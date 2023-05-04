Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uno Mas 1525 Main St.

No reviews yet

1525 Main St.

Dallas, TX 75201

Brunch

enchilada & egg

$18.00

huevos rancheros

$17.00

steak & egg

$28.00

breakfast taco trio

$16.00

mexican french toast

$15.00

Lunch & Dinner

lunch bowl

Bowls

$13.00

unique eats

guacamole

$11.00

bacon guacamole

$13.00

pineapple guacamole

$12.00

3-way

$14.00

el traffico

$13.00

queso

$10.00

fundido

$13.00

chicken quesadilla

$13.00

nacho deluxe

$14.00

quailudes

$14.00

mexican shrimp cocktail

$12.00

soups & salad

chicken tortilla

$10.00

field of greens

$14.00

smoked chicken salad

$17.00

dos tacos

chiles toreados tacos

$10.00

puffy tacos

$12.00

charro tacos

$14.00

tacos al pastor

$15.00

vegan tacos

$16.00

baja tacos

$16.00

tejas taco

$17.00

enchiladas

2 for $15 enchiladas

$15.00

3 for $18 enchiladas

$18.00

street fare

pescado

$27.00

chicken mole

$25.00

queso fundido burger

$18.00

chef's entrees

ribeye ranchero

$32.00

redfish del mar

$29.00

verde pollo

$22.00

shrimp diablo

$24.00

uno fiesta

$26.00

fajitas

chicken fajitas

$18.00

steak fajitas

$21.00

shrimp fajitas

$18.00

cauliflower fajitas

$16.00

combo fajitas

$21.00

fajitas parrillada

$36.00

salsas & sauces

sour cream sauce

habanero salsa

$1.50

verde salsa

$1.50

taqueria salsa

$1.50

side queso

$2.00

side guac

$2.00

sides

refried beans

$3.00

charro beans

$3.00

black beans

$3.00

rice

$3.00

elote

$3.00

grilled veggies

$6.00

shrimp

$8.00

fries

$3.00

corn tortillas

$2.00

flour tortillas

$2.00

side salad

$5.00

sweet street

brown butter cake

$9.00

fried ice cream sundae

$14.00

tres leches

$9.00

birthday brownie sundae

kids korner

kiki's taquito's

$9.00

mini quesadilla

$9.00

mini corn dog

$9.00

chicken tenders

$9.00

LBW

Margaritas

Rocks Pitcher(Uno)

$50.00

Rocks Pitcher(Ocho)

$55.00

Frozen Pitcher(Uno)

$50.00

Frozen Pitcher(Ocho)

$55.00

El Uno

$10.00

Ocho

$11.00

Beerita

$14.00

Cocktails

ranch water

$10.00

mexican mule

$11.00

azteca old fashioned

$14.00

uno's michelada

$15.00

butterfly paloma

$11.00

Wine

Archer Roose Malbec

$12.00

Archer Roose Rose

$12.00

Archer Roose Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Archer Roose Bubbly

$12.00

Beers

bucket of beer(6 ct)

pacifico(24 oz)

$12.00

modelo(24 oz)

$12.00

tecate(24 oz)

$12.00

dosxx

$7.00

victoria

$7.00

corona

$7.00

modelo negra

$7.00

bud light

$6.00

michelob lutra

$6.00

miller lite

$6.00

modelo 12 oz

$7.00

Happy Hour Menu

wine-hh

$5.00

beer-hh

margs-hh

wells-hh

Tequila

Uno Mas Tequila

$8.00

casamigos silver

$12.00

casamigos repo

$14.00

herradura silver

$11.00

herradura repo

$12.00

herradura anejo

$17.00

milagro blanco

$10.00

dulce vida blanco

$10.00

dulce jalapeno

$10.00

dulce grapefruit

$10.00

espolon silver

$10.00

espolon repo

$11.00

espolon anejo

$13.00

don julio silver

$12.00

don julio repo

$14.00

don julio 1942

$42.00

corralejo repo

$10.00

clase azul silver

$30.00

deleon extra anejo

$80.00

ambhar blanco

$10.00

patron silver

$11.00

avion silver

$12.00

azuna silver

$12.00

cabo wabo silver

$13.00

casa noble silver

$14.00

casa noble repo

$17.00

casa noble anejo

$19.00

cazadores repo

$9.00

codigo blanco rosa

$22.00

exotico blanco

$8.00

exotico repo

$8.00

suerte silver

$10.00

suerte repo

$11.00

suerto anejo

$15.00

socorro blanco

$11.00

socorro reposado

$13.00

socorro anejo

$14.00

painted donkey blanco

$10.00

painted donkey repo

$12.00

painted donkey anejo

$14.00

illegal joven

$10.00

illegal reposado

$18.00

illegal anejo

$30.00

revel avila blanco

$14.00

revel avila reposado

$16.00

Vodka/ Gin

Uno Mas vodka

$7.00

titos

$9.00

grey goose

$10.00

kettle one

$10.00

new amstredam

$6.00

hendrix

$15.00

zephyr

$15.00

Rum

Uno Mas Rum

$8.00

rum haven coconut

$9.00

captain morgan

$9.00

meyers

$9.00

Sotol

hacienda plata

$10.00

Scotch

buchanans 12

$16.00

buchanans 15

$18.00

buchanans 18

$28.00

Cordials

midori melon

$8.00

grand marnier

$9.00

italicus

$13.00

baileys

$9.00

elderflower giffard

$10.00

pisco porton

$12.00

jager

$7.00

aperol

$9.00

averna amaro

$14.00

luxardo amaretto

$9.00

rumple

$7.00

Mezcal

el silencio

$12.00

del maguey vida

$13.00

del maguey vida cr

$13.00

sombra

$12.00

xicaru

$12.00

casamigos

$20.00

banhez

$12.00

clase azul

$70.00

illegal

$10.00

zunte

$10.00

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa

$5.00

Mimosa Trio

$20.00

Uno's michelada

$14.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

old granddad

$6.00

buffalo trace

$9.00

woodford reserve

$12.00

crown

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

jameson

$7.00

crown apple

$8.00

Marker's Mark

$12.00

Four Roses

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

NA BEV

SODAS

SODA

$3.50

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.50

OTHERS

Others

Banquet

Uno Mas Mix and Mingle

chips & salsa(serves 12-15)

$30.00

quailudes(30 pieces)

$95.00

mexican shrimp cocktail shooters(24 each)

$90.00

kiki's taquitos(18 each)

$70.00

guacamole(serves 12-15)

$85.00

bacon guacamole(serves 12-15)

$95.00

pineapple guacamole(serves 12-15)

$95.00

3-way(serves 12-15)

$90.00

queso(serves 12-15)

$70.00

queso compuesto(serves 12-15)

$70.00

vegetable quesadilla(24 pieces)

$90.00

chicken quesadilla(24 pieces)

$95.00

shrimp quesadilla(24 pieces)

$95.00

charro tacos(16 each)

$90.00

tacos al pastor(16 each)

$90.00

vegan tacos(16 each)

$100.00

baja tacos(16 each)

$90.00

brisket tacos(16 each)

$95.00

chili crusted steak skewers(25 each)

$125.00

shrimp mojo skewers(25 each)

$100.00

chicken al pastor skewers(25 each)

$95.00

albondigas

$75.00

melon con jamon serraon(25 each)

$75.00

empanadas(25 each)

$80.00

chicken sopes(25 each)

$100.00

short rib sopes(25 each)

$100.00

nacho bar(serves 12-15)

$125.00

chocolate pots de creme(24 each)

$75.00

tres leches(24 each)

$75.00

flan(24 each)

$75.00

churros(24 each)

$85.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

1525 Main Street Dallas, TX 75201 214.800.4572 unomastexmex.com

Location

1525 Main St., Dallas, TX 75201

Directions

