheese sauce
Angel Hair Pasta Lemon Cream Sauce
Angel hair pasta tossed in our Lemon Cream sauce
Baked Ziti
Ziti noodles tossed in Marinara sauce topped with Ricotta cheese and a blend of imported cheese and baked until golden
Angel Hair With Vegetable Pesto Cream Sauce
Angel hair pasta cooke Al Dente with sauteed fresh veggies and pesto cream sauce
Angel Hair With Tomato and Artichokes
Angel hair pasta cooked Al Dente with cherry tomatoes and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce
Wild Mushroom Fettucine
Fettuccine pasta cooked Al Dente tossed with a blend of wild mushrooms in a Porcini cream sauce and zest of lemon