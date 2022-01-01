- Home
Uncle Nick's Sub Shop
24 Reviews
$
1011 Southwest central avenue
Seaside Park, NJ 08752
Whole
01 American Whole
Ham, Spiced Ham, & Salami plus your choice of toppings.
02 Roast Beef Whole
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Whole
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
04 Ham and Cappicola Whole
Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Whole
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Whole
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
07 Spiced Ham & Salami Whole
Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
09 Pepperoni & Cappy Whole
Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
10 Bologna &/or Spiced Ham Whole
Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.
11 Salami Whole
Salami plus your choice of toppings.
12 Salami, Cappicola & Pepperoni Whole
Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.
13 Ham & Salami Whole
Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
14 Cheese Whole
Cheese
15 Tuna Whole
Tuna Fish
16 Cappicola Roast Beef & Ham Whole
Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham
17 Turkey & Ham Whole
Turkey and Ham
18 Turkey & Salami Whole
Turkey and Salami
19 Turkey & Roast Beef Whole
Turkey and Roastbeef
20 Pepperoni & Ham Whole
Pepperoni and Ham
22 Liverwurst Whole
Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.
25 Chicken Salad Whole
Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.
99 Super Whole
All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.
Half
01 American Half
Ham, Spiced Ham, & Salami plus your choice of toppings.
02 Roast Beef Half
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Half
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
04 Ham & Cappicola Half
Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Half
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Half
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
07 Spiced Ham & Salami Half
Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
09 Pepperoni &/or Cappicola Half
Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
10 Bologna &/or Spiced Ham Half
Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.
11 Salami Half
Salami plus your choice of toppings.
12 Salami, Cappicola & Pepperoni Half
Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.
13 Ham & Salami Half
Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
14 Cheese Half
Cheese plus your choice of toppings.
15 Tuna Half
Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.
16 Cappicola, Roast Beef & Ham Half
Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
17 Turkey & Ham Half
Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
18 Turkey & Salami Half
Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
19 Turkey & Roast Beef Half
Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.
20 Pepperoni & Ham Half
Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
22 Liverwurst Half
Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.
25 Chicken Salad Half
Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.
99 Super Half
All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.
Sandwich
01 American Sandwich
Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
02 Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Sandwich
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
04 Ham/Cappy Sandwich
Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Sandwich
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Sandwich
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
07 SpHam/Salami Sandwich
Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
09 Roni/Cappy Sandwich
Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
10 Bologna/SpHam Sandwich
Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.
11 Salami Sandwich
Salami plus your choice of toppings.
12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Sandwich
Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.
13 Ham/Salami Sandwich
Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
14 Cheese Sandwich
Cheese plus your choice of toppings.
15 Tuna Sandwich
Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.
16 Cappy/RB/Ham Sandwich
Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
17 Turkey/Ham Sandwich
Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
18 Turkey/Salami Sandwich
Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
19 Turkey/RB Sandwich
Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.
20 Roni/Ham Sandwich
Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
22 Liverwurst Sandwich
Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.
25 Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.
Wrap
01 American Wrap
Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
02 Roast Beef Wrap
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Wrap
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
04 Ham/Cappy Wrap
Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Wrap
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Wrap
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
07 SpHam/Salami Wrap
Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
09 Roni/Cappy Wrap
Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
10 Bologna/SpHam Wrap
Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.
11 Salami Wrap
Salami plus your choice of toppings.
12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Wrap
Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.
13 Ham/Salami Wrap
Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
14 Cheese Wrap
Cheese plus your choice of toppings.
15 Tuna Wrap
Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.
16 Cappy/RB/Ham Wrap
Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
17 Turkey/Ham Wrap
Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
18 Turkey/Salami Wrap
Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
19 Turkey/RB Wrap
Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.
20 Roni/Ham Wrap
Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
22 Liverwurst Wrap
Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.
25 Chicken Salad Wrap
Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.
99 Super Wrap
All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.
Salad
01 American Salad
Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
02 Roast Beef Salad
Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.
03 Turkey Salad
Turkey plus your choice of toppings.
04 Ham/Cappy Salad
Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
05 Italian Salad
Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
06 Ham Salad
Ham plus your choice of toppings.
07 SpHam/Salami Salad
Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
09 Roni/Cappy Salad
Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.
10 Bologna/SpHam Salad
Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.
11 Salami Salad
Salami plus your choice of toppings.
12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Salad
Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.
13 Ham/Salami Salad
Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
14 Cheese Salad
Cheese plus your choice of toppings.
15 Tuna Salad
Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.
16 Cappy/RB/Ham Salad
Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
17 Turkey/Ham Salad
Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
18 Turkey/Salami Salad
Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.
19 Turkey/RB Salad
Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.
20 Roni/Ham Salad
Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.
22 Liverwurst Salad
Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.
25 Chicken Salad Salad
Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.
99 Super Salad
All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.
Whole
40 Eggplant Parm Whole
Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
41 Chicken Parm Whole
Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
42 Meatball Whole
Meatballs covered with Sauce
43 Meatball Parm Whole
Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
44 Chicken Cutlet Whole
Breaded Chicken
45 Cheese Steak Whole
Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup
46 Buffalo Chicken Whole
Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
47 Sausage Whole
Sausage Patties
48 Fried Eggplant Whole
Fried Eggplant
49 Pizza Whole
Marinara and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni or salami
59 BLT Whole
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Half
40 Eggplant Parm Half
Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
41 Chicken Parm Half
Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
42 Meatball Half
Meatballs covered with Sauce
43 Meatball Parm Half
Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
44 Chicken Cutlet Half
Breaded Chicken
45 Cheese Steak Half
Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup
46 Buffalo Chicken Half
Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
47 Sausage Half
Sausage Patties
48 Fried Eggplant Half
Fried Eggplant
49 Pizza Half
Marinara and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni or salami
59 BLT Half
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Salad
40 Eggplant Parm Salad
Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
41 Chicken Parm Salad
Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
42 Meatball Salad
Meatballs covered with Sauce
43 Meatball Parm Salad
Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese
44 Chicken Cutlet Salad
Breaded Chicken
45 Cheese Steak Salad
Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup
46 Buffalo Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing
47 Sausage Salad
Sausage Patties
48 Fried Eggplant Salad
Fried Eggplant
59 BLT Salad
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Whole
08 Y2K Whole
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
21 Italian/Eggplant Whole
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo
23 Prosciutto Whole
Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
24 Club Whole
Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
26 Veggie Whole
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers
27 Uncle Nick Whole
Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
28 Fresh Mozz Whole
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
29 Sopressata Whole
Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
30 Beauty Whole
Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
31 Beast Whole
Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing
32 Southern Italian Whole
Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo
Half
08 Y2K Half
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
21 Italian/Eggpla Half
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo
23 Prosciutto Half
Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
24 Club Half
Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
26 Veggie Half
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers
27 Uncle Nick Half
Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
28 Fresh Mozz Half
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
29 Sopressata Half
Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
30 Beauty Half
Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
31 Beast Half
Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing
32 Southern Italian Half
Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo
Salad
08 Y2K Salad
Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
21 Italian/Eggpla Salad
Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo
23 Prosciutto Salad
Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
24 Club Salad
Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo
26 Veggie Salad
Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers
27 Uncle Nick Salad
Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar
28 Fresh Mozz Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
29 Sopressata Salad
Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
30 Beauty Salad
Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar
31 Beast Salad
Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing
32 Southern Italian Salad
Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
