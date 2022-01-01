Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Nick's Sub Shop

24 Reviews

$

1011 Southwest central avenue

Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Whole

01 American Whole

$14.50

Ham, Spiced Ham, & Salami plus your choice of toppings.

02 Roast Beef Whole

$18.50

Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.

03 Turkey Whole

$15.50

Turkey plus your choice of toppings.

04 Ham and Cappicola Whole

$15.00

Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

05 Italian Whole

$15.00

Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

06 Ham Whole

$14.00

Ham plus your choice of toppings.

07 Spiced Ham & Salami Whole

$15.00

Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

09 Pepperoni & Cappy Whole

$16.00

Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

10 Bologna &/or Spiced Ham Whole

$15.00

Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.

11 Salami Whole

$15.00

Salami plus your choice of toppings.

12 Salami, Cappicola & Pepperoni Whole

$16.00

Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.

13 Ham & Salami Whole

$14.50

Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

14 Cheese Whole

$14.50

Cheese

15 Tuna Whole

$15.50

Tuna Fish

16 Cappicola Roast Beef & Ham Whole

$16.00

Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham

17 Turkey & Ham Whole

$15.00

Turkey and Ham

18 Turkey & Salami Whole

$15.50

Turkey and Salami

19 Turkey & Roast Beef Whole

$17.00

Turkey and Roastbeef

20 Pepperoni & Ham Whole

$15.00

Pepperoni and Ham

22 Liverwurst Whole

$14.00

Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.

25 Chicken Salad Whole

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.

99 Super Whole

$19.50

All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.

Half

01 American Half

$7.75

Ham, Spiced Ham, & Salami plus your choice of toppings.

02 Roast Beef Half

$9.75

Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.

03 Turkey Half

$8.25

Turkey plus your choice of toppings.

04 Ham & Cappicola Half

$8.00

Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

05 Italian Half

$8.00

Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

06 Ham Half

$7.50

Ham plus your choice of toppings.

07 Spiced Ham & Salami Half

$8.00

Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

09 Pepperoni &/or Cappicola Half

$8.50

Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

10 Bologna &/or Spiced Ham Half

$8.00

Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.

11 Salami Half

$8.00

Salami plus your choice of toppings.

12 Salami, Cappicola & Pepperoni Half

$8.50

Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.

13 Ham & Salami Half

$7.75

Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

14 Cheese Half

$7.75

Cheese plus your choice of toppings.

15 Tuna Half

$8.25

Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.

16 Cappicola, Roast Beef & Ham Half

$8.50

Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

17 Turkey & Ham Half

$8.00

Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

18 Turkey & Salami Half

$8.25

Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

19 Turkey & Roast Beef Half

$9.00

Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.

20 Pepperoni & Ham Half

$8.00

Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

22 Liverwurst Half

$7.50

Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.

25 Chicken Salad Half

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.

99 Super Half

$10.00

All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.

Sandwich

01 American Sandwich

$7.75

Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

02 Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.75

Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.

03 Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

Turkey plus your choice of toppings.

04 Ham/Cappy Sandwich

$8.00

Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

05 Italian Sandwich

$8.00

Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

06 Ham Sandwich

$7.50

Ham plus your choice of toppings.

07 SpHam/Salami Sandwich

$8.00

Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

09 Roni/Cappy Sandwich

$8.50

Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

10 Bologna/SpHam Sandwich

$8.00

Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.

11 Salami Sandwich

$8.00

Salami plus your choice of toppings.

12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Sandwich

$8.50

Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.

13 Ham/Salami Sandwich

$7.75

Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

14 Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Cheese plus your choice of toppings.

15 Tuna Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.

16 Cappy/RB/Ham Sandwich

$8.50

Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

17 Turkey/Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

18 Turkey/Salami Sandwich

$8.25

Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

19 Turkey/RB Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.

20 Roni/Ham Sandwich

$8.00

Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

22 Liverwurst Sandwich

$7.50

Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.

25 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.

Wrap

01 American Wrap

$7.75

Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

02 Roast Beef Wrap

$9.75

Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.

