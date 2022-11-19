Restaurant header imageView gallery

University of Beer Folsom

1009 East Bidwell

Folsom, CA 95628

Order Again

Popular Items

Cali Chicken Sandwich
Cowboy Burger
RR Loaded Nachos

Party Platters

* Please note prep times on large orders may exceed normal times. Someone from our catering team will call you directly to notify you of your scheduled pick-up time.
Ahi Salad Platter

Ahi Salad Platter

$70.00

Order 3 platters for every 10 people. Seared ahi marinated in chimichurri, Asian slaw, toasted almonds, wonton strips, cilantro, and soy vinaigrette.

Beef Slider Platter

Beef Slider Platter

$55.00

Order 3 platters for every 10 people. Beef sliders, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, and sweet rolls.

BLT Wrap Platter

BLT Wrap Platter

$65.00

Order 3 platters for every 10 people. Applewood smoked bacon, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, garlic aioli, spinach tortilla.

Boneless Wing Platter

Boneless Wing Platter

$65.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Caesar Salad Platter

Caesar Salad Platter

$30.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Peppered Garlic Parmesan Crostini's with fresh romaine, parmesan, and Caesar Dressing.

Drunken Pig Fries Platter

Drunken Pig Fries Platter

$45.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Crispy Waffle Fries, Beer-Braised Pulled Pork, Spicy Jalapeno Salsa, Spicy Ranch, melted cheese, sour cream, bacon, and cilantro.

Potsticker Platter

Potsticker Platter

$55.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Fried pork dumplings, Spicy Ranch, crispy garlic, green onion, potsticker sauce.

Pulled Pork Slider Platter

Pulled Pork Slider Platter

$50.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, pickled red onion, Garlic Aioli, coleslaw on sweet rolls.

Thai Lettuce Cup Platter

Thai Lettuce Cup Platter

$55.00

Order 3 trays for every 10 people. Grilled shrimp or chicken, butter lettuce cups, Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, wonton strips, red onion, cucumber, carrot, cilantro.

Thai Mango Salad Platter

Thai Mango Salad Platter

$50.00

Order 3 platters for every 10 people. Shredded sweet mangos, baked coconut flakes, carrots, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and toasted almonds in a Thai citrus vinaigrette.

Nacho Bar

Nacho Bar

$100.00

Starters

Asian Style Fries

Asian Style Fries

$10.00

Crispy beer-battered fries, topped with ranch, spicy ranch, Sriracha, green onions, bacon bits, chili flakes.

BBQ Pork Mac and Cheese

$17.50

Beer-braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar, jack & parmesan cheeses, bacon bits, peppered garlic parmesan crostini.

Beef Sliders

Beef Sliders

$17.50

Beef sliders, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, secret sauce, grilled onion, sweet rolls.

Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$18.50

Cajun-Seasoned Grilled Shrimp, three-cheese blend, bacon, Tabasco Aioli, Garlic Parmesan Crostini.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$20.00

Grilled shrimp ceviche with diced cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cilantro all tossed in a house made sauce. Served with avocado and tortilla chips.

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$13.50

Corn tortilla chips topped with fresh cilantro, sides of housemade guacamole & Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Fries

$6.50

Your choice of Beer-battered French fries, Waffle Fries, or Tater-tots.

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Crispy beer-battered fries, tossed in sautéed garlic and parmesan cheese, topped with fresh parsley.

Graduate Party Platter

Graduate Party Platter

$69.00

A mega platter containing full portions of Loaded Nachos, Drunken Pig Fries, Beer-Battered Shrimp (8), Pot Stickers (8), and Thai Lettuce Cups (5). Serves 4 to 8

Pot Stickers (Pork)

Pot Stickers (Pork)

$16.00

Fried pork dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.

Potstickers (Chicken)

$16.00Out of stock

Fried chicken dumplings topped with green onions, spicy ranch, crispy garlic, side of pot sticker sauce.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$16.50
RR Loaded Nachos

RR Loaded Nachos

$17.50

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with Russian River beer cheese, bacon, guacamole, tomato, red onion, honey-pickled jalapeno, sour cream, and cilantro. Beer cheese flavor changes on availability, Typically, Pliny the Elder, Happy Hops, Blind Pig or STS pilsner.

