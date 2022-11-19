Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unity Taqueria

41 Reviews

$

5420 Ridge Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Tacos
Oldtimer
Burrito Bowl

Unity Snack Packs

Unity Snack Packs

Unity Snack Packs

$8.00

12 ounce bowl of Spanish Rice, Texas Style Refried Beans, Choice of Protein, Unity Queso, and Cilantro. Add sour cream for an extra surprise!

Tacos

Mouth-watering tacos made your way.
Single Taco

Single Taco

$3.60

Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings.

Three Tacos

Three Tacos

$10.00

Choice of tortilla, protein, and toppings on three tacos.

Burritos

Flavor rockets to take you into the 4th dimension.
Newcomer

Newcomer

$11.00

Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.

Oldtimer

Oldtimer

$14.50

The O.G. flavor rocket. Full size, full flavor, sure to please even the hungriest.

The Fellowship

The Fellowship

$31.00

What do two old timers need? A burrito big enough to feed the whole group! Two tortillas, double the toppings, and enough deliciousness for days

Fajitas

Serenity Fajitas

Serenity Fajitas

$15.00

Select two proteins (or double up on your favorite), choice of tortilla (x4), includes roasted peppers and onions, Spanish Rice and Ranch Style Refried Beans, and make it your own with extra fajita sides! Feed yourself or share with a friend.

Burrito Bowls

Burrito Bowl

Burrito Bowl

$14.50

All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!

Nachos

Feeling hangry? We got you. Nachos are one size and come standard with Unity Queso!
HALT Nachos

HALT Nachos

$14.50

Feeling Hangry? We Got You. One size fits all. Topped with some Unity Queso, add more if you're feeling frisky!

Quesadillas

KISS Quesadilla

KISS Quesadilla

$14.50

Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, roasted corn salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.

Make It A Meal

Hungry for just a little more? Add chips and dip (4 oz) plus your choice of drink!
Chips and Unity Queso + Drink

Chips and Unity Queso + Drink

$9.50

Mouth-watering queso (4 oz), tortilla chips, and choices of bottled drink.

Chips and Unity Vegan Queso + Drink

Chips and Unity Vegan Queso + Drink

$10.50

Vegan queso (4 oz) with tortilla chips and a drink

Chips and Unity Guac + Drink

Chips and Unity Guac + Drink

$9.50

Delicious Unity guac (4 oz), chips, and choice of drink.

Chips and Texas Salsa + Drink

Chips and Texas Salsa + Drink

$9.50

Homemade texas salsa (4 oz) with just the right kick of the south in your mouth.

Chips & Dip

Need to top it all off? Add your favorite Unity dip (4 oz) with tortilla chips.
Chips & Dip (4 oz, half bag)

Chips & Dip (4 oz, half bag)

$7.50

Full size chips and dip (4 oz) - a little more for the whole squad.

Chips & Dip (12 oz, full bag)

Chips & Dip (12 oz, full bag)

$16.00

Perfect for sharing - grab 12 ounces of our hand-crafted dips and a full bag of chips!

Kids Menu

Kids Taco Meal

Kids Taco Meal

$8.00

Kids taco meal - two flour tortilla tacos with choice of protein (1 oz). Topped with mixed cheese, lettuce, and served with a 4 ounce side of spanish rice and refried beans.

Kids Quesadilla Meal

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$8.00

Kids quesadilla (two flour tortillas, choice of protein, and mixed cheese). Cut into 4 pieces and served with spanish rice and refriend beans.

Kids Nachos

Kids Nachos

$9.00

Kids nachos served with corn tortilla chips, choice of protein, mixed cheese, and one scoop of unity queso.

CHURROS

Unity Churros

$5.40

Water

The most delicious sparkling water you've ever tasted - we promise.
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.25

Fresh, crisp, clean & refreshing. Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water has been bottled at source in Monterrey, Mexico, since 1895.

Acqua Panna Spring Water (Still)

Acqua Panna Spring Water (Still)

$3.25

Acqua Panna is the only natural spring water worth savoring, filtered drop-by-drop through the sun drenched hills of Tuscany since 1564. The balance and unmistakable taste of Acqua Panna makes it the finest water to savor at the best tables.

Mineragua Sparkling Water

$3.25

Soft Drinks

All natural, fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico.
Boylan Cane Cola

Boylan Cane Cola

$3.25

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$3.25

Experience tart, tangy and a kick of sweetness with every sip. Also, an insatiable need for another sip.

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$3.25

Everyone loves limonadas and sodas, so we found a way to capture the irresistible mix of citrus and sweetness into a refreshing bottle of goodness.

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.25

The pioneer of mandarin sodas packs a powerful combination of tangy and sweet that will reawaken your palate with every sip.

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.25

Enjoy the exceptional summery flavor and juiciness of pineapple. Made with 100% real sugar and a whole lot of tropical awesomeness.

Jarritos Strawberry

Jarritos Strawberry

$3.25

Quench your thirst with the deliciously sweet, authentic taste of strawberry. This soda features a lightly carbonated fizz, candied strawberry aroma, and a sweet, strong strawberry taste. It is made with real fruit flavors and real cane sugar.

Specialty Drinks

Redbull (8.3 oz)

Redbull (8.3 oz)

$4.00

Red Bull combines two natural substances and important metabolic transmitters with stimulating caffeine, and vitamins.

Organic Raspberry Kombucha

Organic Raspberry Kombucha

$6.00Out of stock

Made with a blend of organic tea, fruit juices, ginger juice, and cultures.

Reveal Rose Mint

Reveal Rose Mint

$5.00

Rose Mint: This flavor is the most robust of the 3 flavors - you can expect strong floral opening notes, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + minty notes.

Reveal Grapefruit Lavender

Reveal Grapefruit Lavender

$5.00

Grapefruit Lavender: You can expect strong opening notes of grapefruit, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + floral notes.

Reveal Mango Ginger

Reveal Mango Ginger

$5.00

Mango Ginger: You can expect opening notes of mango, that smoothly transition into a bright tartness and end on lightly sweet + ginger notes.

Sugar Free Redbull

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Red bull sugarfree: No sugars, just wings. Only 5 calories and contains Caffeine, Taurine, B Group Vitamins, Aspartame & Acesulfame K, Alpine water.

Guac and Quesos

Unity Queso (GF)

Unity Queso (GF)

$5.00

A little extra liquid gold (4 oz or 12 oz sizes available) for dipping!

Unity Vegan Queso (4 oz) (V, GF)

Unity Vegan Queso (4 oz) (V, GF)

$6.50

A little extra vegan liquid gold (4 oz sizes only) for dipping.

Unity Guac (V, GF)

Unity Guac (V, GF)

$5.00

Hand-crafted guac (4 oz or 12 oz sizes available) for dipping!

Unity Queso Con Chorizo (12 oz) (GF)

Unity Queso Con Chorizo (12 oz) (GF)

$14.50

Our delicious Unity Queso mixed with velvety mexican chorizo for a little extra kick! (12 oz sizes only)

Sides

Ranch Style Refried Beans (V, GF)

Ranch Style Refried Beans (V, GF)

$2.25

A side of rice (pairs well with spanish rice) - perfect for kids and when you need a little extra!

Spanish Rice (GF, V)

Spanish Rice (GF, V)

$2.25

A side of rice (pairs well with ranch style refried beans) - perfect for kids and when you need a little extra!

Sour Cream (2 oz, GF)

Sour Cream (2 oz, GF)

$1.00

2 oz side of sour cream

Unity Guac (2 oz, V, GF)

Unity Guac (2 oz, V, GF)

$1.25

2 oz side of hand-crafted guac.

Sauces

1 oz side

1 oz side

$0.50

1 oz of your favorite scratch made Unity sauces on the side.

2 oz side

2 oz side

$1.00

2 oz of your favorite scratch made Unity sauces on the side.

4 oz side

4 oz side

$2.00

4 oz of your favorite scratch made Unity sauces on the side.

T-shirts

Grab your favorite Unity tee in short sleeve or long sleeve!
Unity Short Sleeve

Unity Short Sleeve

$25.00

Choice of short sleeve branded Unity tee.

Unity Long Sleeve

Unity Long Sleeve

$35.00

Choice of long sleeve branded Unity tee.

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're dedicated to serving up the best Tex-Mex Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, and Queso you've ever had, while investing in our community, people living in recovery and those returning from the justice system.

Website

Location

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128

Directions

Gallery
Unity Taqueria image
Unity Taqueria image
Unity Taqueria image
Unity Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
orange starNo Reviews
5154 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Deke's BBQ Catering and Carry Out
orange starNo Reviews
4901 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
The Couch Tomato Cafe - Manayunk
orange starNo Reviews
102 Rector Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
4260 Main Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Lark - 611 Righters Ferry Rd
orange starNo Reviews
611 Righters Ferry Rd Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
View restaurantnext
PHS Pop Up Garden Manayunk - 106 Jamestown Ave
orange starNo Reviews
106 Jamestown Ave Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
orange star4.7 • 1,563
4410 Main Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurantnext
Scanlon's Saloon - 4201 Manayunk Ave
orange star4.3 • 118
4201 Manayunk Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston