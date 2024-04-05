Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

University Diner 5959 Merrill Rd

926 Reviews

$

5959 Merrill Rd

Jacksonville, FL 32277

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Favorites

Diner Breakfast

$11.00

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$11.95

6 oz. Sirloin & Eggs

$17.95

Fisherman's Breakfast

$16.95

Corn Beef Hash Combo

$11.00

Protein Breakfast

$9.00

Big Man on Campus

$14.00

1 Egg Breakfast

$6.50

2 Egg Breakfast

$7.50

2 Egg Special

$7.50

3 Egg Breakfast

$8.50

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Omelettes

Western Omelette

$11.50

Greek Omelette

$10.50

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$11.50

Meat Lover Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Hangover Omelette

$10.00

Philly Omelette

$14.00

Wills Omelette

$12.00

Benedicts

Classic Eggs Benedict

$11.50

Garden Benedict

$11.00

Bubbadict

$12.00

From the Griddle

Pancakes

$6.00

Pancake Combo

$10.00

French Toast

$6.50

French Toast Combo

$10.50

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Waffle Combo

$10.50

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$9.00

Sausage Skillet

$12.00

Bacon Skillet

$12.00

Ham Skillet

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Skillet

$12.00

Corn Beef hash Skillet

$12.50

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$12.50

Meat Lover Skillet

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Breakfast BLT

$6.50

Sausage Biscuit

$3.50

Chicken Biscuit

$4.00

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Bacon

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Sausage

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Ham

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Meat Lover Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.50

Sausage & Egg

$6.50

Ham Egg & Cheese

$7.50

Ham & Egg

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Dollar Cakes

$3.50

Small French Toast

$3.50

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Side of Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side of Home Fries

$3.00

Side of Corn Beef Hash

$4.50

Side of Grits

$2.00

Side of Cheese Grits

$2.50

Side of Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Eggs A la Carte

$1.65

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$7.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Oat Meal

$3.25

Side Of Pepper Gravy

$1.50

Side Of Brown Gravy

$1.50

Side Of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side Of Ham

$4.50

Sliced Tomatoes

$1.50

LUNCH

Appetizers & Soups

Chili

$3.50+

Tomato Bisque

$3.50+

Potato Bacon

$3.50+

Soup of the day

$3.50+

Chicken & Dumpling

Broccoli & Cheddar

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried Corn Nuggets

$8.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

French Fries

$6.99

Gumbo

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.50

Garden Chef Salad

$13.95

Cranberry Summer Salad

$13.75

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Greek Salad

$9.95

Veggie Pasta Salad

$9.50

Chicken Over Pasta Salad

$12.50

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.75

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.75

Chicken Scoop Salad

$8.95

Tuna Scoop Salad

$8.95

Side House Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Deli Sandwiches

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Oven roasted top round, cooked rare. Served hot or cold.

Ham Sandwich

$9.50

Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Egg Salad

$9.50

Burgers

Old Fashioned Burger

$11.50

Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

McCann Burger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.95

Patty Melt

$12.95

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Hot Dog

$10.00

Handhelds

Cuban

$13.25

Reuben

$12.00

Turkey Reuben

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

French Dip

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Lightly fried haddock on Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Classic Club Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Salad Club

$13.00

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.75

Original Turkey Wrap

$12.75

BLT

$9.50

Fried Green Tomato BLT

$11.50

Tuna Melt

$10.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled or blackened chicken on Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion

Lunch Platters

Open Faced Roast Beef

$13.95

Country Fried Steak

$12.95

Liver & Onions

$10.95

Meatloaf

$12.95

Fish & Chips

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

Shrimp Platter

$14.95

Vegetable Platter

$10.50

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pasta w/ Feta

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Grilled Cabbage

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Okra & Tomatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fried Haddock A La Carte

$6.99

BEVERAGES

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr Pepper

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf

$2.25

Large Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

Half n Half Tea

$2.69

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.89

Apple Juice

$2.89

Tomato Juice

$2.89

Cranberry Juice

$2.89

Grapefruit Juice

$2.89

Large Juice

$3.49

Water

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Bottle Water

$1.25

Kids Beverage No Meal

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids

Kids FACE Cakes

$4.99

Kids Cakes

$4.99

Kids French Toast

$4.99

Kids Breakfast Platter

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Hotdog

$4.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Roast Beef Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Retail

T Shirt

$15.99

Employee T Shirt

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Location

5959 Merrill Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32277

Directions