Shrimp Trio

Shrimp Trio

$36.00

18 Jumbo Prawns smothered in 3 of our house-made sauces. 6 Craft Beer-Battered, 6 Garlic Buttered, 6 Thai Sweet Chili. A side of chips and housemade guacamole.

Tater Kegs

$14.50

Jumbo-sized crispy tater tots shaped like beer kegs. Stuffed with bacon, jalapeno, three-cheese blend, potato, and sour cream. Beer cheese flavor changes on availability, Typically it's Pliny the Elder, Happy Hops, Blind Pig or STS pilsner.

Thai Lettuce Cups

Thai Lettuce Cups

$15.50

Grilled chicken, red onion, carrot, cilantro, cucumber, Thai sweet chili sauce, wonton strips

Thai Mango Salad

Thai Mango Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.

Wings Boneless

Wings Boneless

$16.00

Crispy boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Burgers

101 Burger

101 Burger

$16.50

Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, grilled onion, cheddar cheese, secret sauce*, garlic aioli*, lettuce, tomato

Beer Battered Burger

Beer Battered Burger

$20.00

Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty deep-fried in craft beer-batter, Swiss cheese, citrus jalapeno aioli, lettuce, tomato, topped with waffle fries & spicy ranch

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$19.00

Harris Ranch ½ pound beef patty, Applewood-smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, beer-battered onion rings, BBQ sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato

Veggie Burger

$15.50

Our house-made veggie patty made with black beans and beets, grilled onions, cheddar cheese, Secret Sauce and Garlic Aioli

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Wrap

BLT Wrap

$15.50

Applewood-smoked bacon, mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, garlic aioli, spinach tortilla

Cali Chicken Sandwich

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$18.50

Grilled chicken, Applewood-smoked bacon, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, ranch dressing, ciabatta bun

Signature Dishes & Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Romaine, parmesan, peppered garlic parmesan crostini, Caesar dressing

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Red ale battered cod, fries, fresh lemon, sides of spicy ranch dressing & citrus jalapeno aioli

Grilled Mahi Tacos

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$24.00Out of stock

Grilled Mahi Mahi, citrus jalapeno aioli, slaw mix, mango Pico de Gallo, corn tortilla. Served with a side of chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa

Korean-Style Skirt Steak

$34.00

Mango Habanero Fish Tacos

$17.50

Beer-battered cod, Mango Habanero Sauce, coleslaw, pickled red onion, cilantro, corn tortilla. With a side of chips & Roasted Tomato Salsa.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.00

Seared ahi* marinated in chimichurri, Asian slaw, toasted almonds, wonton strips, cilantro, soy vinaigrette

Spicy Taco Salad

Spicy Taco Salad

$16.50

Romaine, crispy chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, tortilla chips, tomato, red onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa, ranch dressing, side of spicy jalapeno salsa.

Thai Mango Salad

Thai Mango Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced fresh mango, shredded carrots, chopped red and green onions tossed in a sweet and tangy Thai dressing on a bed of romaine lettuce. Topped with toasted almonds, coconut flakes and cilantro.

Dessert

Cheesecake Trio

Cheesecake Trio

$10.00

3 pieces of cheesecake with chocolate, raspberry, and caramel sauce.

Churro Bites

Churro Bites

$8.00

Mini churros tossed in cinnamon & sugar with chocolate dipping sauce

N/A Bev

Soda

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Hemly Sparkling Pear

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

At University of Beer “UoB” our idea of relaxation is enjoying a quality brew with genuine people, so in 2012 we created a beer lover’s paradise for that exact purpose. Our passion is beer. We believe that every craft beer has a story to tell and take great pride in showcasing the diverse and extraordinary works of America’s small and independent breweries, especially those from our local communities.

Website

Location

1009 East Bidwell, Folsom, CA 95628

Directions

