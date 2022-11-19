Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Unison Restaurant and Banquet



No reviews yet

1800 white bear avenue

maplewood, MN 55109

Order Again

Popular Items

Laab
Papaya Salad
Chicken Wings

Appetizers

Unison Sampler

$25.00

4 Pork Egg Rolls, 5 Crispy Chicken Wings, 6 Cheese Wontons and sausage

Cheese Wonton

$7.00

6 Wontons

Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 Chicken Wings

Deep Fried Beef Jerky

$14.00

Fresh Rolls

$5.00

2 Pieces

Fried Chicken Feet

$12.00

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, sliced mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, peanuts and Thai eggplant served with cabbage and pork skins

Pork Egg Rolls

$6.00

Crispy fried rolls filled with ground pork, cabbage, onions, glass noodles, and carrots with house sweet chili sauce.

Chef Egg Rolls

$14.00

Fried egg rolls wrapped in rice paper filled with ground chicken, onions, glass noodles, and carrots

Noodles and Soups

Regular Pho Combo

$12.00

Rice noodles, meatballs, beef, flake, pork belly with onion and cilantro

Large Pho Combo

$14.00

Rice noodles, meatballs, beef, flake, pork belly with onion and cilantro

Pad Thai

$10.00

Rice noodles, eggs in a Pad Thai sauce served with peanuts and fresh bean sprouts

Pad See-Iew

$10.00

Stir fried noodles with egg, Chinese broccoli, carrots and bean sprouts in a sweet soy sauce.

Drunken Noodles

$10.00

Stir fried wide rice noodles with egg, onion, bamboo shoots, carrots, bell peppers & Thai basil.

Large Pho with Meatballs Only

$10.00

Rice noodles with meatballs

Regular Pho with Meatballs Only

$8.00

Rice noodles with meatballs

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$10.00

Spicy and sour soup with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, lemongrass, galanga, kaffir leaves & lime juice.

Egg Drop Soup

$5.00

Wispy beaten eggs in hot broth served with tofu, peas and carrots.

Tendon Soup

$15.00

Kapoon Noodle Soup

$8.00

Regular Pho combination (Saturday Special)

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet Pork

$15.00Out of stock

Curry

Red Curry

$11.00

Tomatoes, pineapple, green beans, green onions, yellow onions, carrots, broccoli, Thai basil.

Gang Gai

$11.00

Bamboo strips, bell peppers, mushrooms, coconut milk, red curry.

Stir-Fry Entrees

Fried Garlic String Beans

$11.00

Pad Kana

$11.00

Chinese broccoli

Mixed Vegetables

$11.00

Green Mustard

$11.00

Fried Rice

Regular Fried Rice

$8.00

Wok-fried rice lend with eggs, greenpeas, carrots and white onions.

Chef Special Fried Rice

$11.00

Wok-fried rice blend with pineapple, tomatoes, white onions, scallions, bean sprouts, green peas, carrots, curry powder, roasted cashews served with cucumber on the side.

Thai Fried Rice

$10.00

Wok-fried rice blend with eggs, bell peppers, basil and green beans.

Signature Dishes

Laab

$16.00

Your choice of meat mixed with onions, mint, and ground roasted rice in citrus lemongrass dressing.

Pork Belly

$15.00

Pork Intestine

$16.00

Golden brown, crispy fried intestines.

Jumbo Shrimp

$17.00

Lao Sausage

$12.00

Nam Pork Ribs

$16.00

Sour pork riblets.

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Beef with white onions, bell peppers, chili pepper, scallions.

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Battered chicken with broccoli and sesame seeds.

Catfish Fillet with Curry Sauce

$20.00

Golden fried fish topped with curry sauce.

Tilapia with Curry Sauce

$18.00

Golden fried fish topped with curry sauce.

Steamed Sour Fish Soup

$18.00

Steamed tilapia, garlic, chili peppers and lime.

Tilapia with Tamarind Sauce

$18.00

Golden fried tilapia topped with special tamarind sauce, fried dried onions and chili flakes.

Walleye Ginger Soy Sauce

$25.00

Walleye with ginger and soy sauce.

Peanut Sauce Delight

$13.00

Unison Fish

$25.00

Sweet Pork with Eggs

$15.00

Steak Dinner

$29.50

Tilapia with Ginger Soy Sauce

$18.00

Sides and Desserts

Sticky Rice-small

$3.00

Sticky Rice Regular

$6.00

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Steamed rice large

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Slice of Cake

$7.00

Whole Cake

$40.00

Nab Vam Cup

$4.00

Nab Vam (1 Gallon)

$28.00

Specials

5 for 49

$49.00

BB-Mongolian-2wonton+2eggroll

$8.99

BB-PeanutDelight-2wonton+2eggroll

$8.99

BB-Sesame-2wonton+2eggroll

$8.99

Quail Deep Fried (3 Quails)

$15.00

Crab Leg (1 pound)

$35.00

Salmon Laab (raw)

$19.99

Crawfish (1 pound)

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Three Tacos

$5.00

Three Chicken Tenders

$5.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Pre-Packaged Food

Beef Jerky

$10.00

Nam Pork

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Ground Beef Laab

$10.00

Papaya

$10.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Pepper Spice generic

$2.00

Pepper Spice premium

$4.00

Soda pop

$2.00

Pork Egg Roll

$6.00

T-Shirt

Black - 651 Tyga Bite

$20.00

Appetizers-3-4-35

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Deep Fried Beef Jerky

$10.00

Fried Chicken Feet

$10.00

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Noodles-3-4-35

Pad Thai

$12.00

Pad See-Iew

$12.00

Drunken Noodles

$12.00

Signature-Curry-3-4-35

Laab

$13.00

Pork Belly

$13.00

Pork Intestine

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$13.00

Lao Sausage

$13.00

Nam Pork Ribs

$13.00

Gang Gai

$13.00

Red Curry

$13.00

Laab (FM)

Laab (FM)

$10.00

Intestine or Pork Belly (FM)

Pork Intestine (FM)

$10.00

Pork Belly (FM)

$10.00

Chef Eggroll (FM)

Chef Egg Rolls

$14.00

Fried egg rolls wrapped in rice paper filled with ground chicken, onions, glass noodles, and carrots

Papaya (FM)

Papaya Salad

$10.00

Shredded green papaya, sliced mangoes, tomatoes, garlic, peanuts and Thai eggplant served with cabbage and pork skins

Fried Rice (FM)

Regular Fried Rice (FM)

$9.00

Chef Special Fried Rice (FM)

$9.00

Thai Fried Rice (FM)

$9.00

Meat

NM - Beef Jerky

$10.00

NM - Ground Laab

$10.00

NM - Chicken Wing

$10.00

Rice

NM Sticky Rice

$5.00

Others

NM - 5 Egg Rolls

$10.00

NM - 2 Spring Rolls

$5.00

NM - Papaya

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1800 white bear avenue, maplewood, MN 55109

Directions

Gallery
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image
Unison Restaurant and Banquet image

Map
