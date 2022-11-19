Unity Taqueria
41 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We're dedicated to serving up the best Tex-Mex Tacos, Burritos, Nachos, and Queso you've ever had, while investing in our community, people living in recovery and those returning from the justice system.
Location
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucky's Trading Co. - Proud Home of: - Sunshine Sandwich Shop - Lucky's Roadside Stand
No Reviews
5154 Ridge Ave Philadelphia, PA 19128
View restaurant
New Leaf 2 Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
No Reviews
4260 Main Street Philadelphia, PA 19127
View restaurant