Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Unity Cafe
124 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Unity Cafe provides a convenient, gourmet-style dining option in the Sundial Center in downtown Manchester, NH. This sprawling office space in the Southend of the Queen City has become an epicenter of business activity outfitted with all the bells and whistles -- all but a unique place to escape your day and enjoy a meal. Until now.
Location
3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester, NH 03103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tuckers-Merrimack - 360 Daniel Webster Highway
No Reviews
360 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack, NH 03054
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurant