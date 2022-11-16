Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington

No reviews yet

640 Arlington Creek Centre Suite F2

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Street Taco
Pollo Amado
Quesadillas

Tacos

Egg Taco

$1.99

Egg & Chz Taco

$2.99

Egg & Bacon Taco

$3.99

Egg & Chorizo Taco

$3.99

Egg & Sausage Taco

$3.99

Egg & Brisket Taco

$4.99

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Burritos

Egg Burrito

$2.99

Egg & Chz Burrito

$3.99

Egg & Bacon Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Chorizo Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Sausage Burrito

$5.99

Egg & Beef Brisket Burrito

$6.95

Hashbrowns

$3.99

Egg & Steak Burrito

$8.95

Bowl

Egg Bowl

$3.99

Egg & Chz Bowl

$5.99

Egg & Bacon Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Chorizo Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Sausage Bowl

$7.95

Egg & Beef Brisket Bowl

$8.95

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Plate

Egg Plate

$5.99

Egg & Chz Plate

$6.99

Egg & Bacon Plate

$7.99

Egg & Chorizo Plate

$7.99

Egg & Sausage Plate

$7.99

Egg&Beef Brisket

$8.99

Hashbrowns

$2.99

Tacos 2.0

Pulled Pork

$4.05

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$8.95

Burrito 2.0

Burrito Wrap

$8.95

Nachos

Nachos

$9.95

Salads

Salads

$8.95

Combos 2.1

Rice Y Beans PLATE

$3.59

Combo

$3.99

Queso Combo

$4.99

Fries Combo

$3.25

Onion Ring Combo

$4.95

Side Consumè (4oz)

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Large Fountain Drink

$3.09

Bottled Drink

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.00

Extra Protein

$2.75

Monster

$3.49

Up charge (LFD)

$0.60

Side Tomatillo (4oz)

$1.50

16oz Drink

$1.95

Kids 2.0

Kid Taco Plate

$7.99

Kid Quesadillas

$7.99

Kids Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Open Food

Extras 2.0

Chips & Salsa

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$6.99

Chips & Gauc

$7.99

4 oz Salsa

$1.00

8 oz Salsa

$2.25

4oz Queso

$2.75

8oz Queso

$4.99

Chips

$2.25

Olives

$0.79

Sour Cream

$0.75

Cheese

$2.00

Beans

$1.95

Jalapenos

$0.79

Rice

$1.95

Guac ( 1 ) Scoop

$2.25

Guac ( 2 ) Scoops

$4.00

Mushrooms

$3.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

Fries

$3.99

Side Tortillas

$1.25

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

2oz Tomatillo Sauce

$1.00

4oz Tomatillo sauce

$2.00

Cole Slaw

$0.99

Red Cabbage

$0.50

Grilled onions

$0.79

Grilled Bell Peppers

$1.00

2oz Creamy guacamole

$1.00

2oz Chipotle sauce

$1.00

Classic tacos

$3.35

Street tacos

$4.95

Chicken taco

$4.25

Barbados taco

$4.99

Shrimp taco

$4.50

Fish taco

$4.99

Veggi taco

$3.99

2oz BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

8oz Gbeef

$7.99

8 OZ Chicken

$9.99

8 Oz Steak

$10.99

Side Grilled Veggies

$4.59

Faj Ckn Strip

$2.00

Faj Beef Strip

$2.50

Open Food

`Desserts 2.0

King Size Churro

$3.75

Sweet Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

`Beverages 2.0

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.79
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$2.79
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.79
Sprite

Sprite

$2.79
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.79
Dr pepper

Dr pepper

$2.79
Red Cream Soda

Red Cream Soda

$2.79
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.79
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.79
Unsweetend Tea

Unsweetend Tea

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.50

Large Fountain Drink

$3.09

Bottle Drinks

$3.59

Orange Juice

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Chocolate Milk

$2.95

Cup Ice/Water

$0.29

Monster

$3.49

`Al cart 2.0

Beef Fajitas

$16.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Veggie Fajitas

$13.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99
Street Taco

Street Taco

$4.79

El Classico

$3.35
Pollo Amado

Pollo Amado

$4.09
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99
Grilled Fish

Grilled Fish

$4.95
Barbacoa Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$4.79
Camaron (Shrimp)

Camaron (Shrimp)

$4.29

Birria Taco

$4.25

3 Birria tacos

$11.99

2oz Tomatillo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Creamy guacamole

$1.00

2oz Chipotle sauce

$1.00

Nola Po-Boys

Oyster Po-Boy

Oyster Po-Boy

$8.95+

Shrimp Po-Boy

$7.95+
Fish Po-Boy

Fish Po-Boy

$7.95+

Signature Po-Boys

Sausage Po-Boy

Sausage Po-Boy

$7.45+

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$7.45+

Pulled Pork Po-Boy

$6.95+

Ham Po-Boy

$5.95+
Turkey Po-Boy

Turkey Po-Boy

$5.95+

Bayou Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.95
10 Wings

10 Wings

$15.95
20 Wings

20 Wings

$28.95

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$16.95

Oyster Basket

$20.95
Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$16.95

Bayou Fest Basket

$21.95

Salads & Sides

French Fries

$2.29
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.29
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99
Fried Jalapenos

Fried Jalapenos

$4.29

Fried Pickles

$4.29

Green Salad

$5.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$8.99

Salad with 8-10 grilled shrimp!

Buffalo Shimp Salad

$9.99

Combos

French Fries

$2.29

Fries Combo

$3.25

Onion Ring Combo

$4.95

Queso Combo

$4.99

Combo

$3.99

Fountain Drink

$2.39

Bottled Drink

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.00

Extra Protein

$2.75

Monster

$3.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

640 Arlington Creek Centre Suite F2, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington image
Uno Dos Tacos/Bayou Boyz-Arlington image

