Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending

review star

No reviews yet

4178 SW 74 CT

South Miami, FL 33155

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BEER

PACKAGED BEER

Artifact Saison-750ml

Artifact Saison-750ml

$16.00
Artifact Dry Hopped Saison-750ml

Artifact Dry Hopped Saison-750ml

$16.00

3 Years On Earth BA Imperial Stout

$30.00

Relic Wild Ale

$25.00
Unseen Eternal American Lager-16oz 4pk

Unseen Eternal American Lager-16oz 4pk

$16.00

Cold-Blooded Keller 16oz 4-pack

$16.00

Harmony In A Night Sky -16oz 4pk

$18.00
Agama Amber Ale 12oz 6pk

Agama Amber Ale 12oz 6pk

$12.00

Fire In The Sky West Coast Pils 16oz 4pk

$18.00
Pursuance IPA - 16oz 4pk

Pursuance IPA - 16oz 4pk

$18.00

Our house American Pale Ale with Citra, Simcoe, and Cascade hops. Full flavored and easy to drink. Like liquid rays of sunshine.

Irony in a Blue Sky - 16oz 4pk

$20.00

Breaking Through - 16oz 4pk

$18.00

Never Say Never Fruited Sour - 16oz 4pk

$24.00

Alone Up Here - 16oz 4pk

$20.00

Am I In Heaven? 16oz 4pk

$24.00

PREGAME 16oz 4pk

$20.00

Edge Of Existence 16oz - 4pk

$24.00

To The Earth We Return 16oz - 4pk

$18.00

In the Beginning West Coast DIPA 16oz - 4pk

$20.00

Cascadian King West Coast Pale Ale 16oz 4pk

$18.00

The Child 4pk

$19.00

The Metamorphosis TIPA 16oz 4pk

$24.00

Mina Vagante Italian Pilsner 16oz 4pk

$16.00

Hoo Are You? Smoked Vienna Lager 16oz 4pk

$18.00

Cashmere All Over DIPA 16oz 4pk

$20.00

The Griffin's Visage Helles Style Lager 16oz 4pk

$16.00

The Fool IPA 16oz 4pk

$18.00

Grito De Guerra - 16oz 4pk

$16.00

Sorry For Sentience - 16oz 4pk

$22.00

MERCHANDISE

APPAREL

PINK UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00+

GREY WOMEN'S UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00

BLUE UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00+

BROWN UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00+

BEIGE UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00+

GREEN UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00+

NAVY UNSEEN SHIRT

$25.00

BLACK WOMEN'S SMALL

$25.00
UC Basketball Shorts

UC Basketball Shorts

$15.00

Rituals Of The Meadow T-Shirt

$30.00+

Carry on crawler

$30.00+

White Irony In A Blue Sky

$30.00+

Breaking Through

$30.00+

GLASSWARE

Willi Becher 12oz Glass

Willi Becher 12oz Glass

$6.00

5oz Anniversary Taster Glass

$5.00

10oz Leftover Day Tumbler Glass

$10.00

12oz Harmony Glass

$12.00

12oz Snifter Glass

$14.00

16oz Snifter Glass

$16.00

(2) 12oz Glasses

$20.00

(2) 16oz Glasses

$22.00

FREE 5oz TASTER GLASS

FREE 10oz TUMBLER GLASS

16oz Pilsner Glass

$16.00

STICKERS

Sticker

$1.00

SNACKS

PRETZELS

SMOKED BBQ

$6.00

PARMESAN

$6.00

BUFFALO

$6.00

COCKTAIL MENU

MIXED DRINKS

VODKA + MIXER

$8.00+

GIN + MIXER

$8.00+

RUM + MIXER

$8.00+

WHISKEY + MIXER

$8.00+

TEQUILA + MIXER

$8.00+

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

NEVER SAY BELLINI

$13.00

4/20 Lemonade

$12.00

UNSEENLY HARD LEMONADE

$8.50

RUM ME OVER - RUM PUNCH

$10.00

PSYCHO KILLER

$10.00

DESERT SUNRISE

$12.00

MOSCOW MULE

$10.00

SHOTS

VODKA

$7.00+

GIN

$7.00+

RUM

$7.00+

WHISKEY

$7.00+

TEQUILA

$7.00+

BOILER MAKERS

BEER + VODKA

$10.00

BEER + GIN

$10.00

BEER + RUM

$10.00

BEER + WHISKEY

$10.00

BEER + TEQUILA

$10.00

LEMONADES

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Thyme Lemonade

$6.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Follow Us! @UnseenCreatures

Website

Location

4178 SW 74 CT, South Miami, FL 33155

Directions

Gallery
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending image
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending image
Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pueblito Viejo Miami - Pueblito Viejo #2
orange starNo Reviews
8285 SW 40 St Miami, FL 33155
View restaurantnext
PUB 52 GASTROPUB & KITCHEN - SOUTH MIAMI
orange starNo Reviews
5829 SW 73RD STREET SOUTH MIAMI, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Cracked by Chef Adrianne
orange starNo Reviews
7400 SW 57th Ct South Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Fiola Miami
orange star4.5 • 137
1500 San Ignacio Avenue Coral Gables, FL 33146
View restaurantnext
Cantina Catrina - Dadeland
orange starNo Reviews
7535 N kendall Ste 2575 Kendall, FL 33156
View restaurantnext
Sports Grill - Bird Road
orange star4.4 • 1,558
11481 SW 40th St Miami, FL 33165
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Whisk Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 3,758
7382 Sw 56th Ave Miami, FL 33143
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (249 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston