Unmapped Brewing Co. 14625 Excelsior Blvd

Brewpubs & Breweries

Unmapped Brewing Co.

110 Reviews

$

14625 Excelsior Blvd

Minnetonka, MN 55345

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Local taproom and brewery featuring an extensive taplist and a large selection of to-go beers.

14625 Excelsior Blvd, Minnetonka, MN 55345

