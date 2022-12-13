Unit B Eatery + Spirits imageView gallery

Unit B Eatery + Spirits Unit B Pembroke Pines

207 Reviews

$$$$

610 SW 145th Terrace

Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Appetizers

Argentinian Sausage

$9.00

Short Rib Empanadas

$15.00

Short Rib Mac n' Cheese

$14.00

Mini Open-Faced French Dips

$14.00

Add Xtra Empanada

$5.00

Add Xtra French Dip

$5.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$10.00

Yucca Mash

$8.00

Quinoa

$9.00

Cheddar-Corn grits

$9.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Sweet potato fries

$7.00

Artichoke

$9.00

Mangu

$8.00

Side Carrots

$8.00

Side Broccolini

$8.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Meat selection

3 Meats

$36.00

Must select 3 meats

4 Meats

$46.00

Must select 4 meats

5 Meats

$57.00

Must select 5 meats

Specials

Pan-Seared Snapper

$26.00

Fried Yellowtail Snapper

$35.00

Brisket Sliders

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Spring Rolls

$12.00

Filet Mignon

$38.00Out of stock

Butcher's Special

$22.00

House Cocktails

1920's Havana

$14.00

Havana Club Anejo + Colada + Walnut Bitters + Tobacco Essence

21st Amendment

$14.00

Famous Grouse Scotch + Fresh Lemon + Florida Honey + Raw Ginger

Aromatic Apologies

$14.00

Nikka Coffee Grain Japanese Whisky + Fresh Lime + Egg White + Sage

Bank's Closed

$14.00

Glendalough Gin + Blanc Vermouth + Yellow Chartreuse + Absinthe + Orange Bitters

Berry Shimmy

$14.00

Glendalough Gin + Fresh Lime + Blackberries + Rosemary

Dealer's Choice

$20.00

Fruit Clouds

$14.00

Joto Nigori Saki + Glendalough Gin + Fresh Lemon + Cranberry + Orgeat + Strawberries

Fuego Y Pasion

$14.00

In Unit B Fashion

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Barrel Pick + Demerara + Angostura Bitters

Overcast Shadows

$14.00

Charcoal Coconut Rum + Chard Lemon + Agave + Aquafava + Raw Ginger

Paz y Estrellas

$14.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal + Corazon Blanco + Fresh Lime + Star Anise + Ginger + Maple

Rum Row

$14.00

Brugal 1888 Anejo + Fresh Lime + Cinnamon + Sage

Strawberry Fields

$14.00

Wheatly Vodka + Fresh Lemon + Raw Agave + Basil + Strawberries

Time For You Babe

$14.00

Coconut Rum + Guava + Fresh Lime + Amaro Lucano

Free & Clear

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Cocktail Of The Day

$10.00

Spanish Manhattan

$12.00

Tiojito

$12.00

Esplanade Swizzle

$12.00

Lila's Starlet

$14.00

Lebelle Michele

$14.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Naked And Famous

$14.00

Red Sangria

$14.00

Mule

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Classic Espresso Martini

$14.00

Vodka Martini

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Spirit Forward Cocktails

5 Points

$14.00

Rye Whiskey + Sweet Vermouth + Angostura Bitters

Dio Benedica I'Italia

$14.00

Gin + Campari + Sweet Vermouth

Goldfinger

$14.00

Gin + Vodka + Lillet Blanc

Monteleone

$14.00

Rye Whiskey + Cognac + Sweet Vermouth + Benedictine + Aromatic Bitters

N.Y.C. Summertime

$14.00

Rye Whiskey + Carpano Dry Vermouth + Luxardo Maracchino + China China

Rich & Intriguing

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Barrel Pick + Campari + Sweet Vermouth

