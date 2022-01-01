A map showing the location of Unity Bar & RestaurantView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Unity Bar & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

111 W. Centre Street

Baltimore, MD 21201

Order Again

Popular Items

2 EGG WITH MEAT
CAPPUCCINO
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

Lunch Appetizers

Chef's Wings 10pc.

$12.00

Choice of: Plain, Buffalo, Old Bay, Honey Old Bay, BBQ, Honey BBQ. Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

MOZZERELLA STICKS

$8.00Out of stock

Mozzarella sticks and marinara.

ONION RINGS (Copy)

$6.00

Salad

Caesar Salad (LARGE)

$10.00

Romaine, croutons, and caesar dressing. Romano.

Garden Salad (LARGE)

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, pepperocini, and croutons.

Unity Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, green olives, capers, lemon, vinaigrette oil and vinegar, balsamic, italian, bleu cheese, ranch, and caesar.

Caesar Salad (SMALL)

$6.00

Lunch Sandwiches

CHICKEN PANANI

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella, and pest on facia.

TURKEY PANINI

$12.00

Bacon, provolone, and spicy aioli on facia.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato, and spicy aioli.

TURKEY CLUB

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted bread, and mayo.

CHEESESTEAK

$13.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato fried onions, and mayo.

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

Provolone, lettuce, tomato fried onions, and mayo.

Lunch Pizza

MARGHERITA (PIZZA)

$13.00

BIANCO (PIZZA)

$13.00

THREE CHEESE (PIZZA)

$13.00

THE "UNITY" (PIZZA)

$17.00

PROSCIUTTO & ARUGULA (PIZZA)

$16.00

SWEET & SALTY (PIZZA)

$16.00

Lunch Pasta

UNITY PASTA

$16.00

Salmon, shrimp, penne, cherry tomatoes, spinach, tomato cream sauce

SHRIMP FRA DIAVOLO

$22.00

Marinara, linguini, shrimp, and chili. Garlic.

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$16.00

Marinara, linguini, breaded eggplant, provolone

LINGUINI MARINARA

$16.00

Marinara, linguini, and Romano.

UNITY CLASSIC SPINACH & RICOTTA LASAGNA

$14.00

UNITY CLASSIC MEAT LASAGNA

$15.00

LINGUINI ALFREDO

$16.00

Linguini and alfredo sauce.

CAJUN ALFREDO

$16.00

Linguini, spinach, and cajun cream sauce.

Lunch Dessert

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

NA Beverage

COFFEE

$4.00

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$4.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$10.00

RED BULL

$5.00

FIJI

$5.00

SARATOGA sparkling

$10.00

ACQUA PANNA

$10.00

SPECIALTIES

BELGIAN WAFFLES

$11.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

CATFISH AND GRITS

$25.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$19.00

CLASSIC PANCAKES

$12.00

Crab Bendedict

$32.00Out of stock

FRENCH TOAST

$12.00

Grilled bronzino

$37.00Out of stock

LAMB and Eggs

$33.00

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$23.00

STEAK AND EGGS

$34.00

SANDWICHES

2 EGGS SANDWICH

$11.00

2 EGGS WITH MEAT SANDWICH

$14.00

EGGS

2 EGGS

$11.00

2 EGG WITH MEAT

$14.00

2 EGGS W/Cheese and MEAT

$17.00

2 eggs fried

$9.00

OMELETTE

Unity Omelette

$19.00

Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

EXTRAS

PORK SAUGAGE

$5.00

TURKEY BACON

$4.00

HOMEFRIES

$6.00

EGG

$3.50

PORK BACON

$4.00

WAFFLE

$8.00

TOAST

$2.00

Side of grits

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Regular Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

ESPRESSO

$4.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

$5.00

Fountain Soda

GINGER BEER

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

HOT TEA

ICED TEA

$3.00

ORANGE OR GRAPRFRUIT CRUSH

$10.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

COFFEE

$4.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Orange juice caraffe

$7.00

Cranberry juice caraffe

$7.00

Pineapple juice

$7.00

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Regular Bottomless Mimosa

$22.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Crush

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

Casamigo peach martini

$14.00

Veuve Clicuot champagne

$150.00

Bottomless Flavor Mimosa

$27.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

Casamigos Blanco

$200.00

Casamigos Reposado

$220.00

Titos

$150.00

Chandon

$95.00

Veuve Clicquot

$185.00

Moet Rose

$175.00

Cortefresca Prosecco

$55.00

Lamarca Prosecco Rose

$55.00

Scarpetta Prosecco

$55.00

Dibon Cava Brut Reserve

$55.00

HOOKAH

Hookah

$35.00

Hookah Refill

$20.00

Hookah Comp

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 W. Centre Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

