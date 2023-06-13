Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Unity Cafe

124 Reviews

$

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S

Manchester, NH 03103

Smoothies

Liquid Energy

$7.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Low Fat Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Vanilla Soy Milk

Muddy Monkey

$7.50

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce, Almond Milk

Simple Refresher

$7.50

Mixed Berries, Pinaple, Cucumbers, Honey, Lemon, Pineapple Juice.

Over Achiever

$7.50

Iced Coffee, Coconut Milk, Banana, Chocolate Sauce

Strawberry Banana

$7.50

Strawberries, Banaba, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey, Orange Juice

Peaches and Cream

$7.50

Peaches, Banana, Chia Seed, Lemon Juice, Vanilla Yogurt, Honey, Coconut Milk

Mango Strawberry

$7.50

Mango, Strawberries, Vanilla Yogurt, Coconut Milk

Peaches And Cream

$7.50

COLD DRINKS

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Barqs Rootbeer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.00

Minute Maid Fruit Punch

$2.00

Dasani

$1.75

Smartwater

$2.00

Smartwater Cuck\lime

$0.25

Vtm Wtr XXX Zero

$2.00

Vtm Wtr Shine Zero

$2.00

Vtm Wtr Gutsy

$2.00

Gold Peak Unsweetened

$2.50

Gold Peak Green

$2.50

Gold Peak Raspberry

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet

$2.50

Gold Peak Peach

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Unity Cafe provides a convenient, gourmet-style dining option in the Sundial Center in downtown Manchester, NH. This sprawling office space in the Southend of the Queen City has become an epicenter of business activity outfitted with all the bells and whistles -- all but a unique place to escape your day and enjoy a meal. Until now.

Website

Location

3 Sundial Ave Suite 102S, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery
Unity Cafe image
Unity Cafe image
Unity Cafe image
Unity Cafe image

Map
