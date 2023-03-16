Main picView gallery

Universal Tamal 225 S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

225 S Main St

GOSHEN, IN 46526

Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Coke

$1.25+

Sprite

$1.25

Fanta

$1.25

Jarritos

$2.99

Sangria

$2.99

Sidral

$2.99

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.99+

Diet Coke

$2.99+

Coke Zero

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99+

Lemonade

$2.99+

Pibb Ex

$2.99+

Fanta

$2.99+

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$1.50+

Jamaica

$1.50+

Tamarindo

$1.50+Out of stock

Warm Drinks

Champurrado

$1.99+

Coffee

$1.25

Food

TAMALES

Super Tamal

$7.75

Smothered Tamales

$7.50

Single Tamal

$1.75

Half Dozen

$7.55

Dozen Tamales

$14.85

TACOS

Steak Taco

$2.25

Chicken Taco

$2.25

Pastor Taco

$2.25

Ground beef Taco

$2.25

Barbacoa Taco

$2.25

Birria Taco

$2.25

Chorizo Taco

$2.25

Tilapia Taco

$3.00

Fajita Taco

$3.00

TORTAS

Mexican sandwich. Comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayonaise & Shredded cheese

Steak Torta

$6.85

Chicken Torta

$6.85

Pastor Torta

$6.85

Ground Beef Torta

$6.85

Barbacoa Torta

$6.85

Birria Torta

$6.85

Chorizo Torta

$6.85

GORDITAS

Green Chicharron Gordita

$3.75

Red Chicharron Gordita

$3.75

Cactus Gordita

$3.75

Bean & Cheese Gordita

$3.75

Steak Gordita

$4.00

Chicken Gordita

$4.00

Barbacoa Gordita

$4.00

Birria Gordita

$4.00

Pastor Gordita

$4.00

Ground Beef Gordita

$4.00

Chorizo Gordita

$4.00

Bell Pepper & Onion Gordita

$4.00

WARACHES

Green Chicharron Warache

$6.99

Red Chicharron Warache

$6.99

Cactus Warache

$6.99

Bean & Cheese Warache

$6.99

Steak Warache

$7.50

Chicken Warache

$7.50

Barbacoa Warache

$7.50

Birria Warache

$7.50

Pastor Warache

$7.50

Ground Beef Warache

$7.50

Chorizo Warache

$7.50

Bell Pepper & Onion Warache

$7.50

TOSTADAS

2 Tostadas

$6.99

SOUPS

Beef Soup

$8.50

Menudo

$7.50+

Consome

$3.00

SEAFOOD

Camarones a La Diabla

$12.50

Camarones a La Mexicana

$12.50

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.75

Tilapia a La Mexicana

$12.75

Breaded Tilapia Platter

$12.75

MEAL PLATTERS

Enchiladas

$8.99

Flautas

$8.99

Fajitas

$13.50

Comal

$19.99

Quesadilla

$7.50

Carne Asada

$11.75

Steak Ranchero

$11.75

Birria

$11.99

Barbacoa

$10.99

Burrito

$7.25

Taco Salad

$8.25

Fiesta Nachos

$8.50

BREAKFAST

Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Huevos a La Mexicana

$7.99

Huevo Con Chorizo

$7.99

Huevo Con Salchicha

$7.99

Huevo Con Jamon

$7.99

Migas

$7.99

Chilaquiles

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$4.99

Breakfast Gordita

$3.25

LUNCH SPECIALS

2 Tacos Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

3 Taco Meal

$9.99

2 Tamales Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

2 Fried Tamales Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

2 Enchiladas Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

2 Flautas Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

1 Tostada Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.50

1 Burrito Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

1 Cheese Quesadilla Rice, Beans & Salad

$6.99

1 Gordita Rice, Beans & Salad

$7.75

KIDS MENU

Fries

$3.99

Chicken Nugget & Fries

$4.99

Kid Nachos

$4.99

Kid Burrito

$5.99

Kid Quesadilla

$5.99

Kid Gordita

$5.99

DESSERTS

Flan

$2.99Out of stock

Churros

$4.25

SIDES

Sauteed Onions

$1.99

Sauteed Jalapeno

$1.99

Guacamole

$4.99+

Pico de Gallo

$4.25+

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips

$1.99

Salsa

$0.25+

Flamed Cheese

$4.99

Tortillas

$1.50+

Rice

$2.50+

Beans

$2.50+

Rice & Beans

$2.99

Chasca

$2.99+

Side Cilantro & Onion

$1.25

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Cheese

$1.75+

Sour Cream

$0.75

Limes

$0.99

Salad

$2.25

Lb

Lb Birria

$16.99

Lb Barbacoa

$13.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

225 S Main St, GOSHEN, IN 46526

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