Sazerac

$14.00

Sazerac 6yr Rye + Herbsaint + Peychauds Bitters + Sugar

Late Night Cocktail

$9.00

Daisy Classics

Cuba to New York

$14.00

Havana Club Blanco + Sugar + Fresh Lime

Detroit Athletic Club

$14.00

Green Chartreuse + Gin + Luxardo Maracchino + Fresh Lime

Jewel of the South

$14.00

Cognac + Orange Liquor + Fresh Lime

Lima Sour

$14.00

Pisco + Fresh Lime + Egg White + Angostura Bitters

Pre-Prohibition Gentlemen

$14.00

Gin + Fresh Lemon + Egg White + Raspberries

The Best

$14.00

Glendalough Rose Gin + Fresh Lime + Raw Honey

Dessert Cocktails

Aphrodisiac

$14.00

Vodka + Chocolate + Honey + Heavy Cream + Egg White + Strawberries

Cuckoo for Coco

$14.00

Vodka + Coffee + Coco Puff Heavy Cream

No! Tell Her

$14.00Out of stock

Vodka + Vanilla + Heavy Cream + Nutella + Colada

Beer

Stella

$8.00

Funky Buddha Floridian

$9.00

Funky Buddha Hop Gun

$9.00

Yuengling

$7.00

RED WINE

GL Rex Hill PN

$12.00

GL Austin Hope CS

$12.00

GL Martin Ray CS

$9.00

GL St. Supery CS

$14.00

GL Substance CS

$9.00

GL Jadot Aurum

$14.00

GL Salentein MALBEC

$9.00

GL Trivento Rsv. MALBEC

$12.00

Barberesco

$12.00

GL Stoller PN

$15.00

BTL Archery Summit PN

$90.00

BTL Jadom Aurum PN

$70.00

BTL King Estate PN

$100.00

BTL Rex Hill PN

$48.00

BTL ZD 50th PN

$85.00

BTL Austin Hope CS

$48.00

BTL Austin Hope Reserve CS

$175.00

BTL Cakebread CS

$110.00

BTL Darioush CS

$170.00

BTL Martin Ray CS

$36.00

BTL Silver Oak Alexander CS

$110.00

BTL Silver Oak Napa CS

$170.00

BTL St. Supery CS

$56.00

BTL Substance CS

$36.00

BTL Salentein MALBEC

$36.00

BTL Batasiolo Barolo OR

$56.00

BTL Chiarlo Barbaresco OR

$50.00

WHITE WINE

GL AIX ROSE

$9.00

GL Kettmeir PG

$9.00

GL Franz Keller Pinot Gris

$12.00

GL Schmitt Sohne PG

$12.00

GL Dashwood SB

$9.00

GL Jacques Dumont SB

$12.00

GL Yealands SB

$10.00

GL A to Z CHARD

$9.00

GL Gust CHARD

$15.00

GL Schmitt Sohne RIES

$12.00

GL Sixto Rosa Hills CHARD

$16.00

GL Pine Ridge OW

$9.00

GL Villa Matilde OW

$9.00

GL Mastroberandino OW

$9.00

Mom' White Sangria

$12.00

GL Daou

$9.00

GL Chalk Hill CHARD

$9.00

BTL AIX ROSE

$36.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht PG

$32.00

BTL Schmitt Sohne PG

$48.00

BTL Dashwood SB

$36.00

BTL Yealands SB

$40.00

BTL Jacques Dumont SB

$48.00

BTL A to Z CHARD

$36.00

BTL Gust CHARD

$60.00

BTL Sixto Roza CHARD

$64.00

BTL Albert Bichot CHARD

$75.00

BTL Schmitt Sohne RIES

$48.00Out of stock

BTL Pine Ridge OW

$36.00

BTL Villa Matilde OW

$30.00

BTL Mastroberandino OW

$30.00

BTL Daou

$36.00

SPARKLING

GL Torresella

$9.00

GL Lucien Albrecht

$9.00

BTL Torresella PRO

$36.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht BRUT

$36.00

BTL Taittinger BRUT

$70.00

Diamond Special

$75.00

Bourbon

1792 12yr

$13.00

1792 Bottled Bond

$12.00+

1792 Full Proof

$12.00+

1792 Single Barrel

$12.00+

1792 Small Batch

$12.00+

1792 Sweet Wheat

$12.00+

Angels Envy Cask Strength

$35.00

Blanton's Gold

$60.00

Blantons

$14.00+

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace BP

$13.00

Buffalo Trace Rye

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace Straight Rye

$15.00+

Buffalo Trace Wheat

$15.00+

Calumet 14yr

$13.00+

Charter Oak

$30.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Eagle Rare 17yr

$40.00

Eagle Rare Barrel Pick

$15.00+

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$22.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00+

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$13.00

Elmer T Lee

$20.00+

Elmer T. Lee Single Barrel Tribute

$45.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$9.00+

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$15.00

George T Stagg

$40.00+

George T Stagg 2020

$50.00

Heaven Hill BiB

$15.00

Henry McKenna 10yr SiB

$16.00

Jefferson Reserve Twin Oak 16

$25.00+

Larceny Barrel Proof

$15.00

Larceny Small Batch

$10.00+

Michter's 10yr

$15.00+

Michter's Bourbon

$10.00

Michter's Bourbon 10yr

$20.00

Old Charter French Oak

$20.00+

Old Charter French Oak

$65.00

Old Forester 1870 Original Batch

$12.00

Old Forester 1897 BiB

$14.00

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition

$16.00

Old Forester Statesman

$14.00

Pappy 10 yr

$46.00+

Pappy 12 yr

$60.00+

Pappy 13 Rye

$130.00+

Pappy 15 yr

$40.00+

Pappy 20 yr

$100.00+

Parker's Heritage

$20.00

Redemption 10yr Rye

$18.00

Redemption 9yr Bourbon

$18.00

Rip Van Winkle 10yr

$50.00

Rock Hill

$12.00+

Sazerac Rye 18yr

$50.00

Stagg Jr. 1oz

$17.00

Thomas Handy

$50.00

WL Weller 107

$20.00+

WL Weller Full Proof

$20.00+

Woodford Dbl Oak

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Jefferson's Presidential Select

$32.00+

EH Taylor Barrel Proof

$30.00+

EH Taylor Rye

$18.00+

OFC 1993

$150.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Weller Special 1oz

$20.00

Stagg Jr BP 1oz

$25.00

Stagg Jr BP Bottle

$325.00

Whistle Pig 18

$90.00

Whistle Pig 10 BP

$18.00

Gin

Gin

$8.00

Glendalough

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Liqueur

Yellow Chartreuse

$12.00+

Green Chartreuse

$14.00+

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Mezcal

Ilegal Anejo

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal

$12.00

Los Vecinos

$8.00+

Illegal Repo

$14.00

Rum

Brugal 1888

$8.00+

Don Q Coco

$8.00+

Havana Club Anejo Blanco

$9.00

Havana Club Anejo Classico

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Rum Anejo

$8.00

Rum Blanco

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Scotch

Aberfeldy

$14.00

Aberfeldy 16

$20.00

Bruichladdich

$12.00+

Craigellachie

$15.00

JW Black Label

$14.00

Jw Blue 1oz

$30.00

Macallan No. 4

$45.00

Scotch

$8.00

Bruichladdich Unpeated

Bruichladdich Unpeated

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Tequila

Blanco Tequila

$8.00

Corazon Reposado

$8.00+

Patron

$10.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00+

Casamigos Repo

$16.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00+

La Adelita Blanco

$13.00

Clase Azul Repo

$26.00

Vodka

Tito's

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$10.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Rye Recipe Bourbon

$15.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Straight Rye

$14.00

Buffalo Trace Kosher Wheat Recipe Bourbon

$15.00

Caribou Crossing

$12.00+

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Jack Daniels SiB

$11.00

Jack Daniels SiB Barrel Strength

$10.00

Jack Daniels SiB Rye

$13.00

Jameson

$8.00+

Michter's American Whiskey

$10.00

Michter's BS Rye

$12.00+

Michter's Sour Mash

$12.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$10.00

Michter's Straight Rye Barrel Strength

$18.00

Nikka Grain

$10.00+

Nobushi

$10.00+

Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$8.00

Teeling Pot Still

$14.00+

Teeling Single Grain

$10.00+

Teeling Single Malt

$12.00+

Teeling Small Batch

$8.00+

Toki

$10.00

Yamazaki 12yr

$15.00+

Yamazaki 18yr

$35.00+

Limavady

$15.00+

Piggyback Rye

$13.00

WhistlePig 10

$12.00

Bottles

Weller Full BP

$275.00

Weller Special

$275.00

Eagle Rare

$60.00

Eagle Rare BP

$70.00

Ellijah Craig BP

$55.00

Blantons

$125.00

Buffalo Trace BP

$60.00

1792 Single Barrel Btl

$70.00

1792 Full Proof Btl

$80.00

Blantons Barrel Pick

$145.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$100.00

NA Bev

Club Soda

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Saratoga Still Lg

$7.00

Sprite

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Lg

$7.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Sm

$3.50

Burlesque

Bourbon Tasting

$60.00

Lunch Menu

Unit B Salad

$14.00

Broccolini & Quinoa

$16.00

French Dip Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket Burnt End Bao Bun

$15.00

Baby Back Ribs

$22.00+

Short Ribs Mac & Cheese

$17.00
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Unit B Eatery + Spirits, a new casually sophisticated restaurant from chef Harry Capacetti, is located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. This fashionable, intimate eatery is the sister restaurant to the Unit B speakeasy concept in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces the Unit B brand aesthetic with posh lighting, chic furnishings and rich finished millwork. The restaurant’s New American small plate menu fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique palate and table pour experiences. Unit B also encompasses a gorgeous bar, with hand-crafted cocktails and creative libations.

610 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Unit B Eatery + Spirits image
Unit B Eatery + Spirits image