03 Turkey Wrap

$8.25

Turkey plus your choice of toppings.

04 Ham/Cappy Wrap

$8.00

Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

05 Italian Wrap

$8.00

Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

06 Ham Wrap

$7.50

Ham plus your choice of toppings.

07 SpHam/Salami Wrap

$8.00

Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

09 Roni/Cappy Wrap

$8.50

Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

10 Bologna/SpHam Wrap

$8.00

Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.

11 Salami Wrap

$8.00

Salami plus your choice of toppings.

12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Wrap

$8.50

Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.

13 Ham/Salami Wrap

$7.75

Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

14 Cheese Wrap

$7.75

Cheese plus your choice of toppings.

15 Tuna Wrap

$8.25

Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.

16 Cappy/RB/Ham Wrap

$8.50

Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

17 Turkey/Ham Wrap

$8.00

Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

18 Turkey/Salami Wrap

$8.25

Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

19 Turkey/RB Wrap

$9.00

Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.

20 Roni/Ham Wrap

$8.00

Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

22 Liverwurst Wrap

$7.50

Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.

25 Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.

99 Super Wrap

$10.00

All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.

Salad

01 American Salad

$8.25

Ham, Spiced Ham, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

02 Roast Beef Salad

$10.25

Roast Beef plus your choice of toppings.

03 Turkey Salad

$8.75

Turkey plus your choice of toppings.

04 Ham/Cappy Salad

$8.50

Ham and Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

05 Italian Salad

$8.50

Ham, Cappicola, and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

06 Ham Salad

$8.00

Ham plus your choice of toppings.

07 SpHam/Salami Salad

$8.50

Spiced Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

09 Roni/Cappy Salad

$9.00

Pepperoni and or Cappicola plus your choice of toppings.

10 Bologna/SpHam Salad

$8.50

Bologna and or Spiced Ham plus your choice of toppings.

11 Salami Salad

$8.50

Salami plus your choice of toppings.

12 Sal/Cappy/Roni Salad

$9.00

Salami, Cappicola, and Pepperoni plus your choice of toppings.

13 Ham/Salami Salad

$8.25

Ham and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

14 Cheese Salad

$8.25

Cheese plus your choice of toppings.

15 Tuna Salad

$8.75

Tuna Fish plus your choice of toppings.

16 Cappy/RB/Ham Salad

$9.00

Cappicola, Roastbeef and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

17 Turkey/Ham Salad

$8.50

Turkey and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

18 Turkey/Salami Salad

$8.75

Turkey and Salami plus your choice of toppings.

19 Turkey/RB Salad

$9.50

Turkey and Roastbeef plus your choice of toppings.

20 Roni/Ham Salad

$8.50

Pepperoni and Ham plus your choice of toppings.

22 Liverwurst Salad

$8.00

Liverwurst plus your choice of toppings.

25 Chicken Salad Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Chicken Salad plus your choice of toppings.

99 Super Salad

$10.50

All regular meats plus your choice of toppings.

Whole

40 Eggplant Parm Whole

$13.50

Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

41 Chicken Parm Whole

$17.00

Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

42 Meatball Whole

$14.00Out of stock

Meatballs covered with Sauce

43 Meatball Parm Whole

$15.00

Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

44 Chicken Cutlet Whole

$17.00

Breaded Chicken

45 Cheese Steak Whole

$14.50Out of stock

Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup

46 Buffalo Chicken Whole

$17.00

Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

47 Sausage Whole

$15.00Out of stock

Sausage Patties

48 Fried Eggplant Whole

$13.50

Fried Eggplant

49 Pizza Whole

$12.50

Marinara and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni or salami

59 BLT Whole

$14.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Half

40 Eggplant Parm Half

$7.25

Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

41 Chicken Parm Half

$9.00

Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

42 Meatball Half

$7.50Out of stock

Meatballs covered with Sauce

43 Meatball Parm Half

$8.00

Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

44 Chicken Cutlet Half

$9.00

Breaded Chicken

45 Cheese Steak Half

$7.75Out of stock

Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup

46 Buffalo Chicken Half

$9.00

Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

47 Sausage Half

$8.00Out of stock

Sausage Patties

48 Fried Eggplant Half

$7.25

Fried Eggplant

49 Pizza Half

$6.75Out of stock

Marinara and provolone cheese topped with pepperoni or salami

59 BLT Half

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Salad

40 Eggplant Parm Salad

$7.75Out of stock

Fried Eggplant covered covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

41 Chicken Parm Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Breaded Chicken covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

42 Meatball Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Meatballs covered with Sauce

43 Meatball Parm Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Meatballs covered with Sauce and Provolone Cheese

44 Chicken Cutlet Salad

$9.50

Breaded Chicken

45 Cheese Steak Salad

$8.25Out of stock

Cheese Steak with Peppers, Onions & Sauce or Ketchup

46 Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.50

Breaded Chicken tossed with buffalo sauce, served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

47 Sausage Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Sausage Patties

48 Fried Eggplant Salad

$7.75

Fried Eggplant

59 BLT Salad

$8.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Whole

08 Y2K Whole

$16.00

Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

21 Italian/Eggplant Whole

$17.50

Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo

23 Prosciutto Whole

$18.50

Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

24 Club Whole

$17.50

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

26 Veggie Whole

$12.50

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers

27 Uncle Nick Whole

$15.50

Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

28 Fresh Mozz Whole

$15.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

29 Sopressata Whole

$18.50

Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

30 Beauty Whole

$16.50

Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

31 Beast Whole

$17.00

Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing

32 Southern Italian Whole

$17.50

Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo

Half

08 Y2K Half

$8.50

Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

21 Italian/Eggpla Half

$9.25

Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo

23 Prosciutto Half

$9.75

Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

24 Club Half

$9.25

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

26 Veggie Half

$6.75

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers

27 Uncle Nick Half

$8.25

Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

28 Fresh Mozz Half

$8.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

29 Sopressata Half

$9.75

Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

30 Beauty Half

$8.75

Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

31 Beast Half

$9.00

Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing

32 Southern Italian Half

$9.25

Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo

Salad

08 Y2K Salad

$9.00

Fried Eggplant, Fresh Mozzaarella, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Salt& Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

21 Italian/Eggpla Salad

$9.75

Ham, Cappicola, Salami, Provolone, Fried Eggplant, Hot or Sweet Peppers, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Oregano, Salt & Pepper, Oil & Vinegar or Mayo

23 Prosciutto Salad

$10.25

Prosciutto, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

24 Club Salad

$9.75

Roasted Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayo

26 Veggie Salad

$7.25

Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar, Hot or Sweet Peppers

27 Uncle Nick Salad

$8.75

Roasted Turkey, Cappicola, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Roasted Peppers, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

28 Fresh Mozz Salad

$8.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

29 Sopressata Salad

$10.25

Sopressata, Provolone, Lettuce Tomato, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

30 Beauty Salad

$9.25

Virgina Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Salt & Pepper, Oregano, Oil & Vinegar

31 Beast Salad

$9.50

Roast Beef, Cappicola, Provolone, Hot Peppers, Russin Dressing

32 Southern Italian Salad

$9.75

Virgina Ham, Sopressata, Swiss Cheese, Hot Peppers and Mayo

Sandwiches

52 Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.50

53 Bologna and Cheese

$3.50

54 Cream Cheese and Jelly

$3.50

55 Grill Cheese

$4.00

57 Ham or Salami & Cheese

$4.25

58 Tuna or Roast Turkey & Cheese

$4.50

French Fries

$4.95

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Choice of Pork Roll, Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Egg, Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$5.25

Meat & Cheese

$5.75

Choice of Pork Roll, Bacon, Sausage or Ham

Hash Brown

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1011 Southwest central avenue, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Directions

Gallery
Uncle Nick's Sub Shop image
Uncle Nick's Sub Shop image
Uncle Nick's Sub Shop image

