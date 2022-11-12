Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harvest Moon Catering University Village

review star

No reviews yet

3352 Berkmar Drive

Charlottesville, VA 22901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CAESAR SALAD
CHICKEN
SALMON

Beverages

Coffee

$1.00

Traegers Bros

Hot Tea Flavors

$1.00

Bigelow

Iced tea

$1.00

Soft drinks

$1.50

Salads

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

FALL SALAD

$9.00

Spring salad greens, shaved carrots, grape tomatoes, pickled red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

ADD CHICKEN

$8.00

FRIES

$2.75

Soup(s)

CUP OF POTATO

$6.00

BOWL OF POTATO

$8.00

Pub Fare

CRABCAKE

$18.00

House made Crab and corn cake with cole slaw, whole grain mustard aioli and french fries.

BURGER

$12.00

Classic grilled local beef burger on an Albemarle Baking Co. brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion with french fries.

CHEESE BURGER

$13.00

SLAW

$1.75

Mains

CHICKEN

$23.00

SEE WEEKLY MENU FROM UV FOOD NEWS IN YOUR EMAIL OR PICK UP A COPY FROM THE MAIL ROOM OR FRONT DESK

NAPOLEAN

$19.00

SEE WEEKLY MENU FROM UV FOOD NEWS IN YOUR EMAIL OR PICK UP A COPY FROM THE MAIL ROOM OR FRONT DESK

SALMON

$23.00

SEE WEEKLY MENU FROM UV FOOD NEWS IN YOUR EMAIL OR PICK UP A COPY FROM THE MAIL ROOM OR FRONT DESK

CRABCAKE

$18.00

House made Crab and corn cake with cole slaw, whole grain mustard aioli and french fries.

SLAW

$1.75

FRIES

$2.75

BOLOGNESE

$25.00

TROUT

$24.00

DUCK

$25.00

Desserts

Crisp

$7.00

SEE WEEKLY MENU FROM UV FOOD NEWS IN YOUR EMAIL OR PICK UP A COPY FROM THE MAIL ROOM OR FRONT DESK

CHEESECAKE

$6.00

SEE WEEKLY MENU FROM UV FOOD NEWS IN YOUR EMAIL OR PICK UP A COPY FROM THE MAIL ROOM OR FRONT DESK

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.00

MOUSSE CAKE

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

maple cream cheese icing

RESERVATIONS

RESERVATIONS

PLEASE LEAVE RESERVATION DETAILS HERE. (NAMES, NUMBERS, TIME)

Sunday Brunch Buffet

Buffet includes: Bodo's Bagels, Fruit & Green Salads, Omelettes, French Toast, Bacon & Sausage, Shrimp & Grits, and Roasted Pork Loin. Delivered Meals will be a variety of items from the buffet. Desserts, Coffee and Juices are included - $22, 10a - 1p.

Sunday Brunch Buffet

$30.00

Buffet includes: Bodo's Bagels, Fruit & Green Salads, Omelettes, French Toast, Bacon & Sausage, Shrimp & Grits, and Roasted Pork Loin. Delivered Meals will be a variety of items from the buffet. Desserts, Coffee and Juices are included - Sun 10a - 1p

SN Pale Ale

$4.50

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

PLEASE ADD ALL SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS/MODIFICATIONS HERE AFTER YOU HAVE FINISHED

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

Please add all of Special instructions to the end of your check after all of your food and beverages are ordered. Thank You.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American dining.

Location

3352 Berkmar Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vivace
orange star4.2 • 615
2244 Ivy Road Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Ivy Provisions
orange star4.4 • 352
2206 Ivy Rd Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Moe's Original BBQ - Charlottesville UVA - Charlottesville UVA
orange starNo Reviews
2119 Ivy Road Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
z**DO NOT USE** Moe's Original BBQ - Charlottesville / UVA
orange starNo Reviews
2119 Ivy Road Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Ralph Sampson's American Taproom
orange starNo Reviews
973 Emmet Street North Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Chang Thai
orange starNo Reviews
1232 Emmet St N Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlottesville

The Local
orange star4.4 • 2,764
824 Hinton Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Monsoon Siam
orange star4.7 • 2,409
113 W Market St Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Charlottesville
orange star4.7 • 2,257
1114 Emmet Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Maya
orange star4.5 • 2,219
633 West Main Street Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurantnext
Beer Run
orange star4.4 • 1,429
156 Carlton Rd Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
South Street Brewery - 106 W South St.
orange star4.5 • 1,214
106 W South St. Charlottesville, VA 22902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlottesville
Crozet
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Nellysford
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Roseland
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Culpeper
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Spotsylvania
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston