UNO TAQUERIA
No reviews yet
1042 Mill Creek Rd
Allentown, PA 18062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
ORDER 3 TACOS
Tacos Al Pastor (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, Pork Marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.
Tacos Shrimp(3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, Deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
Tacos Cauliflower (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled cauliflower with cactus salad (Nopales, white onion, tomatoes, cilantro) finished with cotija cheese, radish, and avocado mousse.
Tacos Cochinita (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, southern Mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.
Tacos Birria (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, Beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.
Tacos beef fajita (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, tender angus steak, and a fresh selection of vegetables (Zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with avocado mousse.
Tacos shrimp fajita (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Green, red & yellow pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
Tacos Chiitake (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, Grilled chiitake mushroom with fresh vegetables (zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with cotija cheese and avocado mousse.
Tacos Pollo Asado (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled chicken simmered in chipotle bbq sauce, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.
Tacos de Chorizo (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled chorizo with fresh onion, fresh cilantro and finished with avocado mousse
Tacos Carne Asada(3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, grilled angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and avocado mousse.
Tacos Baja Fish (3)
Hand-made corn tortilla, Deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
Tacos Carnitas (3)
SINGLE TACO
Single Taco Pastor
Hand-made corn tortilla, pork Marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.
Single Taco Baja Fish
Hand-made corn tortilla, deep fried Beer battered fish fillet over a chipotle coleslaw, accompanied with mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pico de gallo.
Single Taco Birria
Hand-made corn tortilla, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.
Single Taco Pollo Asado
Hand-made corn tortilla,grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.
Single Taco Shrimp
Hand-made corn tortilla, deep fried beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw, finished with, mango sauce, avocado mousse, and pickled red onions.
Single Taco Cochinita
Southern Mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.
Single Taco Cauliflower & Nopales
Grilled cauliflower with cactus salad (Nopales, white onion, tomatoes, cilantro) finished with cotija cheese, radish, and avocado mousse.
Single Taco Shrimp Fajita
Fresh and delicious seasoned shrimp over vegetables (Onion, Green pepper) finished with our home-made tamarind salsa.
Single Beef Fajita
Tender beef, and a fresh selection of vegetables (Onion, green pepper) finished with avocado mousse.
SINGLE CARNE ASADA
Angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, cilantro and finished with avocado mousse.
SINGLE Taco de Chorizo
Grilled Mexican chorizo served with fresh white onion and cilantro.
Shiitake Tacos
Hand-made corn tortilla, Grilled chiitake mushroom with fresh vegetables (zucchini, onion, green pepper) finished with cotija cheese and avocado mousse.
SIDE ORDER
Guacamole
Creamy mash avocado mixed with, diced onion, tomatoes, lime juice, and fresh cilantro. (Done daily)
Esquites
Sweet corn with mayo, cheese, and sour cream.
RANCHERO BEANS
Loaded pinto beans with chorizo, Mexican sausage, and bacon.
Mexican Rice
Our artisan recipe, simple and delicious.
FRENCH FRIES
Our delicious french fries, served with ketchup
CHIPS
EMPANADAS
Cochinita Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, pork marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, annatto, and finished with sour cream.
Pollo Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, and finished with sour cream.
Birria Empanada
Handmade double corn tortilla, filled with melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste , and finished with sour cream.
MAKE YOUR OWN
TACOS USA
Hard or soft tortilla, with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and your protein choice.
BURRITOS
Included: Mexican rice, ranchero beans, cheese and served with sour cream. You can add any protein extra
QUESADILLAS UNO SPECIAL
Soft Flour tortilla (12") filled with cheese, and accompanied with pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.
NACHOS
Served with: Ranchero Beans, Cheese Sauce, Melted Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, and Sour Cream.
FRENCH FRIES & CHEESE
DELICIOUS FRENCH FRIES SERVED WITH CRISPY BACON/DIP cheese & MOZARELLA CHEESE.
VEGETABLE BOWL
Bowl filled with mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sweet corn, zucchini, onion, green pepper, mushroom, sour cream, and cheese.
BOWLS
Bowl filled with lettuce, ranchero beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, corn, cheese and sour cream.
QUESADILLA
Quesadilla Queso
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese.
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & 2.5 oz of grilled rib-eye, cooked medium well.
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & grilled chicken.
Quesadilla Chorizo
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Mexican sausage.
Quesadilla Al Pastor
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Pork and pineapple.
Quesadilla Birria
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & Birria (sheered beef)
Quesadilla Cochinita
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & pulled pork cooked in banana laves.
Vegetarian Quesadilla
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & mix vegetables.
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
Handmade 6" corn tortilla, with melted cheese & grilled shrimp.
Fish Quesadilla
Handmade (6") corn tortilla, with melted cheese and beer battered fish
VAMPIROS
Vampiro Carne Asada
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, grilled fresh angus steak, cooked medium well, with fresh white onions, fresh chopped cilantro, and avocado mousse.
Vampiro Chorizo
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, onion, cilantro and chorizo.
Vampiro Pastor
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, pork marinated in pineapple juice, orange juice, and annatto, finished with fresh white onions, chopped cilantro, and fresh pineapple slices.
Vampiro Chicken
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken marinated in chipotle bbq, finished with esquites (sweet corn with mayo, cheese) and radish.
Vampiro Cochinita
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, southern mexican pulled pork marinated in annatto, orange juice, and vinegar, finished with red pickled onions.
Vampiro Birria
Handmade Open-face tortilla, melted cheese, beef stew simmered in roasted tomatoes and chili paste, finished with fresh white onions, and chopped cilantro.
Vampiro Fish
Hand-made corn tortilla, melted cheese, beer battered fish and chipotle coleslaw
Vampiro Shrimp
Hand-made corn tortilla,melted cheese, beer battered shrimp over a chipotle coleslaw
SOUPS
Tortilla soup
Delicious mixture of roasted tomato, pasilla chile & garlic, finished with, sour cream, cheese, avocado cubes and topped with hand-made corn crispy tortilla strips.
Pozole
Hominy in a mildly spicy guajillo and ancho chile broth garnished with shredded lettuce, white onion, radish, pork meat, and finished with cheese. Accompanied with hand made corn tortilla.
KIDS MENU
SIDES
Sunday
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Artisan & traditional Mexican Tacos recipes, hand-made corn tortillas.
1042 Mill Creek Rd, Allentown, PA 18062