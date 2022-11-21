Unleavened Fresh Kitchen imageView gallery

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen Lake Highlands

1,304 Reviews

$$

8031 Walnut Hill Lane

Suite 1150

Dallas, TX 75231

Breakfast Menu

$9.25

Dagwood

$9.25

Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Arugula, Cheddar served as a Wrap or Hash

$9.75

Market Offer

$9.75

Veggie Sausage, Eggs, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado served as a Wrap or Hash

$9.75

Early Bird

$9.75

Turkey Sausage, Egg Whites, Spinach, Arugula, Swiss served as a Wrap or Hash

$9.25

Border Town

$9.25

Chorizo, Eggs, Cotija, Avocado Mash served as a Wrap or Hash

$6.00

Steel-Cut Oatmeal

$6.00
$9.50

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Açaí, Strawberries, Banana, Agave, Granola, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk, Chia Mix

$9.50

Eggs Your Way

$9.50

Two Farm-Fresh Eggs, Bacon or Turkey Sausage, Potatoes, Fruit, Toast

$8.50

Pancakes

$8.50

Three Pancakes topped with Whipped Cream, Maple Syrup, and Fresh Strawberries

$3.00

American Taco

$3.00

Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar

$3.00

Texican Taco

$3.00

Chorizo, Eggs, Grilled Corn, Cotija

Baby border town

$7.25

Pitaya

$9.50

The Lorraine

$9.75

Starters

$6.00

Classic Hummus

$6.00

House made Hummus served with your choice of Fresh Veggies, Chips, or Grilled Flatbread

$6.50

Roasted Eggplant Dip

$6.50

House made Roasted Eggplant Dip served with your choice of Fresh Veggies, Chips, or Grilled Flatbread

House Guacamole

$7.50

House made guacamole served with your choice of Fresh Veggies, Chips, or Grilled Flatbread

$6.50

Avocado Toast

$6.50

Multi-Grain Toast, Avocado Mash, Cucumber, Radish, Hard Cooked Egg, Everything Spice

$8.25

Firework Shrimp

$8.25

Corn starch fried shrimp tossed in Sweet Thai Chili sauce and served over Iceberg Lettuce, Carrots, Green Onion, and Cilantro

Bowls

$9.50

Lemon Pesto Bowl

$9.50

Portobello, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Crimson Lentils, Arugula, House Pesto, Grilled Lemon

$9.50

Cashew Sesame Bowl

$9.50

Curried Cauliflower, Brown Fried Rice, Asian Slaw, Chopped Cashews

$9.50

Mole Verde Bowl

$9.50

Garlic Charred Broccoli, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Pico, Sliced Avocado, Poblano Feta Sauce, Shaved Chocolate

Beyond Meat Burger Bowl

$18.00

Wraps/Salads

$11.25

Unleavened

$11.25

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Carrots, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Ranch

$12.25

Clubhouse

$12.25

House-Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Avocado Mash, Harissa Crema

Seaside

$12.50

Skinny Tuna Salad, Arugula, Sprouts, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Avocado Mash, Green Goddess

Deep South

$11.75

Bourbon-Glazed Pulled Pork, Horseradish Pickles, Kale, Pickled Onion, Ranch

$12.25

Epic

$12.25

Grilled Chicken, Arugula, Pico, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber Dill, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$11.75

Farmstand

$11.75

Portobello and Zucchini, Arugula, Hot Cherry Peppers, Pickled Onion, Feta, Roasted Eggplant, Green Goddess

$12.50

Havana

$12.50

Guava-Glazed Pulled Pork, Ham, Horseradish Pickles, Red Cabbage, Swiss, Honey Mustard

$14.25

Southwestern

$14.25

Grilled Fajita Steak, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Red Cabbage, Hominy, Pico, Cotija, Avocado Mash, Salsa

$14.00

Weekender

$14.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Carrots, Green Onion, Ranch

$14.25

West Coast

$14.25

Corn Starch Fried Shrimp, Arugula, Iceberg, Green Onion, Cilantro, Carrots, Sliced Avocado, Sweet Thai Chili Aioli

Chicken Caesar

$12.25

Sides

Hoppin Juan

$4.00

Chorizo, Cotija, Black-Eyed Peas, Shaved Kale

$4.00

Grilled Sweet Corn

$4.00

Fresh-Shucked Corn, Shallot, Harissa Crema, Lime, Ancho, Cilantro, Cotija

Chips

$2.00

House Baked and Seasoned Tortilla Chips

$4.00+

Soup

$4.00+

Daily House Made Selection

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Broccoli Slaw

$4.00

Chopped Broccoli, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Raisins, Chia, Sunflower Seeds, Green Goddess

$4.00

House Salad

$4.00

Seasonal Selection, Balsamic Vinaigrette

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries served with House Made Curried Ketchup

Egg

$1.00

Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Toast

$1.00

Kids Menu

$7.75

Liberty

$7.75

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Wynne

$7.75

Peanut Butter and Sliced Strawberries Roll-up

Delaney

$7.75

Pepperoni Pizza Roll-up

Chicken Little

$7.75

Tenders (fried or grilled) Ranch or Honey Mustard

Ruth

$7.75

Chicken quesadilla

Smoothies

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.75

Strawberry, Greek Yogurt, Banana, Agave

Kale-Yeah! Smoothie

$5.75

Kale, Greek Yogurt, Banana, Fresh Lemon

Cocoa Cold Brew Smoothie

$5.75

Banana, Almond Milk, Cold Brew Coffee, Greek Yogurt, Agave, Cocoa

Sunrise Smoothie

$5.75

Mango, Pineapple, Carrot, Greek Yogurt, Orange Juice, Turmeric

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Holy Kombucha

$6.00

La Croix

$2.50

OJ

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Apple

$4.00

Recess

$5.00

Dasani

$3.00

Vybes

$5.00

Wyld

$6.00

Sweets

Trail Mix

$3.00

Cookie

$2.00

Wraps/Salads

Clubhouse

$7.00

Epic

$7.00

Southwestern

$8.00

Farmstand

$7.00

House Salad No Pickled Onions Sub Cucumber

$7.00

Havana

$7.00

Weekender

$7.00

Unleavened Sub Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy a fresh take on the classics!

8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 1150, Dallas, TX 75231

