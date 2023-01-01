Restaurant header imageView gallery

Unplugged Games Cafe

1300 Sycamore Square

Midlothian, VA 23113

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

PlayPass

Game Pass - Weekday

$6.00Out of stock

Game Pass - Weekend

$8.00

NYE Midnight Pass

$10.00

Snacks & Shareables

Quesadilla (vo)

$10.00

Beef, turkey, fried chicken, or Beyond burger (add $2) in a toasted wrap, with cheddar cheese and fire-roasted tomato. With salsa and sour cream.

Chips and Salsa (gf)

$4.00

Corn tortilla chips with fire-roasted salsa. The classic shareable.

Hummus Plate (v/ve)

$9.00

Creamy hummus topped with feta cheese and fire-roasted tomatoes. Served with toasted pita bread, cucumbers, and carrots.

“Po-ta-toes!” (ve/gf)

$6.00

A tray of taters! Choose tots, sweet potato waffle fries, or sidewinder fries.

Signature Popcorn (ve/gf)

$4.00

Classic, Ranch, Cinnamon & Sugar, Chili Lime, or Old Bay.

Pretzel bites (v/ve)

$8.00

Baked to golden perfection served with honey mustard.

Salads

Dressings: Ranch, Apple Cider Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Chipotle Ranch, Caesar

Cranberry Walnut Salad (v)

$8.00Out of stock

Chopped heart of romaine lettuce, with dried cranberries, walnuts & shaved parmesan cheese, and Apple Cider dressing.

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Chopped heart of romaine lettuce, with fried chicken, cucumber, fire-roasted tomato and chipotle ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad (v)

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped heart of romaine lettuce, with Caesar dressing, croutons and shaved parmesan cheese.

Big Bites

All Big Bites served with popcorn, or upgrade to potatoes for $3

Turkey Club (gfo)

$11.00

Roasted turkey, sliced bacon, fresh lettuce, fire-roasted tomato, and cheese on toasted sourdough bread.

Unplugged Burger

$10.00

Two fresh, local-sourced beef patties* on brioche bun, with fresh lettuce, fire-roasted tomato and onion. Add cheese $1. Add bacon $2.

Chicken Tenders (gfo)

$11.00

Four golden-fried chicken tenders with a choice of barbecue, honey mustard, ranch, or chipotle ranch dipping sauce.

Beyond Meatless Burger (v/ve)

$13.00

Thick, meatless, burger patty on brioche bun, with fresh lettuce, fire-roasted tomato and onion. Add cheese $1.

Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Chopped fried chicken in a toasted tortilla wrap, with fire-roasted tomato, crispy lettuce, and honey mustard sauce. Add bacon $2.

Grilled Cheese (v)

$6.00

Buttery, toasted sourdough bread stuffed with melted swiss, cheddar, and american cheeses. Add bacon $2. Add fire-roasted tomato $.50.

Hummus Wrap (v/ve)

$6.00

Creamy hummus, fresh lettuce, fire-roasted tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and vegan dressing in a toasted tortilla wrap.

Turkey Cranberry Wrap

$11.00

Limited time offer! Turkey, dried cranberries, walnuts and feta wrapped up with apple cider vinergarette dressing and served with sweet potato waffle fries.

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Overload Cake (v)

$7.00

Chocolate layer cake with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

NY Style Cheesecake (v) (gfo)

$7.00

Creamy cheesecake with caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

Chocolate Chip Dip (v/gfo)

$5.00

Shareable tray of animal crackers with creamy and sweet dip.

Signature Cookies (v)

$4.00

A giant, fresh-baked cookie. Several outstanding flavors.

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich (v)

$6.00

Luxurious and local by Nightingale. Assorted flavors available.

Lemon Lavender Pie (ve, gf)

$8.00

Tart and creamy, 100% vegan and gluten-free, made in VA Beach.

Little Bites

Kids Unplugged Burger

$6.00

One fresh, local-sourced beef patty* on brioche bun. Add cheese $1. Add bacon $2.

Kids Chicken Tenders (gfo)

$6.00

Two golden-fried chicken tenders with a choice of ketchup barbecue, honey mustard, or ranch dipping sauce.

Kids Grilled Cheese (v)

$3.00

Buttery, toasted sourdough bread with american cheese.

Kids Quesadilla (v)

$6.00

Melted cheddar cheese in a toasted flour tortilla.

Cold Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Maine Root Ginger Brew _CAN

$3.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Praline Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Guide Roasting Co. Columbia blend coffee cold brewed over ice. Medium roast with sweet undertones.

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Horizon Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk

$2.00

Served in a kid-friendly 8 oz. cup with a lid and straw.

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

A winter classic served with whipped cream and topped with mini chocolate chips!

Black Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Draft Beer

Ardent iPA - DFT

$8.00

Bold Rock Apple Cider- DFT

$8.00

Hardywood Christmas PancakesDFT

$8.00

COTU Brewski DFT

$8.00

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager - DFT

$8.00

Legend Brown Ale - DFT

$8.00

Bottles & Cans

Allagash White - CAN

$7.00

Crabbies Ginger Beer- BTL

$5.00

Catan Robbers Delight

$6.00

Christmas At Midnight - CAN

$7.00

Downeast Cranberry Cider-CAN

$6.00

Downeast Blackberry Cider -CAN

$6.00

Downeast Winter Blend-CAN

$6.00

EvilGenius Om Nom Nom- CAN

$6.00

Founders Solid Gold Lager -CAN

$5.00

Left Hand PB Stout - CAN

$6.00

Michelob Ultra - BTL

$5.00

Starr Hill Snow Blind-CAN

$6.00

Starr Hill Raspbery Sour

$5.00

Stone Tangerine ExpressIPA - CAN

$6.00

Wine

19 Crimes Hard Chardonnay - GLS

$6.00Out of stock

Underwood Pinot Gris- GLS

$6.00

Yes Way Rosé- GLS

$6.00

Frico Sparkling Red

$6.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Red -GLS

$6.00

Underwood Pinot Noir-GLS

$6.00

"Cocktails"

Bold Rock Orange Crush

$7.00

Bold Rock Old Fashioned

$7.00

Jack Daniels Jack and Cola

$7.00

Bold Rock Moscow Mule

$7.00

Two Chicks Vodka Cranberry Lime -CAN

$7.00

Two Chicks Apple Gimlet

$7.00

'Merican Mule

$6.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$24.00

Meeple Earings

$4.00

Meeple Keychain

$2.50

Sticker

$1.00

Button

$1.00

Meeple Necklace

$5.00

Games

51st State

51st State

$20.00

Qwirkle

$15.00

The Mind

$12.00

Hanabi

$10.99

Jaipur

$24.99

Deep Sea Adventure

$14.99Out of stock

San Juan

$30.00

Spot It!

$12.99

Ticket To Ride

$40.00Out of stock

Ticket To Ride Europe

$40.00Out of stock

Carcassonne

$35.00Out of stock

Owner Purchase

$22.06

Azul

$39.00

Pokemon Pack

$3.99

Pokemon Box

$120.00

Employee

Family Pass

Member

Member Pass

Annual Membership

$250.00

Event / Group

Group -10 pack

$40.00

Group - Play Pass (Individual)

$4.00

Volunteer - Play Pass

Rental

$600.00

Birthday

Birthday Package

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best place in Richmond to gather for games & food outside your own home

Location

1300 Sycamore Square, Midlothian, VA 23113

Directions

Unplugged Games Cafe image
Unplugged Games Cafe image
Unplugged Games Cafe image

