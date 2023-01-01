Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

University of Beer

review star

No reviews yet

615 Third St

Davis, CA 95616

Merchandise

Shirts

Black Tap That

$25.00

Brewers

$50.00

Muscle Tank

$20.00

Black No GPAs, Just IPAs

$25.00

Red No GPAs, Just IPAs

$25.00

Red Tap That

$25.00

Spahgetti Strap

$20.00

Womens Black Tank

$20.00

Womens Blue Tank

$20.00

Womens Heather Blue Tank

$20.00

Womens Heather Pink Tank

$20.00

Womens Red Tank

$20.00

Bad Agg Shirt

$25.00

Black Dog Shirt

$25.00

Black V-neck Dog Shirt

$25.00

Sweaters

Black Tap That Hoodie

$40.00

Red Tap That Hoodie

$40.00

Hats

Black Flex

$25.00

Black Trucker

$25.00

Camo

$25.00

Heather Grey

$25.00

Grey

$25.00

Red

$25.00

Glasses

Stemmed Pint UoB Glass

$6.00

32oz Growler

$6.99

64oz Growler

$8.99

Sticker

UoB Sticker

$1.00

Snackies

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Beef Jerky

$3.50

Popcorn (Bag)

$3.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:30 am
Largest Craft Draft Selection In Town!

