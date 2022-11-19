University of Beer Folsom
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.
1009 East Bidwell, Folsom, CA 95628
